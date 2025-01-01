//--- example for CChartObject::Load

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

int file_handle;

CChartObject object;

//--- open file

file_handle=FileOpen("MyFile.bin",FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_ANSI);

if(file_handle>=0)

{

if(!object.Load(file_handle))

{

//--- file load error

printf("File load: Error %d!",GetLastError());

FileClose(file_handle);

//---

return;

}

FileClose(file_handle);

}

//--- use object

//--- . . .

}