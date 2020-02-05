MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第24部): 基本取引クラス - 無効なパラメータの自動修正

内容

前の記事では、取引クラスに無効なパラメータの制御を追加しました。取引メソッドに渡された値の有効性が確認されます。パラメータのいずれかが無効であることが判明した場合、取引メソッドはエラーメッセージを伴って終了されます。この動作は、EAが意図的に無効な注文で取引サーバに過負荷をかけるのを防ぎますが、EAの動作を完全に制御することはできません。代わりに、無効な値を修正できるかどうかを確認できます。修正できる場合は、修正して調整された取引注文をサーバに送信するのが合理的です。

一般的に、EAは、取引注文のエラーを処理するユーザ定義のロジックに従って、状況に応じて行動できる必要があります。したがって、取引注文のエラーが検出された場合、EAに次の指示を与えることができます。

単に取引メソッドを終了して、ユーザに自分で誤った注文の無効なパラメータのハンドラを作成させる。 取引注文の無効な値を修正できる場合は、直ちに修正してサーバに送信する。

状況とエラーが適切な場合、一時停止後に取引リクエストを繰り返すか、単に同じパラメータでリクエストを繰り返す。

取引注文パラメータのエラーを処理した結果は次のいずれかになる可能性があります。

エラーの原因がユーザによって除去される前にEAを使用して取引を続けることができない。



取引注文を送信できないため、取引メソッドを終了する。

無効な値を修正し、固定取引注文を送信する。

初期パラメータを使用した取引注文を直ちに送信する(ここでは、取引条件が改善されたと仮定する)。

待機し、相場データを更新し、初期パラメータを使用した取引注文を送信する。

本稿では、エラーとその原因を確認し、エラー処理メソッドを返す取引注文エラーハンドラを開発します。

取引操作の無効化



取引操作の中断

無効なパラメータの修正

初期パラメータを持つ取引リクエスト

待機後の取引リクエスト(一時的解決法)

未決の取引リクエストの作成(後続の記事で)



概念

サーバ上で取引が完全に無効になっている場合、またはEAが取引リクエストのみを無用にしている場合、取引操作を無効にする必要があります。この場合、EAは分析アシスタントとしてのみ使用できます。これを実現するには、最初の取引試行中に設定し、取引の不可能性を判断するグローバルフラグが必要です。

取引操作の中断: エラーが発生した場合は、取引メソッドを終了して、ユーザに同じパラメータで取引を継続できるようにします。

無効なパラメータの修正は次のように機能します。取引リクエストの有効性を確認するとき、検出されたすべてのエラーのリストをコンパイルします。パラメータを確認するメソッドは、リストからすべてのエラーを調べ、取引メソッドの動作コードを返します。エラーによってそれ以上の取引ができない場合、取引注文を送信しても肯定的な結果が得られないため、メソッドは取引メソッドを終了するコードを返します。エラーを修正できる場合、適切な取引注文の値を修正するメソッドが呼び出され、成功した検証の結果が返されます。また、このメソッドは、「待機して繰り返す」、「データを更新して繰り返す」、および「未決リクエストを作成する」取引メソッドの動作コードを返します。

何を意味するのでしょうか？

「待機して繰り返す」動作は、ストップレベルの変更または注文の削除/ポジションの決済を試みる際に市場が注文ストップレベルまたはその発動価格のいずれかに近い場合に必要になることがあります。ストップレベルの発動価格が取引操作の凍結エリア内にある場合、サーバは注文値の変更の禁止を返します。この場合、解決策は1つだけです。価格がエリアを離れるのを待ってしばらく待つことです。その後、取引リクエストを送信して、注文/ポジションパラメータを変更するか、待機後に注文を削除します。

価格が最新でなくなり、取引注文の処理中にリクオートを受け取った場合、「データを更新して繰り返す」動作が必要になることがあります。



「未決リクエストを作成する」動作とは、何を意味するのでしょうか？

前の2つの処理メソッドを詳しく見ると、待機時間が終わるまで取引メソッドで待機することが明らかになります。待機中に取引環境を分析する必要がない場合、このような動作は正当化されます。プログラムを取引メソッド内に「立つ」必要性から解放するために、必要なパラメータと待機時間と繰り返し回数を含む未決取引リクエストを作成するだけです。

したがって、未決リクエストを作成すると、「データを更新して繰り返す」および「待機して繰り返す」動作の必要性が完全になくなります。これらの2つの動作は、基本的に未決取引リクエストです(最小および指定された待機時間)。また、プログラムで未決リクエストを行う機能は、ユーザに取引操作を実行するさらに別のメソッドを提供します。未決リクエストの実装は後続の記事に残します。

