Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXIV): Base trading class - auto correction of invalid parameters

Contents

In the previous article, we added control over invalid parameters to the trading class. The validity of values passed to the trading methods is checked. If any of the parameters turns out to be invalid, the return from the trading method is performed accompanied by the error message. This behavior does not allow the EA to overload a trade server with deliberately invalid orders. On the other hand, it does not give full control over the EA behavior. Instead, we may check if invalid values can be corrected. If yes, then it would be reasonable to correct them and send the adjusted trading order to the server.

Generally, the EA should be able to act according to the circumstances while following the user-defined logic of handling errors in trading orders. Thus, we may give the following instructions to the EA when a trading order error is detected:

Simply exit the trading method letting the user create the handler of invalid parameters of an erroneous order on their own. If an invalid value of a trading order can be fixed, do that right away and send it to the server,

If a situation and an error are appropriate, repeat a trading request after a pause or simply repeat the request with the same parameters.

Handling errors in trading order parameters may lead to one of several outcomes:

Inability to continue trading using the EA before an error source is eliminated by the user.



Inability to send a trading order — exit from the trading method.

Correcting invalid values and sending a fixed trading order.

Immediate sending of a trading order with the initial parameters (here the assumption is made that trading conditions have improved).

Waiting, updating quote data and sending a trading order with the initial parameters.

In this article, we are going to develop the trading order error handler that will check errors and their sources, as well as return the error handling method:

disabling trading operations,



interrupting a trading operation,

correcting invalid parameters,

trading request with initial parameters,

trading request after waiting (temporary solution),

creating a pending trading request (in subsequent articles)



Concept

Disabling trading operations is necessary when trading is disabled on the server either completely, or for EAs only making trading requests useless. In this case, the EA can only be used as an analytical assistant. To achieve this, we need to have the global flag that is to set during the first trading attempt and determining the impossibility of trading.

Interrupting a trading operation: In case of any error, exit the trading method providing the user the ability to continue trading attempts with the same parameters.

Correcting invalid parameters works as follows: when checking the trading request validity, we compile a list of all detected errors. The method of checking parameters looks through all errors from the list and returns the trading method behavior code. If an error makes further trading impossible, the method returns the code of exiting the trading method since sending a trading order will still yield no positive result. If the error can be fixed, the methods of correcting the appropriate trading order values are called and the result of the successful verification is returned. Besides, the method returns the "Wait and repeat", "Update data and repeat" and "Create a pending request" trading method behavior codes.

What does this mean?

The "Wait and repeat" behavior may be necessary when the market is close to one of the order stop levels or its activation price, while we try to change stop levels or remove an order/close a position. If the stop level activation price is within the trading operations freeze area, the server returns the ban on changing the order values. In this case, there is only one solution — simply wait a while hoping that the price leaves the area. After that, send a trading request to change order/position parameters or remove an order after waiting.

The "Update data and repeat" behavior may be necessary if the prices have become outdated and we have received a requote during the processing of a trading order.



"Create a pending request" behavior. What does this mean?

If we have a close a look at the previous two handling methods, it becomes clear that, while waiting, we simply wait in the trading method till the waiting time is over. Such a behavior is justified if we do not have to analyze the trading environment while waiting. To free the program from the necessity to "stand" inside the trading method, we simply create a pending trading request containing the necessary parameters and waiting time with the number of repeats.

Thus, creating a pending request fully eliminates the need in the "Update data and repeat" and "Wait and repeat" behaviors. These two behaviors are essentially pending trading requests (with the minimum and specified waiting times). Besides, the ability to make pending requests in the program, provides users with yet another method of conducting trading operations. We will leave implementation of pending requests for subsequent articles.

