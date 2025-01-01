- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Save
Salva todos os parâmetros do objeto no arquivo.
|
virtual bool Save(
Parâmetros
file_handle
[in] Manipulador do arquivo aberto anteriormente usando a função FileOpen(...).
Valor do Retorno
verdadeiro - concluído com sucesso, falso - com erro.
Exemplo
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Save