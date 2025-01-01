DocumentaçãoSeções
Carrega os parâmetros do objeto a partir do arquivo.

virtual bool  Load(
   int  file_handle      // File handle
   )

Parâmetros

file_handle

[in]  Manipulador do arquivo previamente aberto usando a função FileOpen(...).

Valor do Retorno

verdadeiro - concluído com sucesso, falso - com erro.

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::Load 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart()
  {
   int          file_handle;
   CChartObject object;
   //--- open file 
   file_handle=FileOpen("MyFile.bin",FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_ANSI); 
   if(file_handle>=0) 
     { 
      if(!object.Load(file_handle)) 
        { 
         //--- file load error 
         printf("File load: Error %d!",GetLastError()); 
         FileClose(file_handle); 
         //--- 
         return
        } 
      FileClose(file_handle); 
     } 
   //--- use object 
   //--- . . . 
  } 