Before we start, I want to remind you that we started making changes in the trading event definition in the previous article:

I have received several user reports on the error detected when receiving the last trading event. The test EA, that relates to the articles describing how to receive trading events, obtains data on the occurred trading event by comparing the previous event value with the current one. This would be sufficient for the purpose of testing the tracking of trading events by the library since I did not intend to use the unfinished library version in custom applications when writing articles on trading events. But it turned out that obtaining info on trading events is in high demand and it is important to know the exact last event that occurred. The implemented method of obtaining a trading event may skip some events. For example, if you set a pending order two times in a row, the second one is not tracked in the program (the library tracks all events) since it matches the penultimate one ("placing a pending order") though the orders themselves may actually differ. Therefore, we will fix this behavior. Today we will implement a simple flag informing the program of an event, so that we are able to view data on the event in the program. In the next article, we will complete obtaining trading events in the program by creating a full list of all events occurred simultaneously and sending it to the program. Thus, we will be able not only to find out about an occurred trading event but also view all events occurred simultaneously as it is done for account and symbol collection events.

So, let's complete the work on changing this functionality before resuming our work on the trading class.



Correcting trading event definitions

Since all our objects are actually based on the base object of all library objects featuring the list of events and the method returning the object's occurred event flag, we add all trading events to the base object event list, while the event flag can be obtained from the class using the IsEvent() method. Event flags are automatically set by the class. However, we should be able to set the flag of an occurred trading event from other classes and their event handlers.

To do this, add the method of setting the base object event flag to the CEventBaseObj class in the BaseObj.mqh file:

void SetEvent( const bool flag) { this .m_is_event=flag; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; }

Now when a new event appears in the CEventsCollection trading event collection class, we need to create the event description, place it to the list of new events of the base class of all objects and set the new event flag.

Thus, descriptions of all newly occurred events are placed to the list of symbol collection's base class trading events. From that list, we can easily read the list in the program and handle each event in it.

Let's make all the necessary improvements to the EventsCollection.mqh trading events class file.



Add the definition of the two new methods to the public section of the class —

the method of receiving the base event object by its index in the list and

the method returning the number of new events:



ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } CEventBaseObj *GetTradeEventByIndex ( const int index) { return this .GetEvent(index, false ); } int GetTradeEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total() ; }

The method, returning the base event object by index, calls the GetEvent() base object method featuring the required event index and the reset flag (false) checking the index going beyond the event list in order not to correct the returned event if the index goes beyond the event list. In other words, if we pass a non-existent index, the method returns NULL. If we passed true to the flag value, the method would return the last event we do not need here.



The method returning the number of new events simply returns the size of the base object list.



Since the lists of historical and market orders and positions are constantly viewed in the timer's trading event collection class, we need to clear the list of base trading events and set the sorted list flag in the Refresh() method:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear() ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if (is_market_event) {

After the event sending string in all methods of creating the new CreateNewEvent() event, we need to add the event to the list of base events:

event.SendEvent(); CBaseObj::EventAdd( this .m_trade_event,order.Ticket(),order.Price(),order. Symbol ());

This has already been set in the method listings, so there is no point in dwelling on it here to save the article space. All can be found in the attached files.

Now, in the public section of the class of the CEngine library base object, add the method returning the base event object by its index in the list and the method returning the number of new events:



CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } CEventBaseObj *GetTradeEventByIndex ( const int index) { return this .m_events.GetTradeEventByIndex(index); } int GetTradeEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_events.GetTradeEventsTotal(); }

These methods simply call same-name trading events collection class methods described above.



These are all the necessary changes allowing you to track any events occurred simultaneously and sent to the program in one bundle. This will be seen later — when testing the functionality described in the article.



Now we can start further refinement of the trading class.