始める前に、前の記事で取引イベントの定義に変更を加え始めたことを思い出してください。

最後の取引イベントを受信したときに検出されたエラーに関して、いくつかのユーザレポートを受け取りました。取引イベントを受信するメソッドを説明する記事に関連するテストEAは、以前のイベント値を現在のイベント値と比較することにより、発生した取引イベントに関するデータを取得します。取引イベントに関する記事を書く際にカスタムアプリケーションで未完成のライブラリバージョンを使用するつもりはなかったため、これはライブラリによる取引イベントの追跡をテストする目的には十分です。しかし、取引イベントに関する情報を取得することが非常に求められており、最後に発生したイベントを正確に知ることが重要であることが判明しました。 取引イベントを取得するメソッドの実装では、一部のイベントがスキップされる場合があります。たとえば、指値注文を連続して2回設定した場合、2番目の指値注文は、注文自体が実際に違ったとしても1回目のものに一致するため(指値注文の発注)プログラム内で追跡されません(ライブラリはすべてのイベントを追跡します)。 したがって、この動作を修正します。今日、プログラムにイベントを通知する単純なフラグを実装し、プログラムでイベントのデータを表示できるようにします。次の記事では、同時に発生したすべてのイベントの完全なリストを作成してプログラムに送信することにより、プログラムでの取引イベントの取得を完了します。したがって、発生した取引イベントを見つけることができるだけでなく、口座および銘柄収集イベントで行われているように、同時に発生したすべてのイベントも表示できます。

そのため、取引クラスでの作業を再開する前に、この機能を変更する作業を完了しましょう。



取引イベント定義の修正

すべてのオブジェクトは実際には、イベントのリストとオブジェクトの発生イベントフラグを返すメソッドを備えたすべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトに基づいているため、すべての取引イベントを基本オブジェクトイベントリストに追加します。 イベントフラグは、IsEvent()メソッドを使用してクラスから取得できます。イベントフラグはクラスによって自動的に設定されます。ただし、発生した取引イベントのフラグを他のクラスとそのイベントハンドラから設定できる必要があります。

これを行うには、基本オブジェクトイベントフラグを設定するメソッドをBaseObj.mqhファイルのCEventBaseObjクラスに追加します。

void SetEvent( const bool flag) { this .m_is_event=flag; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; }

CEventsCollection取引イベントコレクションクラスに新しいイベントが定時された場合、イベントの説明を作成し、すべてのオブジェクトの基本クラスの新しいイベントのリストに配置して、新しいイベントフラグを設定する必要があります。

したがって、新しく発生したすべてのイベントの説明は、銘柄コレクションの基本クラス取引イベントのリストに配置されます。そのリストからは、プログラム内でリストを簡単に読み取り、リスト内の各イベントを処理できます。

EventsCollection.mqh取引イベントクラスファイルに必要なすべての改善を加えましょう。



2つの新しいメソッドの定義をクラスのpublicセクションに追加します。これらは、

リスト内のインデックスによる基本イベントオブジェクトの受信メソッドおよび

新しいイベントの数を返すメソッドです。



ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } CEventBaseObj *GetTradeEventByIndex ( const int index) { return this .GetEvent(index, false ); } int GetTradeEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total() ; }

メソッドはGetEvent()基本オブジェクトメソッドを必要なイベントインデックスで呼び出してインデックスによって基本イベントオブジェクトを返します。呼び出しでは、インデックスが返された場合に返されるイベントを修正しないようにインデックスの範囲を確認するリセットフラグは(false)にします。つまり、存在しないインデックスを渡すと、メソッドはNULLを返します。フラグ値にtrueを渡すと、メソッドはここで不要な最後のイベントを返します。



新しいイベントの数を返すメソッドは単に基本オブジェクトリストのサイズを返します。



履歴および成行注文とポジションのリストはタイマーの取引イベントコレクションクラスで常に表示されるため、基本取引イベントのリストをクリアし、Refresh()メソッドで並び替え済みリストフラグを設定する必要があります。

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear() ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if (is_market_event) {

イベントが新しいCreateNewEvent()イベントを作成するすべてのメソッドで文字列を送信した後、基本イベントのリストにイベントを追加する必要があります。

event.SendEvent(); CBaseObj::EventAdd( this .m_trade_event,order.Ticket(),order.Price(),order. Symbol ());

これはすでにメソッドリストで設定されているため、記事のスペースを節約するためにここでは説明しません。すべては添付ファイルでご覧になれます。

次に、CEngineライブラリ基本オブジェクトのクラスのpublicセクションに、リスト内のインデックスによって基本イベントオブジェクトを返すメソッドおよび新しいイベントの数を返すメソッドを追加します。



CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } CEventBaseObj *GetTradeEventByIndex ( const int index) { return this .m_events.GetTradeEventByIndex(index); } int GetTradeEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_events.GetTradeEventsTotal(); }