Handler of trade request parameter errors



First, add the indices of necessary messages to the Datas.mqh file:



MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED , MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT , };

and the texts corresponding to the indices:

{ "Запрос отклонён до отправки на сервер по причине:" , "Request rejected before being sent to server due to:" }, { "Ошибочный запрос:" , "Invalid request:" } , { "Недостаточно средств для совершения торговой операции" , "Not enough money to perform trading operation" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе" , "Unsupported price parameter type in request" }, { "Торговля отключена для эксперта до устранения причины запрета" , "Trading for the expert is disabled until this ban is eliminated" } , { "Торговая операция прервана" , "Trading operation aborted" } , { "Корректировка параметров торгового запроса ..." , "Correction of trade request parameters ..." } , { "Создание отложенного запроса" , "Create pending request" } , { "Нет возможности скорректировать лот" , "Unable to correct the lot" } , };

In the Defines.mqh file, add enumerations we need to define and return the ways of handling errors in trading requests and errors returned by the trade server.

To set a behavior activated when receiving an error directly for the EA, add the enumeration describing the possible EA behavior when detecting an error in the trading request or when an error is returned by the trade server:

enum ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR { ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK, ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT, ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST, };

It will be possible to set the EA preferable behavior when handling errors in the EA settings by specifying one of the enumeration parameters.

Various error handling methods are possible when checking the trading request parameter values. To find out what errors are detected when checking trading order parameters and what trading conditions affect these errors, add the enumeration with flags of possible error handling methods:



enum ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS { TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR = 0 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR = 1 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR = 2 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST = 4 , };

If we check trading order parameters and the ability to execute it, we add the error handling behavior flags:

0 — no error, the trading order can be sent,

1 — critical error — there is no point in trading attempts, the EA should be switched to the non-trading analytical assistant mode,

2 — something went wrong, and there was a failure in the library - just interrupt further execution of the trading method to avoid the malfunctioning of the trading class,

4 — the error can be fixed, and it is written to the error list to call the method for fixing them.

The error-checking method will return the ways to correctly handle detected errors.

To do this, add the enumeration of possible methods of handling trading order errors, as well as the ones returned by the trade server: enum ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD { ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING, }; The methods of handling errors can be comprehended from the descriptions of the enumeration constants. Also, improve the base trading object. Depending on the method of constructing bars on the chart, trading is performed either by Ask and Bid prices or by Ask and Last ones. Currently, only trading by Ask and Bid prices is arranged in the base trading class. Let's add the ability to check the prices used to construct the chart. Also, adjust the prices we are going to use to trade. Besides, MQL5 features the structure of the MqlTradeResult trading request result, as well as 'retcode' and 'comment' fields containing the error code and the error code description, respectively. This allows checking the codes returned by the trade server after sending a trading order to the server. MQL4 has no such feature, so the error code should be read by the GetLastError() function returning the last error code. Since our library is a multi-platform one, in case of MQL4 we need to fill in the fields of the trade request structure after sending it to the server. When checking the stop order distance relative to the price, we also consider the distances of minimum acceptable stop levels (StopLevel) set for a symbol. If StopLevel value returned by the

SymbolInfoInteger() function with the SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL property ID is equal to zero, this does not mean the absence of the minimum shift in points of the price for stop orders. It only means the level is floating. Thus, in order to correct the value of the stop level shift from the price, we need to select the level "in situ" or use the current spread multiplied by a certain value as the shift value. The double spread is usually used for a smooth stop levels adjustment. Add the multiplier, as well as its return and setting methods, to the trading object to be able to set the multiplier to each symbol's trading object. When checking the stop order distance relative to the price, we also consider the distances of minimum acceptable stop levels (StopLevel) set for a symbol. If StopLevel value returned by the Add the necessary changes to the CTradeObj trading object base class in the TradeObj.mqh file. In the private section of the class, declare two class member variables to store the price type for constructing bars and the spread multiplier to adjust stop order levels:

SActions m_datas; MqlTick m_tick; MqlTradeRequest m_request; MqlTradeResult m_result; ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE m_chart_mode ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING m_type_filling; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME m_type_expiration; int m_symbol_expiration_flags; ulong m_magic; string m_symbol; string m_comment; ulong m_deviation; double m_volume; datetime m_expiration; bool m_async_mode; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; int m_stop_limit; bool m_use_sound; uint m_multiplier ;

In the public section of the class, add the method setting the spread multiplier and the method returning the multiplier value:



public : CTradeObj(); void SetSpreadMultiplier ( const uint value ) { this .m_multiplier=( value == 0 ? 1 : value ); } uint SpreadMultiplier ( void ) const { return this .m_multiplier; }

When setting the spread multiplier, check if the value passed to the method is equal to zero. If yes, assign the value of 1.