これらのメソッドは、上記の同名の取引イベントコレクションクラスメソッドを呼び出すだけです。



これらはすべて必要な変更であり、同時に発生したイベントを追跡して、単一のバンドルでプログラムに送信できます。これは、記事で説明されている機能をテストするときに、後で見られます。



これで、取引クラスのさらなる改良を開始できます。



取引リクエストパラメータエラーのハンドラ



まず、必要なメッセージのインデックスをDatas.mqhファイルに追加します。



MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED , MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT , };

インデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

{ "Запрос отклонён до отправки на сервер по причине:" , "Request rejected before being sent to server due to:" }, { "Ошибочный запрос:" , "Invalid request:" } , { "Недостаточно средств для совершения торговой операции" , "Not enough money to perform trading operation" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе" , "Unsupported price parameter type in request" }, { "Торговля отключена для эксперта до устранения причины запрета" , "Trading for the expert is disabled until this ban is eliminated" } , { "Торговая операция прервана" , "Trading operation aborted" } , { "Корректировка параметров торгового запроса ..." , "Correction of trade request parameters ..." } , { "Создание отложенного запроса" , "Create pending request" } , { "Нет возможности скорректировать лот" , "Unable to correct the lot" } , };

Defines.mqhファイルに、取引リクエストのエラーと取引サーバから返されたエラーを処理する方法を定義して返す必要がある列挙を追加します。

EAのエラーを直接受け取ったときにアクティブ化される動作を設定するには、取引リクエストでエラーを検出したとき、または取引サーバからエラーが返されたときに考えられるEA動作を説明する列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR { ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK, ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT, ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST, };

列挙パラメータの1つを指定することにより、EA設定でエラーを処理するときにEAの望ましい動作を設定できます。

取引リクエストのパラメータ値を確認するとき、さまざまなエラー処理方法が可能です。取引注文のパラメータを確認するときに検出されるエラーと、これらのエラーに影響する取引条件を見つけるには、可能なエラー処理メソッドのフラグを列挙に追加します。



enum ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS { TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR = 0 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR = 1 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR = 2 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST = 4 , };

取引注文パラメータとそれを実行する機能を確認する場合、エラー処理動作フラグを追加します。

0 — エラーなし、取引注文を送信できます、

1 — 重大なエラー—取引の試行には意味がありません。EAは非取引分析アシスタントモードに切り替える必要があります。

2 — エラーが発生し、ライブラリに障害が発生しました。取引クラスの誤動作を避けるために、取引メソッドの実行を中断してください。

4 — エラーは修正可能で、エラーを修正するためのメソッドを呼び出すためにエラーリストに書き込まれます。

エラー確認メソッドは、検出されたエラーを正しく処理する方法を返します。

これを行うには、取引注文エラーを処理する可能性のあるメソッドの列挙と、取引サーバから返されたものを追加します。 enum ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD { ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING, }; エラーを処理するメソッドは、列挙定数の説明から理解できます。 また、基本取引オブジェクトを改善します。 チャート上のバーの構築メソッドに応じて、取引はAskとBidまたはAskとLastのいずれかによって実行されます。現在、AskとBidの価格による取引のみが基本取引クラスに配置されています。チャートの構築に使用される価格を確認する機能を追加しましょう。また、取引に使用する価格を調整します。その上、MQL5は、MqlTradeResult取引リクエスト結果構造体、ならびにエラーコードとエラーコードの説明をそれぞれ含む「retcode」フィールドと「comment」フィールドを備えています。これにより、取引注文をサーバに送信した後、取引サーバから返されたコードを確認できます。MQL4にはそのような機能がないため、エラーコードは最後のエラーコードを返すGetLastError()関数によって読み取られる必要があります。ライブラリはマルチプラットフォームのライブラリであるため、MQL4の場合、サーバに送信した後、取引リクエスト構造体のフィールドに入力する必要があります。 価格に対するストップ注文の距離を確認するとき、銘柄に設定された最小許容ストップレベル(StopLevel)の距離も考慮します。

SymbolInfoInteger() 関数によって返されるStopLevel値がゼロに等しい場合、これはストップ注文の価格のポイントでの最小シフトがないことを意味しません レベルが変動していることを意味するだけです。したがって、価格からストップレベルシフトの値を修正するには、「in situ」レベルを選択するか、特定の値を乗算した現在のスプレッドをシフト値として使用する必要があります。ダブルスプレッドは通常、ストップレベルのなめらかな調整に使用されます。各銘柄の取引オブジェクトに乗数を設定できるように、乗数と戻り値および設定メソッドを取引オブジェクトに追加します。 価格に対するストップ注文の距離を確認するとき、銘柄に設定された最小許容ストップレベル(StopLevel)の距離も考慮します。 SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL プロパティIDで TradeObj.mqhファイルでCTradeObj取引オブジェクトクラスに必要な変化を追加します。 クラスのprivateセクションで、バーを構築するための価格タイプの保存およびストップレベルを調整するスプレッド乗数に使用される2つのクラスメンバー変数を宣言します。

SActions m_datas; MqlTick m_tick; MqlTradeRequest m_request; MqlTradeResult m_result; ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE m_chart_mode ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING m_type_filling; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME m_type_expiration; int m_symbol_expiration_flags; ulong m_magic; string m_symbol; string m_comment; ulong m_deviation; double m_volume; datetime m_expiration; bool m_async_mode; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; int m_stop_limit; bool m_use_sound; uint m_multiplier ;

クラスのpublicセクションに、スプレッド乗数を設定するメソッドと乗数値を返すメソッドを追加します。



public : CTradeObj(); void SetSpreadMultiplier ( const uint value ) { this .m_multiplier=( value == 0 ? 1 : value ); } uint SpreadMultiplier ( void ) const { return this .m_multiplier; }

スプレッド乗数を設定するとき、メソッドに渡される値がゼロに等しいかどうかを確認します。等しい場合、1を割り当てます。

また、クラスのpublicセクションに、取引リクエストエラーコードを設定するメソッドと取引リクエストエラーコードの説明を設定するメソッドの2つのメソッドを追加します。



void SetResultRetcode ( const uint retcode) { this .m_result.retcode=retcode; } void SetResultComment ( const string comment) { this .m_result.comment=comment; }

クラスコンストラクタで、スプレッド乗数にデフォルト値の1を割り当てます。

CTradeObj::CTradeObj( void ) : m_magic( 0 ), m_deviation( 5 ), m_stop_limit( 0 ), m_expiration( 0 ), m_async_mode( false ), m_type_filling( ORDER_FILLING_FOK ), m_type_expiration( ORDER_TIME_GTC ), m_comment(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " by DoEasy" ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG) { this .m_margin_mode= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ); this .m_multiplier= 1 ; this .m_use_sound= false ; this .InitSounds(); }

取引オブジェクトパラメータのデフォルト値を定義するInit()メソッドで、バー構築価格を格納するm_chart_mode変数値を設定します。



void CTradeObj::Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetMagic(magic); this .SetDeviation(deviation); this .SetVolume(volume); this .SetExpiration(expiration); this .SetTypeFilling(type_filling); this .SetTypeExpiration(type_expiration); this .SetAsyncMode(async_mode); this .SetLogLevel(log_level); this .m_symbol_expiration_flags=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); this .m_volume=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_chart_mode= #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) #else SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID #endif ; }

ここでは、MQL5ではSYMBOL_CHART_MODE IDでSymbolInfoInteger()を使用してデータを取得する一方、MQL4では、 Bid価格によってバーを構築します。



ここで、各取引メソッドに取引サーバの戻り構造体を追加する必要があります。

例としてポジションを開くメソッドを使用してみましょう。

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.type = OrderTypeByPositionType(type); this .m_request.price = (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this .m_tick.ask : ( this .m_chart_mode== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .m_tick.bid : this .m_tick.last)); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); #ifdef __MQL5__ return (! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result)); #else :: ResetLastError (); int ticket=:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ); if (ticket!= WRONG_VALUE ) { :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.deal=ticket; this .m_result.price=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderOpenPrice() : this .m_request.price); this .m_result.volume=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this .m_request.volume); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return true ; } else { :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return false ; } #endif }

ここでは、MQL5では依然と同様にOrderSend()関数操作の結果を返す一方、MQL4ではMQL4注文送信関数によって戻されたチケット番号を確認します。取引リクエストが正常に実行されると、関数は出された注文チケットを返します。エラーはWRONG_VALUEをもたらします。したがって、関数が-1以外の値を返すことを確認してください。確認できた場合、銘柄の相場を更新し、適切なデータを使用して取引リクエストの結果構造体に入力してtrueを返します。関数は正常に実行されます。

注文送信関数が-1を返す場合、最後のエラーコード、現在の価格、最後のエラーコードの定義を取引リクエストの結果構造体に追加します。残りの構造体フィールドはゼロのままです。結果として、false(取引注文送信エラー)を返します。