Also, in the public section of the class, add two methods — the one setting the trading request error code and the one setting the trading request error code description:



void SetResultRetcode ( const uint retcode) { this .m_result.retcode=retcode; } void SetResultComment ( const string comment) { this .m_result.comment=comment; }

In the class constructor, assign the default value of 1 to the spread multiplier:

CTradeObj::CTradeObj( void ) : m_magic( 0 ), m_deviation( 5 ), m_stop_limit( 0 ), m_expiration( 0 ), m_async_mode( false ), m_type_filling( ORDER_FILLING_FOK ), m_type_expiration( ORDER_TIME_GTC ), m_comment(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " by DoEasy" ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG) { this .m_margin_mode= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ); this .m_multiplier= 1 ; this .m_use_sound= false ; this .InitSounds(); }

In the Init() method defining the default values of the trading object parameters, set the m_chart_mode variable value storing the bar construction prices:



void CTradeObj::Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetMagic(magic); this .SetDeviation(deviation); this .SetVolume(volume); this .SetExpiration(expiration); this .SetTypeFilling(type_filling); this .SetTypeExpiration(type_expiration); this .SetAsyncMode(async_mode); this .SetLogLevel(log_level); this .m_symbol_expiration_flags=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); this .m_volume=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_chart_mode= #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) #else SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID #endif ; }

Here for MQL5, we obtain data using the SymbolInfoInteger() function with the SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ID, while in case of MQL4, write that the bars are constructed by Bid price.



Now we should add filling the trade server return structure to each trading method.

Let's use the position opening method as an example:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.type = OrderTypeByPositionType(type); this .m_request.price = (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this .m_tick.ask : ( this .m_chart_mode== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .m_tick.bid : this .m_tick.last)); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); #ifdef __MQL5__ return (! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result)); #else :: ResetLastError (); int ticket=:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ); if (ticket!= WRONG_VALUE ) { :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.deal=ticket; this .m_result.price=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderOpenPrice() : this .m_request.price); this .m_result.volume=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this .m_request.volume); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return true ; } else { :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return false ; } #endif }

Here for MQL5, we return the result of the OrderSend() function operation as before, while in case of MQL4, we check the ticket number returned by the MQL4 order sending function. If a trading request is executed successfully, the function returns the open order ticket. The error brings WRONG_VALUE. Therefore, make sure the function returns the value other than -1. If yes, update symbol quotes, fill in the trading request result structure using the appropriate data and return true — the function is executed successfully.

If the order sending function returns -1, write the last error code, the current prices and the last error code definition to the trading request result structure. The remaining structure fields are left equal to zero. As a result, return false — trading order sending error.

Thanks to this refinement, we can see the request result using the class methods regardless of the outcome of sending the trading order:

uint GetResultRetcode( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode; } ulong GetResultDeal( void ) const { return this .m_result.deal; } ulong GetResultOrder( void ) const { return this .m_result.order; } double GetResultVolume( void ) const { return this .m_result.volume; } double GetResultPrice( void ) const { return this .m_result.price; } double GetResultBid( void ) const { return this .m_result.bid; } double GetResultAsk( void ) const { return this .m_result.ask; } string GetResultComment( void ) const { return this .m_result.comment; } uint GetResultRequestID( void ) const { return this .m_result.request_id; } uint GetResultRetcodeEXT( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode_external;}

The rest of the trading methods are finalized in a similar way, and there is no point in considering them here. You can find all you need in the files attached below.