この改良により、取引注文の送信結果に関係なく、クラスメソッドを使用してリクエスト結果を確認できます。

uint GetResultRetcode( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode; } ulong GetResultDeal( void ) const { return this .m_result.deal; } ulong GetResultOrder( void ) const { return this .m_result.order; } double GetResultVolume( void ) const { return this .m_result.volume; } double GetResultPrice( void ) const { return this .m_result.price; } double GetResultBid( void ) const { return this .m_result.bid; } double GetResultAsk( void ) const { return this .m_result.ask; } string GetResultComment( void ) const { return this .m_result.comment; } uint GetResultRequestID( void ) const { return this .m_result.request_id; } uint GetResultRetcodeEXT( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode_external;}

残りの取引メソッドは同様の方法で最終化されているため、ここで検討する意味はありません。必要なことはすべて以下の添付ファイルで見つけることができます。

Account.mqhファイルのCAccount口座オブジェクトクラスで、ポジションを開くために必要な証拠金を返すまたは未決注文を設定するメソッドを改善します。

double CAccount::MarginForAction( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string symbol, const double volume, const double price) const { double margin= EMPTY_VALUE ; #ifdef __MQL5__ return (!:: OrderCalcMargin ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE (action % 2 ) ,symbol,volume,price,margin) ? EMPTY_VALUE : margin); #else return this .MarginFree()-::AccountFreeMarginCheck(symbol, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE (action % 2 ) ,volume); #endif }

ここで追加する必要があるのは、メソッドに渡されるMQL5およびMQL4関数がこの注文型のみを必要とするため、メソッドに渡される注文タイプをORDER_TYPE_BUYまたはORDER_TYPE_SELLの2つの可能な値に変換することです。

覚えているかもしれませんが、注文型定数を2で除算した残りの部分は、常に2つの値のいずれかを返します。



0 (ORDER_TYPE_BUY)

または(ORDER_TYPE_SELL)



これは、正確な注文タイプに変換するために必要なものです。



Trading.mqhファイルのCTradingクラスの取引注文価格パラメータを入力するためのカスタム構造体は既に作成しました。

struct SDataPrices { double open; double limit; double sl; double tp; }; SDataPrices m_req_price;

しかし、MQLにはMqlTradeRequest構造体があるため、冗長な構造体を避けるためには、

クラスのprivateセクションでカスタム構造体を標準構造体に置き換え、さらに

取引リクエストにエラーソースフラグを格納するためのクラスメンバー変数および

取引注文の送信時にエラーが発生した場合のEAの動作を保存する変数を宣言します。

class CTrading { private : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; MqlTradeRequest m_request ; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags ; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior ; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code);

また、プライベートクラスのprivateセクションで、エラーソースフラグを格納する変数内のフラグを返すメソッド、

エラーリストにエラーコードの存在を返すメソッド、および

エラーを処理するときにアクションを配置して返すメソッドを書きます。



bool IsPresentErrorFlag ( const int code) const { return ( this .m_error_reason_flags & code)==code; } bool IsPresentErorCode ( const int code) { this .m_list_errors.Sort(); return this .m_list_errors.Search(code)> WRONG_VALUE ; } void SetErrorHandlingBehavior ( const ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR behavior) { this .m_err_handling_behavior=behavior; } ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR ErrorHandlingBehavior ( void ) const { return this .m_err_handling_behavior; }

資金不足を確認するメソッドから、操作ログで資金不足メッセージを表示するためのコードを削除します。

if (money_free<= 0 #ifdef __MQL4__ || :: GetLastError ()== 134 #endif ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { string message= ( symbol_obj.Name()+ " " +:: DoubleToString (volume,symbol_obj.DigitsLot())+ " " + ( order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? OrderTypeDescription(order_type, false , false ) : PositionTypeDescription(PositionTypeByOrderType(order_type)) )+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (money_free,( int ) this .m_account.CurrencyDigits())+ ")" ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR), ": " ,message); this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR); } return false ; }

これで、資金不足メッセージが別のメソッドから表示されるようになります。

現在のメソッドでは単に、エラーリストでエラーを検索するように指示するフラグを追加し、エラーリストにエラーコードを追加します。



bool CTrading::CheckMoneyFree( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const bool mess= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action= this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type); double money_free= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_account.MarginFree()- this .m_account.MarginForAction(action,symbol_obj.Name(),volume,price) #else ::AccountFreeMarginCheck(symbol_obj.Name(),action,volume) #endif ); if (money_free<= 0 #ifdef __MQL4__ || :: GetLastError ()== 134 #endif ) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR) ; return false ; } return true ; }

ストップ注文および未決注文の価格を修正するメソッド、取引注文のボリュームを修正するメソッド、エラーの処理方法を指定するメソッド、および取引注文エラーを修正するメソッドを宣言します。

double CorrectStopLoss( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double stop_loss, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectTakeProfit( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double take_profit, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectPricePending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectVolume( const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD ResultProccessingMethod ( void ); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD RequestErrorsCorrecting ( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier,CSymbol *symbol_obj); public :