In the CAccount account object class of the Account.mqh file, improve the method returning the margin required for opening a position or setting a pending order:

double CAccount::MarginForAction( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string symbol, const double volume, const double price) const { double margin= EMPTY_VALUE ; #ifdef __MQL5__ return (!:: OrderCalcMargin ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE (action % 2 ) ,symbol,volume,price,margin) ? EMPTY_VALUE : margin); #else return this .MarginFree()-::AccountFreeMarginCheck(symbol, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE (action % 2 ) ,volume); #endif }

All we need to add here is a conversion of the order type passed to the method into two possible values — ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL, since MQL5 and MQL4 functions the method works with require only this type of order.

As you may remember, the remainder of dividing the order type constant by 2 always returns one of the two values:



either 0 (ORDER_TYPE_BUY),

or 1 (ORDER_TYPE_SELL).



This is exactly what we need to make a conversion into the correct order type.



We have already created the custom structure for filling in the trading order price parameters in the CTrading class of the Trading.mqh file:

struct SDataPrices { double open; double limit; double sl; double tp; }; SDataPrices m_req_price;

However, MQL features the MqlTradeRequest structure. So, to avoid the redundant structure,

replace the custom structure with the standard one in the private section of the class, as well as

declare the class member variable for storing error source flags in the trading request and

the variable for storing the EA behavior in case of errors occurring when sending trading orders:

class CTrading { private : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; MqlTradeRequest m_request ; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags ; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior ; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code);

Also, in the private class section, write the method returning the flag within the variable storing error sources flags,

the method returning the error code presence in the error list, as well as

the methods of placing and returning actions when handling errors:



bool IsPresentErrorFlag ( const int code) const { return ( this .m_error_reason_flags & code)==code; } bool IsPresentErorCode ( const int code) { this .m_list_errors.Sort(); return this .m_list_errors.Search(code)> WRONG_VALUE ; } void SetErrorHandlingBehavior ( const ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR behavior) { this .m_err_handling_behavior=behavior; } ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR ErrorHandlingBehavior ( void ) const { return this .m_err_handling_behavior; }

Remove the code for displaying the funds insufficiency message in the journal from the method checking the funds sufficiency:

if (money_free<= 0 #ifdef __MQL4__ || :: GetLastError ()== 134 #endif ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { string message= ( symbol_obj.Name()+ " " +:: DoubleToString (volume,symbol_obj.DigitsLot())+ " " + ( order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? OrderTypeDescription(order_type, false , false ) : PositionTypeDescription(PositionTypeByOrderType(order_type)) )+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (money_free,( int ) this .m_account.CurrencyDigits())+ ")" ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR), ": " ,message); this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR); } return false ; }

Now the funds insufficiency message will be displayed from another method.

In the current method, simply add the flag instructing to search for the error in the error list and add the error code to the error list:



bool CTrading::CheckMoneyFree( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const bool mess= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action= this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type); double money_free= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_account.MarginFree()- this .m_account.MarginForAction(action,symbol_obj.Name(),volume,price) #else ::AccountFreeMarginCheck(symbol_obj.Name(),action,volume) #endif ); if (money_free<= 0 #ifdef __MQL4__ || :: GetLastError ()== 134 #endif ) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR) ; return false ; } return true ; }

Declare the methods correcting the stop and pending order prices, the method correcting the volume in the trading order, the method specifying how to handle the error and the method correcting trading order errors:

double CorrectStopLoss( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double stop_loss, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectTakeProfit( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double take_profit, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectPricePending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectVolume( const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD ResultProccessingMethod ( void ); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD RequestErrorsCorrecting ( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier,CSymbol *symbol_obj); public :

Complement the specification of the method for checking limitations and errors, and replace the returned type from 'bool' to ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD:



ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, CSymbol *symbol_obj, const CTradeObj *trade_obj , const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 );

The method has now become more complete — it immediately checks for possible methods for correcting errors in a trading order, and now the method returns the way to handle detected errors. Previously, it simply returned the check success flag.