制限とエラーをチェックするメソッドの仕様を補完し、返された型をboolからENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHODに置き換えます。



ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, CSymbol *symbol_obj, const CTradeObj *trade_obj , const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 );

このメソッドはより完全になりました。メソッドは取引注文のエラーを修正するための可能なメソッドをすぐに確認し、検出されたエラーを処理する方法を戻します。以前は、単に確認が成功したというフラグを返していました。



スプレッド乗数を設定するメソッドを宣言します。

void SetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetComment( const string comment, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSpreadMultiplier ( const uint value= 1 , const string symbol= NULL );

EAで取引を有効にするフラグを設定するメソッドと返すメソッドを追加します。



void SetUseSounds( const bool flag); bool IsUseSounds( void ) const { return this .m_use_sound; } void SetTradingDisableFlag ( const bool flag) { this .m_is_trade_disable=flag; } bool IsTradingDisable ( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_disable;}

アカウントでの取引の完全な禁止など、検出時にそれ以上の取引を妨げるエラーがある可能性があります。このフラグは、そのようなエラーが検出されると設定され、それ以上の無駄な取引注文を送信できなくなります。



クラスコンストラクタで、取引を無効にするフラグをリセットし、取引リクエストの場合のデフォルトのEA動作を「正しいパラメータ」として設定します。

CTrading::CTrading() { this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); this .m_log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG; this .m_is_trade_disable= false ; this .m_err_handling_behavior=ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); }

取引方法のエラー時のEAの動作は、EA設定から設定できます。ただし、すべてのハンドラーの準備ができるまで、自動修正メソッドを使用します。



取引サーバの戻りコードを処理するメソッドは現在、成功フラグのみを返します。

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod( void ) { return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK ; }

何故でしょうか。取引サーバの戻りコードを処理するメソッドは次の記事で実装するため、本稿では考慮しません。ただし、簡素化されてはいますが、このメソッドはすでに説明および実装されています。



以下は、取引注文のエラーを修正するメソッドの実装です。

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier, CSymbol *symbol_obj) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10006 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10011 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10012 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10013 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10017 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10018 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10023 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10025 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10026 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10027 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10032 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10033 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10034 ) ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int err= this .m_list_errors.At(i); if (err== NULL ) continue ; switch (err) { case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP : request.volume=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(request.volume); break ; case MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED : request.sl= 0 ; break ; case MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED : request.tp= 0 ; break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.price= this .CorrectPricePending(order_type,request.price, 0 ,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.sl= this .CorrectStopLoss(order_type,request.price,request.sl,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.tp= this .CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,request.price,request.tp,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR : request.volume= this .CorrectVolume(request.volume,request.price,order_type,symbol_obj,DFUN); if (request.volume== 0 ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; default : break ; } } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで説明されています。つまり、まだ処理できないエラーコードを検出したら、「取引試行中止」処理メソッドを返します。エラーを修正できる場合は、パラメータ値を修正してОКを返します。

以下は、取引制限と取引リクエストエラーを確認するメソッドを改善したものです。

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, CSymbol *symbol_obj, const CTradeObj *trade_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; bool res= true ; this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); res &= this .CheckTradeConstraints(volume,action,symbol_obj,source_method,sl,tp); if (action<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) res &= this .CheckMoneyFree(volume,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method); res &= this .CheckLevels(action,order_type,price,limit,sl,tp,symbol_obj,source_method); if (!res) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE : MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); #else for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE : MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST)); #endif } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST)); return this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj); } } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK ; }

補完されたコードは黄色でマークされています。取引を無効にするフラグが最初にメソッドで確認されるようになっています。設定されている場合、「EAの取引を無効にする」エラー処理タイプが返されます。次に、エラー時の指定されたEAの動作とエラーコードに応じて、必要なエラー処理メソッドが返されます。エラーがない場合、エラー処理を必要としないコードが返されます。

取引制限を確認する方法は、さまざまなエラータイプの存在とそれらの処理方法を示す必要なフラグの追加に関連する複数の同様の変更を受けています。

メソッドで実行されるすべてのアクションとそのロジックは、コードのコメントで詳細に説明されています。したがって、最終的なメソッドを見てみましょう。

bool CTrading::CheckTradeConstraints( const double volume, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { bool res= true ; if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { if (!:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10031 ); return false ; } } else if (! this .m_account.TradeAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (! this .m_account.TradeExpert()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (!:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED); return false ; } if (action_type<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY); return false ; } if (volume<symbol_obj.LotsMin()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } else if (volume>symbol_obj.LotsMax()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } double step=symbol_obj.LotsStep(); if ( fabs (( int ) round (volume/step)*step-volume)> 0.0000001 ) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } } if (action_type<ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsMarketOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } else if (action_type>ACTION_TYPE_SELL && action_type<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if ( this .m_account.LimitOrders()> 0 && this .OrdersTotalAll()+ 1 > this .m_account.LimitOrders()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10033 ); return false ; } if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsLimitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { if (!symbol_obj.IsStopOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsStopLimitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } #endif } if (action_type!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action_type!=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType(action_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()> 0 ) { if ( this .OrdersTotalVolumeLong()+ this .PositionsTotalVolumeLong()+volume > symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); return false ; } } } else if ( this .DirectionByActionType(action_type)== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()> 0 ) { if ( this .OrdersTotalVolumeShort()+ this .PositionsTotalVolumeShort()+volume > symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); return false ; } } } } if (sl> 0 && !symbol_obj.IsStopLossOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } if (tp> 0 && !symbol_obj.IsTakeProfitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } } else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (!symbol_obj.IsCloseByOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED); return false ; } } return res; }

StopLevelおよびFreezeLevelによってパラメータ値を返すメソッドで、エラーをエラーリストで表示する必要があることを示すフラグを、検出された各エラーに追加します。

bool CTrading::CheckLevels( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { bool res= true ; if (action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE && action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL) { if (! this .CheckPriceByStopLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (sl> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckStopLossByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { if (sl> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(order_type,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(order_type,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } else { if (price> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } } return res; }

取引リクエストの価格を設定する方法で、適切なエラーコードで更新エラーが発生した場合に価格を更新して終了します。



template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); return false ; }

また、取引リクエスト価格を設定するメソッドでの価格計算も変更されました。



switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; }

Bid()銘柄オブジェクトクラスのメソッドは、チャート構築モードに応じてBidまたはLast価格を返すBidLast()メソッドに置き換えられました。

以下は、すべての銘柄の取引オブジェクトのスプレッド乗数を設定するメソッドです。

void CTrading::SetSpreadMultiplier( const uint value= 1 , const string symbol= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= NULL ; if (symbol== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol_obj=list.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) continue ; trade_obj.SetSpreadMultiplier(value); } } else { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjBySymbol(symbol,DFUN); if (trade_obj== NULL ) return ; trade_obj.SetSpreadMultiplier(value); } }

このメソッドは、乗数値(デフォルトは1)と銘柄名(デフォルトはNULL)を受け取ります。

NULLが銘柄として渡された場合、乗数は既存の銘柄コレクションのすべての銘柄の取引オブジェクトに設定されます。

それ以外の場合、値はメソッドに名前が渡された銘柄の取引オブジェクトに割り当てられます。

新しいエラー処理により、すべての取引メソッドが改善されました。

買いポジションを開くメソッドのコードを考えてみましょう。

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_BUY; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } res=trade_obj.OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY , this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); if (res) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); } return res; }

すべての説明は、コードのコメントで詳細に説明されています。他の取引メソッドも同様に改善されています。すべてが明確であることを願っています。いずれにせよ、コメントセクションを使用してください。



以下は、計算された有効なストップ価格と未決注文価格を返すメソッドです。

double CTrading::CorrectStopLoss( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double stop_loss, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { if (stop_loss== 0 ) return 0 ; uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ?symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ?symbol_obj.Ask() : price_set); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),stop_loss),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),stop_loss),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } double CTrading::CorrectTakeProfit( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double take_profit, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { if (take_profit== 0 ) return 0 ; uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ?symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ?symbol_obj.Ask() : price_set); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),take_profit),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),take_profit),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } double CTrading::CorrectPricePending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double pp= 0 ; switch (( int )order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ?symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ?symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ?symbol_obj.BidLast() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ?symbol_obj.BidLast() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); default : if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),:: EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } }

ここでは、コードコメントがなくてもすべてが明確になっているはずです。メソッドに渡された価格は、始値からStopLevelをシフトして取得された価格と比較されます。有効な(注文タイプに応じてより高い/低い)価格が呼び出し元プログラムに返されます。

以下は、ポジションを開くことができる、ボリュームを返すメソッドです。

double CTrading::CorrectVolume( const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { if (! this .CheckMoneyFree(symbol_obj.LotsMin(),price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT)); return 0 ; } this .m_account.Refresh(); symbol_obj.RefreshRates(); double vol=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot( this .m_account.Equity()* this .m_account.Leverage()/symbol_obj.TradeContractSize()/(symbol_obj.CurrencyBase()== "USD" ? 1.0 : symbol_obj.BidLast())) ; double margin= this .m_account.MarginForAction(order_type,symbol_obj.Name(), 1.0 ,price); if (margin!= EMPTY_VALUE ) vol=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot( this .m_account.MarginFree()/margin); if (! this .CheckMoneyFree(vol,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method )) { do { vol-=symbol_obj.LotsStep(); if ( this .CheckMoneyFree(symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(vol),price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method)) return vol; } while (vol>symbol_obj.LotsMin() && !:: IsStopped ()); } else return vol; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT)); return 0 ; }

コードはここでもコメントされています。

まず、最小ロットで開く能力を確認します。これが不可能な場合、それ以上の計算は無意味なので、ゼロを返します。

次に、おおよその許容ロットを計算します(可能な調整の場合に必要なロットを最大値から「選択」しないため)。

次に、利用可能なすべての機能を使用してポジションを開くことができる最大ロットを計算します。何故でしょうか。資金がポジションを開くのに不十分な場合、これは必要なボリュームが大きかったことを意味します。つまり、可能な最大ボリュームを計算する必要があります。

この計算では、エラーの場合にfalseを返す可能性のあるOrderCalcMargin()関数を使用しますが、この関数を使用するCAccountクラスのMarginForAction()メソッドは、DBL_MAX定数値(double型で表現可能な最大値)に対応するEMPTY_VALUEを返します)。この値を受け取った場合、エラーが発生しており、ロットは計算されていません。

この場合(エラーの場合だけでなく、計算の有効性をチェックする場合も)、取引注文で計算された最大可能量からロットステップを単純に減算することにより、必要な最大ロットの「選択」を使用します。これは、以前に計算された利用可能なおおよそのボリュームが必要な場所です。正確なボリュームを計算できなかった場合、ロット減少ループは、(シンボルに設定された最大ロットではなく)最も近いロットから開始し、ループの反復回数を大幅に削減します。



ところで、確認中に、ロットの計算時にOrderCalcMargin()関数のエラーを受け取りませんでした。ただし、無効な計算はまだ発生しています(おおよそ、1ロット変更ステップごとに)。



これで、取引クラスの変更と改善は終了です。

テスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part24\でTestDoEasyPart24.mq5として保存します。

ストラテジーテスターでの作業であることを示すフラグをグローバル変数のリストに追加します。

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing;

OnInit()ハンドラで、ストラテジーテスターでの作業であることを示すフラグの値を設定します。

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); }

テスターでの作業中にOnDoEasyEvent()ライブラリイベントハンドラにイベントを送信するには、特別な関数であるEventsHandling()が必要です。マイナーな改善が行われました。



void EventsHandling( void ) { if (engine.IsTradeEvent()) { int total=engine.GetTradeEventsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =engine.GetTradeEventByIndex(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam=i; double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

コードのコメントはここでは非常に明確です。



新しい取引イベントのリストを作成したので、OnDoEasyEvent()ライブラリイベントハンドラでイベントインデックスによってのすべての新しい取引イベントのリストから各イベントを取得し、操作ログのリストから取得したすべてのイベントの説明を表示します。

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol==NULL) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account==NULL) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!=NULL) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!=NULL) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllOrdersEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; int shift=(testing ? ( int )lparam : 0 ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 -shift); if ( event ==NULL) return ; if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TAX) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } } }

より簡単にするために、単にインデックスからリストからイベントを受け取って(テスターではインデックスはEventsHandling()関数によってlparamパラメータに渡されますが、デモ口座および実際の口座ではすべてのイベントはリストからではなく独立したイベントとしてOnChartEvent()に送信されるため、インデックスは常にゼロです)、取得したイベントの説明を操作ログに表示します。

それらの処理を手配するのはあなた次第です。実際の処理は別の関数で実行されますが、同じコードに処理を直接実装するか、発生したイベントのフラグを設定するイベントフラグのリストをここで宣言できます。

これらは、すべての取引イベントを同時に制御するために必要なすべての変更と改善です。ライブラリには、取引リクエストパラメータエラーの自動修正に必要なすべての機能が既に備わっています。EAでの変更は必要ありません(今のところ)。さらに、エラー処理のすべてのメソッドを作成した後、エラー時のEAの動作を示す追加の入力を導入します。



EAをコンパイルし、テスターで起動します。複数の未決注文を出し、それらすべてを単一のループで削除します。





EAは操作ログに4つのイベントを表示します。これらのイベントは、[Delete pending]をクリックした後、単一のループで4つの未決注文を削除するときに発生したものです。

ストラテジーテスターのEA設定でより大きいロット(例: 100.0)を設定し、指値注文を設定するか、ポジションを開いてみます。

指値注文を設定し、100.0ロットのボリュームでポジションを開こうとすると、資金不足とボリューム調整を通知するメッセージが操作ログに表示されました。注文が設定され、その後ポジションが開かれました。



次の段階

次の記事では、取引サーバによって返されるエラーの処理を実装します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