Declare the method of setting the spread multiplier:

void SetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetComment( const string comment, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSpreadMultiplier ( const uint value= 1 , const string symbol= NULL );

Add the methods of setting and returning the flag enabling trading for an EA:



void SetUseSounds( const bool flag); bool IsUseSounds( void ) const { return this .m_use_sound; } void SetTradingDisableFlag ( const bool flag) { this .m_is_trade_disable=flag; } bool IsTradingDisable ( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_disable;}

There may be errors preventing further trading upon their detection, for example, complete ban on trading for an account. This flag is set when such errors are detected preventing from sending any further useless trading orders.



In the class constructor, reset the flag disabling trading and set the default EA behavior in case of trading requests as "correct parameters":

CTrading::CTrading() { this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); this .m_log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG; this .m_is_trade_disable= false ; this .m_err_handling_behavior=ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); }

The EA behavior during errors in trading methods can then be set from the EA settings. However, we will use the method of auto correction till all handlers are ready.



The current implementation of the methods handling trade server return codes returns only the success flag:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod( void ) { return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK ; }

Why? We do not consider this method in the current article as we will implement handling trade server return codes in the next article. However, the method has already been described and implemented, albeit in its lite form.



Implementing the method of correcting errors in a trading order:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier, CSymbol *symbol_obj) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10006 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10011 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10012 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10013 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10017 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10018 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10023 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10025 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10026 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10027 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10032 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10033 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10034 ) ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int err= this .m_list_errors.At(i); if (err== NULL ) continue ; switch (err) { case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP : request.volume=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(request.volume); break ; case MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED : request.sl= 0 ; break ; case MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED : request.tp= 0 ; break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.price= this .CorrectPricePending(order_type,request.price, 0 ,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.sl= this .CorrectStopLoss(order_type,request.price,request.sl,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.tp= this .CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,request.price,request.tp,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR : request.volume= this .CorrectVolume(request.volume,request.price,order_type,symbol_obj,DFUN); if (request.volume== 0 ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; default : break ; } } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

The method logic is described in the code comments. In short: when detecting error codes that cannot be handled yet, we return the "abort trading attempt" handling method. In case of errors that can be corrected, correct the parameter values and return ОК.

Improving the method checking trading limitations and trading request errors:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, CSymbol *symbol_obj, const CTradeObj *trade_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; bool res= true ; this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); res &= this .CheckTradeConstraints(volume,action,symbol_obj,source_method,sl,tp); if (action<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) res &= this .CheckMoneyFree(volume,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method); res &= this .CheckLevels(action,order_type,price,limit,sl,tp,symbol_obj,source_method); if (!res) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE : MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); #else for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE : MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST)); #endif } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST)); return this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj); } } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK ; }

The complemented code is marked in yellow. Now, the flag disabling trading is first checked in the method. If it is set, the "disable trading for EA" error handling type is returned. Next, depending on the specified EA behavior during errors and according to the error code, the required error handling method is returned. If there are no errors, the code that requires no error handling is returned.

The method of checking trading limitations has undergone multiple similar changes related to adding the necessary flags indicating the presence of various error types and ways to handle them.

All actions performed in the method, as well as their logic, are described in the code comments in great details. Therefore, let's have a look at the finalized method:

bool CTrading::CheckTradeConstraints( const double volume, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { bool res= true ; if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { if (!:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10031 ); return false ; } } else if (! this .m_account.TradeAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (! this .m_account.TradeExpert()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (!:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED); return false ; } if (action_type<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY); return false ; } if (volume<symbol_obj.LotsMin()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } else if (volume>symbol_obj.LotsMax()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } double step=symbol_obj.LotsStep(); if ( fabs (( int ) round (volume/step)*step-volume)> 0.0000001 ) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } } if (action_type<ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsMarketOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } else if (action_type>ACTION_TYPE_SELL && action_type<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if ( this .m_account.LimitOrders()> 0 && this .OrdersTotalAll()+ 1 > this .m_account.LimitOrders()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10033 ); return false ; } if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsLimitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { if (!symbol_obj.IsStopOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsStopLimitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } #endif } if (action_type!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action_type!=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType(action_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()> 0 ) { if ( this .OrdersTotalVolumeLong()+ this .PositionsTotalVolumeLong()+volume > symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); return false ; } } } else if ( this .DirectionByActionType(action_type)== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()> 0 ) { if ( this .OrdersTotalVolumeShort()+ this .PositionsTotalVolumeShort()+volume > symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); return false ; } } } } if (sl> 0 && !symbol_obj.IsStopLossOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } if (tp> 0 && !symbol_obj.IsTakeProfitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } } else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (!symbol_obj.IsCloseByOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED); return false ; } } return res; }

In the method returning the parameter values by StopLevel and FreezeLevel, add the flag indicating that an error should be viewed in the error list to each detected error:

bool CTrading::CheckLevels( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { bool res= true ; if (action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE && action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL) { if (! this .CheckPriceByStopLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (sl> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckStopLossByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { if (sl> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(order_type,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(order_type,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } else { if (price> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } } return res; }

In the method of setting trading request prices, add updating the prices and exiting in case of an update error with the appropriate error code:



template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); return false ; }

Also, price calculation in the method of setting trading request prices has also been changed:



switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; }

The method of the Bid() symbol object class has been replaced with the BidLast() method returning either Bid or Last price depending on the chart construction mode.

The method setting the spread multiplier for trading objects of all symbols:

void CTrading::SetSpreadMultiplier( const uint value= 1 , const string symbol= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= NULL ; if (symbol== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol_obj=list.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) continue ; trade_obj.SetSpreadMultiplier(value); } } else { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjBySymbol(symbol,DFUN); if (trade_obj== NULL ) return ; trade_obj.SetSpreadMultiplier(value); } }

The method receives the multiplier value (default is 1) and a symbol name (default is NULL).

If NULL is passed as a symbol, the multiplier is set for trading objects of all symbols of the existing symbol collection.

Otherwise, the value is assigned to a trading object of a symbol whose name has been passed to the method.

Due to the new error handling, all trading methods have been refined.

Let's consider the code of the Buy position opening method:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_BUY; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } res=trade_obj.OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY , this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); if (res) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); } return res; }

All clarifications are made in details in the code comments. Other trading methods have been improved in a similar way. I hope, everything is clear here. In any case, you are welcome to use the comments section.



The methods returning calculated valid stop and pending order prices:

double CTrading::CorrectStopLoss( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double stop_loss, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { if (stop_loss== 0 ) return 0 ; uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price_set); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),stop_loss),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),stop_loss),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } double CTrading::CorrectTakeProfit( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double take_profit, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { if (take_profit== 0 ) return 0 ; uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price_set); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),take_profit),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),take_profit),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } double CTrading::CorrectPricePending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double pp= 0 ; switch (( int )order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); default : if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),:: EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } }

Here all should be clear even without code comments — the prices passed to the methods are compared to the price obtained as a StopLevel shift from the open price. The valid (higher/lower depending on an order type) price is returned to the calling program.

The method returning the volume, at which it is possible to open a position:

double CTrading::CorrectVolume( const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { if (! this .CheckMoneyFree(symbol_obj.LotsMin(),price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT)); return 0 ; } this .m_account.Refresh(); symbol_obj.RefreshRates(); double vol=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot( this .m_account.Equity()* this .m_account.Leverage()/symbol_obj.TradeContractSize()/(symbol_obj.CurrencyBase()== "USD" ? 1.0 : symbol_obj.BidLast())) ; double margin= this .m_account.MarginForAction(order_type,symbol_obj.Name(), 1.0 ,price); if (margin!= EMPTY_VALUE ) vol=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot( this .m_account.MarginFree()/margin); if (! this .CheckMoneyFree(vol,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method )) { do { vol-=symbol_obj.LotsStep(); if ( this .CheckMoneyFree(symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(vol),price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method)) return vol; } while (vol>symbol_obj.LotsMin() && !:: IsStopped ()); } else return vol; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT)); return 0 ; }

The code is also commented here.

First, we check the ability to open by a minimum lot. If this is impossible, further calculations are meaningless — return zero.

Next, we calculate approximate allowable lot (in order not to "select" the required lot from its maximum value in case of its possible adjustment).

Next, calculate the maximum lot allowing to open a position using all available functions. Why so? If the funds are insufficient for opening a position, this implies that the required volume was large, which means we need to calculate the maximum possible volume.

In this calculation, we use the OrderCalcMargin() function that may return false in case of an error, while the MarginForAction() method of the CAccount class using this function returns EMPTY_VALUE corresponding to the DBL_MAX constant value (the maximum value that can be represented by the double type). If we receive this value, there has been an error and the lot has not been calculated.

In this case (not only in case of an error but also when checking the calculation validity), we will use the "selection" of a required maximum lot by simply subtracting the lot step from the calculated maximum possible volume in the trading order. This is where we need the previously calculated approximate available volume. If we have been unable to calculate the exact volume, the lot decrease loop starts from its nearest lot (rather than its maximum lot set for the symbol) greatly reducing the number of the loop iterations.



By the way, during the check, I have not received the OrderCalcMargin() function errors when calculating the lot. However, the invalid calculations have still occurred (approximately, by one lot change step).



This concludes the trading class changes and improvements.

Testing

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part24\ under the name TestDoEasyPart24.mq5.

Add the flag of working in the strategy tester to the list of global variables:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing;

In the OnInit() handler, set the value of the flag of working in the strategy tester:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); }

In order to send events to the OnDoEasyEvent() library events handler while working in the tester, we need the special function EventsHandling() .

It has undergone a minor improvement:



void EventsHandling( void ) { if (engine.IsTradeEvent()) { int total=engine.GetTradeEventsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =engine.GetTradeEventByIndex(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam=i; double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

The code comments are quite clear here.



Since we have now created the list of new trading events, we get each event from the list of all new trading events in the OnDoEasyEvent() library events handler by an event index and simply display descriptions of all events obtained from the list in the journal:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol==NULL) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account==NULL) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!=NULL) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!=NULL) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllOrdersEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; int shift=(testing ? ( int )lparam : 0 ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 -shift); if ( event ==NULL) return ; if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TAX) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } } }

For more simplicity, we just receive an event from the list by its index (for the tester, the index is passed in the lparam parameter by the EventsHandling() function, while on a demo and real accounts, the index is always equal to zero since every event is sent to OnChartEvent() as an independent event rather than from the list) and display the description of an obtained event in the journal.

It is up to you to arrange their handling. You may implement the handling directly in the same code or declare the list of event flags setting the flags of occurred events here, while the actual handling is performed in separate functions.

These are all the changes and improvements necessary to control all trading events occurred simultaneously. The library already features all the necessary things for auto correction of trading request parameter errors. No changes are required in the EA (for now). Further on, after creating all ways of handling errors, we are going to introduce an additional input indicating the EA behavior during errors.



Compile the EA and launch it in the tester. Place several pending orders and remove all of them in a single loop:





The EA displays four events in the journal. These events occurred when removing four pending orders in a single loop after clicking "Delete pending".

Now let's set a bigger lot in the EA settings in the strategy tester (for example, 100.0) and try to set a pending order or open a position:

After trying to set a pending order and open a position with the volumes of 100.0 lots, we have obtained journal messages informing of funds insufficiency and volume adjustment. The order was set and the position was opened after that.



What's next?

In the next article, we will implement handling errors returned by the trade server.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

Previous articles within the series: