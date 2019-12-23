轻松快捷开发 MetaTrader 程序的函数库(第 二十一部分)：交易类 - 基准跨平台交易对象

内容

概念

本文开启了一个新的宏大主题 — 交易类。

随时可以轻松访问各种数据是多么惬意啊。 然而，如果我们不能将数据应用到交易，则数据毫无意义。 意即不光已经存在的功能，我们还需要新的交易功能。

本章节相对庞大，我们需要逐步完成所有操作。

我们应能够从任意平台（无论是 MetaTrader 5 亦或 MetaTrader 4）发送任何交易请求，而无需考虑它们之间的差异。 一切都应该统合。

首先，我们需要验证交易请求，以避免因错误请求而加重服务器负载。



我们需要考虑并正确处理交易服务器的返回码。 EA 向服务器发送请求时会做什么？ 它维护终端与服务器之间的“请求-响应”会话。 我们的任务是正确分配这种“通信管道”，即创建处理交易服务器响应的方法。

我们需要创建若干处理服务器响应的选项，因为有时我们需要“优先不惜一切代价”开仓。 为此，若下单时遇到服务器拒绝的万一情况，我们需要布置向服务器重复发送请求 — 我们既可调整交易请求参数，亦或重新发送，再或者保留所有参数不变，但等待符合这些请求参数的正确时机，并立即将其发送。 此外，我们需要考虑价位，以避免明知价格较差却重新发送订单。

有时，无论请求的结果如何，我们都需要发送交易请求并继续操作。



有时，无论请求的结果如何，我们都需要发送交易请求并继续操作。 此外，我们需要管理交易类的操作，以避免基于函数库的程序在 MQL5 市场 上架后出现故障。 该程序应能平滑地通过所有检查。



这就是目前我针对交易类的计划。

在本文里，我们将研究开发基准交易对象。 无论平台如何，这个类都以相同的方式向服务器发送交易请求。 当向服务器发送请求时，即意味着传递给这种交易对象的交易请求参数已被验证和校正。 该对象没有参数验证功能。 取而代之的是，它们将在基准交易类中进行验证，稍后即将进行开发。

应该注意的是，目前要在当前交易对象中实现按票据选择订单或持仓。 创建基准交易类后，功能将重新定位到该交易类。



由于整个交易都直接与交易品种绑定，因此基准交易对象将成为交易品种对象的一部分，我们在第 14 篇文章中曾研究过该对象。 稍后会安排对交易品种交易对象的访问 — 在基准交易类中。 在本文中，我们临时在 CEngine 函数库基类（我们在第 3 篇文章中研究过）中安排对交易品种交易对象的访问。 该类收集所有的环境数据。 它拥有交易类操作所需的所有帐户和交易品种属性。



创建基准交易对象

为了记录交易类的操作，我们需要在 Defines.mqh 函数库文件中创建一个记录级别枚举。

在清单的末尾添加必要的枚举：

enum ENUM_LOG_LEVEL { LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG, LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG };

若要在日志中显示消息，我们需要消息的文本及其在函数库消息列表中的索引。

在 Datas.mqh 文件中添加必要的索引：

MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST , MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_UNABLE_PLACE_WITHOUT_TIME_SPEC , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_EXCHANGE, MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY , MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY , MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST , MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST , MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS , MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS , };

这里仅显示文件中的 “geolocation 地理”部分（其为应添加的索引枚举常量）。

现在将所需的消息（我们刚刚定义的索引）添加到文本消息数组中：

{ "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on server" }, { "Ошибка. Такого символа нет в списке используемых символов: " , "Error. This symbol is not in the list of symbols used: " } , { "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " }, { "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " }, { "Ошибка. Нет открытой позиции с тикетом #" , "Error. No open position with ticket #" } , { "Ошибка. Нет установленного ордера с тикетом #" , "Error. No placed order with ticket #" } , { "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " }, { "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify order. Error " }, { "Ошибка: невозможно разместить ордер без явно заданного его времени истечения" , "Error: Unable to place order without explicitly specified expiration time" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить торговый объект" , "Error. Failed to get trade object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-позицию" , "Error. Failed to get position object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-ордер" , "Error. Failed to get order object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-символ" , "Error. Failed to get symbol object" } , { "Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок" , "Return code out of range of error codes" }, { "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" }, { "Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня" , "Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used" } , { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange market mode" }, { "Закрытие встречным доступно только на счетах с типом \"Хеджинг\"" , "Close by opposite position iavailable only on \"Hedging\" accounts" } , { "Ошибка. Позиции для встречного закрытия имеют один и тот же тип" , "Error. Positions of the same type in counterclosure request" } , { "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "No trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get description of the last trading event" }, { "Не удалось получить список открытых позиций" , "Failed to get open positions list" } , { "Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров" , "Failed to get pending orders list" } , { "Нет открытых позиций" , "No open positions" } , { "Нет установленных ордеров" , "No placed orders" } , };

就像定义索引常量一样，此处仅出示添加必要消息文本的某些区域。 您可以从附件里找到并分析改进的 Datas.mqh 完整版本。

在发送平仓请求时，我们需要知道与所平持仓方向相反的订单类型（在 MQL5 中，通过开立相反持仓来执行平仓，故订单（非持仓）类型需发送到交易请求）。

在 DELib.mqh 函数库的服务函数文件中，编写两个函数，其一接收持仓同向订单类型，其二为持仓逆向订单类型：

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeByPositionType( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position) { return (type_position== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position) { return (type_position== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); }

现在我们已经准备好所有数据，我们来解决交易对象类本身。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ 中，创建 Trade\ 子文件夹，并在 TradeObj.mqh 文件中创建新的类 CTradeObj。

将服务函数文件包含到新创建的文件当中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"

将所有必需的类成员变量和方法添加到类文件之中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CTradeObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; MqlTradeRequest m_request; MqlTradeResult m_result; ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING m_type_filling; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME m_type_expiration; int m_symbol_expiration_flags; ulong m_magic; string m_symbol; string m_comment; ulong m_deviation; double m_volume; datetime m_expiration; bool m_async_mode; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; int m_stop_limit; public : CTradeObj();; void Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level); ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE GetMarginMode( void ) const { return this .m_margin_mode; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .GetMarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ; } void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL level) { this .m_log_level=level; } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL GetLogLevel( void ) const { return this .m_log_level; } void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this .m_type_filling=type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetTypeFilling( void ) const { return this .m_type_filling; } void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this .m_type_expiration=type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetTypeExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_type_expiration; } void SetMagic( const ulong magic) { this .m_magic=magic; } ulong GetMagic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetComment( const string comment) { this .m_comment=comment; } string GetComment( void ) const { return this .m_comment; } void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation) { this .m_deviation=deviation; } ulong GetDeviation( void ) const { return this .m_deviation; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } double GetVolume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } void SetExpiration( const datetime time) { this .m_expiration=time; } datetime GetExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_expiration; } void SetAsyncMode( const bool async) { this .m_async_mode=async; } bool GetAsyncMode( void ) const { return this .m_async_mode; } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS GetLastRequestAction( void ) const { return this .m_request.action; } ulong GetLastRequestMagic( void ) const { return this .m_request.magic; } ulong GetLastRequestOrder( void ) const { return this .m_request.order; } double GetLastRequestVolume( void ) const { return this .m_request.volume; } double GetLastRequestPrice( void ) const { return this .m_request.price; } double GetLastRequestStopLimit( void ) const { return this .m_request.stoplimit; } double GetLastRequestStopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_request.sl; } double GetLastRequestTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_request.tp; } ulong GetLastRequestDeviation( void ) const { return this .m_request.deviation; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetLastRequestType( void ) const { return this .m_request.type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetLastRequestTypeFilling( void ) const { return this .m_request.type_filling; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetLastRequestTypeTime( void ) const { return this .m_request.type_time; } datetime GetLastRequestExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_request.expiration; } string GetLastRequestComment( void ) const { return this .m_request.comment; } ulong GetLastRequestPosition( void ) const { return this .m_request.position; } ulong GetLastRequestPositionBy( void ) const { return this .m_request.position_by; } uint GetResultRetcode( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode; } ulong GetResultDeal( void ) const { return this .m_result.deal; } ulong GetResultOrder( void ) const { return this .m_result.order; } double GetResultVolume( void ) const { return this .m_result.volume; } double GetResultPrice( void ) const { return this .m_result.price; } double GetResultBid( void ) const { return this .m_result.bid; } double GetResultAsk( void ) const { return this .m_result.ask; } string GetResultComment( void ) const { return this .m_result.comment; } uint GetResultRequestID( void ) const { return this .m_result.request_id; } uint GetResultRetcodeEXT( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode_external; } bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string comment= NULL ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double price_stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , const datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); };

我们仔细观察此处编写的内容。

为了获得当前价格，我们需要访问所发送交易请求之中交易品种的属性。 由于我们需要相关价格，因此我们应该在发送交易请求之前立即获取价格。 这就是为什么我们直接在基准交易对象里的 MqlTick结构类型中放置 m_tick 变量的原因。 我们可以从交易品种对象中传递它，但在传递属性给交易对象时最好不要产生多余的（尽管很小）的成本。

MqlTradeRequest 类型的交易请求结构中的 m_request 变量用于填充所有交易请求属性，并将其发送给 OrderSend() 函数。 MqlTradeResult 类型的交易请求结果结构中的 m_result 变量也要传递给该函数。 当从交易服务器收到应答时，由服务器填充该变量。 如果向服务器发送订单的应答结果不正确，我们总能够读取交易请求结果结构的相应字段来了解发生了什么。

我相信，其他类成员变量无需赘述。

我们看一下类方法的实现。

交易请求属性的赋值和取值方法（Set 和 Get 方法）已在类主体中编写实现。 它们的全部职能只是将传递给方法的参数值写入相应的变量，或返回相应变量的数值。 这些方法仅作用于存储默认值的变量。 换言之，这些方法允许您设置交易请求的必需属性。 进而，它会有预定于的数值作为默认值。 如果某次交易请求需要使用另外的数值，则发送交易请求的方法会传递所需的数值，传递给方法的数值仅为一次性。

方法返回最后一次交易请求的参数，允许定义哪些数值已传递给最后一次交易请求的属性，并采取措施剔除错误，或将这些数值用于下一次服务器请求。

这些方法简单地返回与该方法相对应的交易请求结构字段的内容。 在发送请求之前，此结构（其内某些字段对应于交易请求）被填充，并传递给向服务器发送请求的函数。 这是结构，从中可以获取最后一次填充的数值。

方法返回交易请求结果，允许获取有关交易请求处理结果的数据。 如果请求证实结果出错，我们可以在 retcode 中看到有关错误代码的说明。 备选则是该结构中会填充持仓或挂单的数据，而 request_id 含有请求代码，然后该值可在 OnTradeTransaction() 处理程序中进行分析，并与通过 OrderSendAsync() 发送到服务器的交易请求之结果相关联。

在此函数库中，由于 MQL4 中不存在 OnTradeTransaction()，因此我们不会使用它。 我们将自行异步发送请求，并分析结果。



类的构造函数：

CTradeObj::CTradeObj( void ) : m_magic( 0 ), m_deviation( 5 ), m_stop_limit( 0 ), m_expiration( 0 ), m_async_mode( false ), m_type_filling( ORDER_FILLING_FOK ), m_type_expiration( ORDER_TIME_GTC ), m_comment(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " by DoEasy" ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG) { this .m_margin_mode= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ); }

在其初始化清单中设置初始化值：

魔幻数字为零，



滑点为五个点，



StopLimit 订单价格为零 (无价格)，



订单过期时间为零 (无限期)，

异步发送交易请求则被禁用，



订单的填单规则 "Fill or Kill（填单或取消）",



订单过期时间 — 无限期

在订单注释里，设置程序名称 + " by DoEasy"，

记录交易类的操作模式 — 仅出错。

在类主体中，将帐户设置的保证金计算方法添加到 m_margin_mode 变量中。

对于 MQL5，则利用参数为 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE 属性 ID 的 AccountInfoInteger() 函数获取所需的值。

对于 MQL4，马上设置保证金计算方式为对冲模式 (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)。 我们能够将所要属性的必要值传递给填充交易请求的交易方法。 但通常我们不需要填充所有必要的属性 — 对于每次交易请求，它们通常应该保持不变。 因此，我们应该能够初始化默认变量，并选择在交易方法中所用交易请求的值 — 即可将参数传递给向服务器发送请求的方法，亦可采用一组默认值。 编写初始化交易请求默认参数的方法： void CTradeObj::Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetMagic(magic); this .SetDeviation(deviation); this .SetVolume(volume); this .SetExpiration(expiration); this .SetTypeFilling(type_filling); this .SetTypeExpiration(type_expiration); this .SetAsyncMode(async_mode); this .SetLogLevel(log_level); this .m_symbol_expiration_flags=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); this .m_volume=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); } 该方法接收交易请求参数的所需值。 在方法主体中，传递的数值会利用上面研究过的方法为相应的变量赋值。 允许的订单过期模式的标志则利用参数为 SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE 属性 ID 的 SymbolInfoInteger() 函数进行设置。 请求的交易量则利用参数为 SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN 属性 ID 的 SymbolInfoDouble() 函数设置最小可接受交易量。



开仓方法:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.type = OrderTypeByPositionType(type); this .m_request.price = (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else (:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE )!= WRONG_VALUE ) #endif ); }

该方法接收持仓类型，其交易量，止损和止盈价位，持仓魔幻数字，滑点值和注释。

止损、止盈、魔幻数字、滑点和注释均设置为默认值。 如果在调用该方法时这些值保持不变，则在 Init() 方法中将这些值设置为默认，或由设置默认值的方法直接在程序中赋值，这些方法我们已在上文中进行了实证。 整个方法逻辑都在代码注释中写清楚了。

我们在 DELib.mqh 中编写的 OrderTypeByPositionType() 函数，按照持仓类型接受订单类型，并发送到存储该订单类型的交易请求的结构字段。 该方法不验证传递给它的参数。 假定它们均已经被验证。

对于 MQL4，当向服务器发送请求并返回结果时，我们也并未做任何修改，也没有填充交易请求结果的结构。 当前，我们需要快速收集交易方法进行测试。 我们将在接下来的篇幅里将所有内容理清。



平仓方法:

bool CTradeObj::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } string symbol=:: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); double position_volume=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = symbol; this .m_request.magic = magic; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.price = (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = position_volume; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); if ( this .IsHedge()) this .m_request.position=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderClose(( int )m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

该方法接收所平持仓的票据、滑点值和注释。

此处（以及其他交易方法中），一切都与上述的开仓方法相似。

部分平仓的方法：

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } string symbol=:: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); double position_volume=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.position = ticket; this .m_request.symbol = symbol; this .m_request.magic = magic; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.price = (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = (volume<position_volume ? volume : position_volume); this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); if ( this .IsHedge()) this .m_request.position=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderClose(( int )m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

该方法传递已平仓的票据，平仓的交易量，滑点和注释。

如果传递给该方法的平仓量超过了现有持仓量，则该笔持仓被整体平仓。



由逆向开仓来平仓的方法：

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY)); return false ; } #endif if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket_by)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket_by, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type_by=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (position_type==position_type_by) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ; this .m_request.position = ticket; this .m_request.position_by = ticket_by; this .m_request.magic = magic; return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderCloseBy(( int )m_request.position,( int )m_request.position_by, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

该方法接收已平仓的票据和逆向仓位的票据。

修改持仓止损价位的方法：

bool CTradeObj::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if (sl== WRONG_VALUE && tp== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.retcode= #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; m_request.position= ticket; m_request.symbol = :: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); m_request.magic = :: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); m_request.sl = (sl== WRONG_VALUE ? :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) : sl); m_request.tp = (tp== WRONG_VALUE ? :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ) : tp); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderModify(( int )m_request.position,::OrderOpenPrice(),m_request.sl,m_request.tp,::OrderExpiration(), clrNONE ) #endif ); }

该方法接收已修改持仓的票据和新的止损/止盈价位。



下挂单的方法：

bool CTradeObj::SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string comment= NULL ) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY #ifdef __MQL4__ || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); m_request.volume = volume; m_request.type = type; m_request.stoplimit = price_stoplimit; m_request.price = price; m_request.sl = sl; m_request.tp = tp; m_request.type_time = type_time; m_request.expiration = expiration; m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else (:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE )!= WRONG_VALUE ) #endif ); }

该方法接收挂单的类型，交易量，开盘价，止损，止盈和 StopLimit 挂单价格，魔幻数字，定单期限，定单期限类型和注释。



删除挂单的方法：

bool CTradeObj::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; m_request.order = ticket; return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderDelete(( int )m_request.order, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

该方法接收已删除订单的票据。

修改挂单的方法：

bool CTradeObj::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double price_stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , const datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: OrderSelect (ticket)) #else if (!:: OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) #endif { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_ORD),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } double order_price=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); double order_sl=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); double order_tp=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); double order_stoplimit=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME order_type_time=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); datetime order_expiration=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); if (price==order_price && sl== WRONG_VALUE && tp== WRONG_VALUE && price_stoplimit== WRONG_VALUE && type_time== WRONG_VALUE && expiration== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.retcode = #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; m_request.order = ticket; m_request.price = (price== WRONG_VALUE ? order_price : price); m_request.sl = (sl== WRONG_VALUE ? order_sl : sl); m_request.tp = (tp== WRONG_VALUE ? order_tp : tp); m_request.stoplimit = (price_stoplimit== WRONG_VALUE ? order_stoplimit : price_stoplimit); m_request.type_time = (type_time== WRONG_VALUE ? order_type_time : type_time); m_request.expiration = (expiration== WRONG_VALUE ? order_expiration : expiration); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderModify(( int )m_request.order,m_request.price,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ) #endif ); Print (DFUN); }

该方法接收修改后的订单票据，新价格值和止损，止盈，StopLimit 挂单价位，以及订单期限和到期类型。



所有方法均针对传递给该方法的默认值进行相同的验证。 所有操作均在代码中注释。 注释属于同一类型，因此没有必要再赘述。

创建基准交易类的最小功能既已完成。

鉴于我们会发送与交易品种有关的任意交易请求，因此我们将基准交易对象置于交易品种对象当中，并令其可以从外部访问。

打开品种对象文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh，并将交易对象文件 包含在 TradeObj.mqh 之中:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\Trade\TradeObj.mqh"

在私密部分中，声明交易类的变量对象:

class CSymbol : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; CTradeObj m_trade; int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } bool MarginRates( void ); void InitMarginRates( void ); void Reset( void ); ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CurrentDayOfWeek( void ) const ; public :

在该类的公开部分声明两个方法：

其一是返回正确填单规则的方法，其二是返回正确订单期限类型的方法:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } bool IsMarketOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET )== SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET ); } bool IsLimitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT )== SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT ); } bool IsStopOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP )== SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP ); } bool IsStopLimitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT )== SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT ); } bool IsStopLossOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_SL )== SYMBOL_ORDER_SL ); } bool IsTakeProfitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_TP )== SYMBOL_ORDER_TP ); } bool IsCloseByOrdersAllowed( void ) const ; bool IsFillingModeFOK( void ) const { return (( this .FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK )== SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ); } bool IsFillingModeIOC( void ) const { return (( this .FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC )== SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ); } bool IsExpirationModeGTC( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ); } bool IsExpirationModeDAY( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ); } bool IsExpirationModeSpecified( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ); } bool IsExpirationModeSpecifiedDay( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ); } string GetMarketOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetLimitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopLimitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopLossOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetTakeProfitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetCloseByOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFOKAllowedDescrioption( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeIOCAllowedDescrioption( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeGTCDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeDAYDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeSpecifiedDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeSpecDayDescription( void ) const ; string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetChartModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetCalcModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeExecDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderGTCModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionRightDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC );

我们在类的主体之外编写其实现：

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ) { const ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION exe_mode= this .TradeExecutionMode(); const int filling_mode= this .FillingModeFlags(); return ( (filling_mode == 0 || (type >= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ) || ((filling_mode & (type + 1 )) != type + 1 )) ? (((exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) || (exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT )) ? ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : ((filling_mode == SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ) ? ORDER_FILLING_IOC : ORDER_FILLING_FOK )) : ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING )type ); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ const int expiration_mode= this .ExpirationModeFlags(); if ((expiration > ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ) || (((expiration_mode >> expiration) & 1 ) == 0 )) { if ((expiration < ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ) || (expiration_mode < SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED )) expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC ; else if (expiration > ORDER_TIME_DAY ) expiration= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ; uint i= 1 << expiration; while ((expiration <= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ) && ((expiration_mode & i) != i)) { i <<= 1 ; expiration++; } } #endif return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME )expiration; }

为避免重新发明轮子，我借用了 fxsaber 论坛成员描述的方法逻辑。 代码头部提供的链接指向包含代码的帖子。



仅凭简单的经验难以理解这里面错综复杂的逻辑，但我知道发表这个函数的开发者值得信赖，故我判断能够依靠他。 当然，可以将方法的整个逻辑划分为分离的元素，从中获得众多方法并描述其整个逻辑。 但是实现方法的描述比较容易：

这些方法接收必要的填单策略和订单到期类型。 如果某品种支持此规则或类型，则其返回。 如果某品种不支持必需的模式，则返回能允许的模式。 因此，这些方法始终返回可支持的模式 — 正确的填单规则或订单到期模式。



在公开部分里包括简化访问品种对象整数型属性的方法代码块中，添加返回交易量常规化的方法声明：

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ;

在类主体的最末尾，添加返回交易对象属于哪个交易品种对象的方法：

void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } CTradeObj *GetTradeObj( void ) { return & this .m_trade; } };

鉴于在创建交易品种对象时会立即生成交易对象，且该交易对象所有字段的数值均要被初始化，因此应采用必要的默认值对其进行初始化。 为达此目的，在 CSymbol 类构造函数的最后，以所需的默认值调用交易对象的 Init() 方法：

for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); if (! select ) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }

当调用交易对象的方法时，传递：

品种名称，

该品种的最小允许手数，

滑点值为五点，

止损价格等于零 — 无止损，

止盈价格等于零 — 无止盈，

异步发送交易请求的标志等于 false —同步发送，

—同步发送， 即刻接收正确的订单填单规则，并将其设置到交易对象，

获取正确的订单生命周期模式，并将其设置到交易对象，

设置交易方法的记录级别为“仅出错”。

这些值是交易对象的默认设置，但它们始终可以针对每种属性利用上述赋值方法分别进行修改。 备选，您可以保留默认值，但在调用交易方法时将另一套参数传递给它，如此则代表请求发送到服务器时参数仅一次性使用。 在类主体之外实现手数常规化方法： double CSymbol::NormalizedLot( const double volume) const { double ml= this .LotsMin(); double mx= this .LotsMax(); double ln=:: NormalizeDouble (volume, this .DigitsLot()); return (ln<ml ? ml : ln>mx ? mx : ln); }

该方法接收需要常规化的手数。 接着，获取某品种允许的最小和最大手数，通过简单地将常规化值与最小和最大手数进行比较，常规化传递给方法的手数值，并定义要返回的数值。 如果传递给该方法的手数小于或大于该品种的最小/最大手数，则相应地返回最小/最大手数。 否则，参考手数值的小数位数（DigitsLot() 方法）返回常规化的手数。

我们已改进了 CSymbol 类。

现在我们需要测试交易方法。 鉴于我们还没有基准交易类，因此我们临时在 CEngine 函数库基准对象类中添加方法，以便访问所需品种的交易对象。 由于在所有重要的函数库集合里我们都可完全访问这个对象，因此可以在此处放置测试交易对象的方法。

请注意，该类中的方法是临时的。 稍后，我们将实现一个完整的交易类，其中检查数值和交易所需的所有方法均内置于该类当中。

当前测试交易对象所需的所有方法均被添加到 CEngine 类的公开部分：

void SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket); bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ); bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ); bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); ushort EventMSC( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

在类主体之外实现声明的方法。

开立多头持仓的方法：

bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment); }

该方法接收：

开仓交易量（必填），

品种，应针对此品种开仓（必填），

分配给持仓的魔幻数字（默认为 0），

止损 (默认未设置),

止盈 (默认未设置),

仓位注释（默认为程序名称 + “by DoEasy”）

按照品名获取品种对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

从交易品种对象之中获取交易对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述研究的交易对象开仓方法的操作结果。



开立空头仓位的方法：

bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment); }

该方法接收：

开仓交易量（必填），

品种，应针对此品种开仓（必填），

分配给持仓的魔幻数字（默认为 0），

止损 (默认未设置),

止盈 (默认未设置),

仓位注释（默认为程序名称 + “by DoEasy”）

按照品名获取品种对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

从交易品种对象之中获取交易对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述研究的交易对象开仓方法的操作结果。

修改持仓的止损和止盈的方法：

bool CEngine::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ModifyPosition (ticket,sl,tp); }

该方法接收：

修改后的持仓票据（必填），

新的止损（默认无更改），

新的止盈（默认无更改），

利用下述的 GetTradeObjByPosition() 方法按照持仓票据获取交易对象。。

如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述修改交易对象持仓方法的操作结果。

完整平仓的方法：

bool CEngine::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ClosePosition (ticket); }

该方法接收被平仓的票据。



利用下述的 GetTradeObjByPosition() 方法按照持仓票据获取交易对象。。

如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述平仓交易对象方法的操作结果。

部分平仓的方法：

bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } CSymbol *symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName( trade_obj.GetSymbol() ); return trade_obj.ClosePositionPartially (ticket, symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) ); }

该方法接收持仓票据和被平仓交易量。

利用下述的 GetTradeObjByPosition() 方法按照持仓票据获取交易对象。。

如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

按照交易对象品种名称获取品种对象。

返回上述部分平仓交易对象方法的操作结果。 该方法接收常规化的平仓量。

由逆向开仓来平仓的方法：

bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj_pos== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_by= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by); if (trade_obj_by== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj_pos.ClosePositionBy (ticket,ticket_by); }

该方法接收：

平仓票据，

逆向仓位票据

利用下述 GetTradeObjByPosition() 按照持仓票据获取交易对象。

如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

利用下述 GetTradeObjByPosition()，按照逆向仓位票据获取交易对象。

如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回由逆向仓位平仓交易对象方法的操作结果。 放置 BuyStop 挂单的方法： bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } 该方法接收： 下单的交易量（必填），

订单品种（必填），

订单价格（必填），

止损 (默认未设置),

止盈 (默认未设置),

下订单的魔幻数字（默认为 0），

下订单注释（默认为程序名称 +“by DoEasy”），

下订单的期限（默认为无限期），

下订单的生存周期类型（默认为直到明确取消为止） 按照品名获取品种对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

从交易品种对象之中获取交易对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述放置交易对象挂单方法的操作结果。 放置 BuyLimit 挂单的方法： bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } 该方法接收： 下单的交易量（必填），

订单品种（必填），

订单价格（必填），

止损 (默认未设置),

止盈 (默认未设置),

下订单的魔幻数字（默认为 0），

下订单注释（默认为程序名称 +“by DoEasy”），

下订单的期限（默认为无限期），

下订单的生存周期类型（默认为直到明确取消为止） 按照品名获取品种对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

从交易品种对象之中获取交易对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述放置交易对象挂单方法的操作结果。 放置 BuyStopLimit 挂单的方法： bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); #else return true ; #endif } 该方法接收： 下单的交易量（必填），

订单品种（必填），

BuyStop 挂单价格 (必填),

BuyStop 挂单激活之后的 BuyLimit 挂单价格 (必填),

止损 (默认未设置),

止盈 (默认未设置),

下订单的魔幻数字（默认为 0），

下订单注释（默认为程序名称 +“by DoEasy”），

下订单的期限（默认为无限期），

下订单的生存周期类型（默认为直到明确取消为止） 对于 MQL5:

按照品名获取品种对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

从交易品种对象之中获取交易对象。 如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述放置交易对象挂单方法的操作结果。 对于 MQL4: 无操作 — 返回 true。

该方法放置 SellStop, SellLimit 和 SellStopLimit 挂单: bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); #else return true ; #endif } 这些方法类似于下多头挂单的那个方法。 修改挂单的方法： bool CEngine::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ModifyOrder (ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time); } 该方法接收： 修改后的订单票据（必填），

新的挂单价格（默认无更改），

新挂单的止损价格（默认无更改），

新挂单的止盈价格（默认无更改），

新挂单的 StopLimit 价格（默认无更改），

挂单的新期限（默认无更改），

挂单的新生存模式（默认无更改）， 利用下述 GetTradeObjByOrder() 方法按照修改后的订单票据获取交易对象。

如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述修改交易对象挂单方法的操作结果。 删除挂单的方法： bool CEngine::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.DeleteOrder (ticket); } 该方法接收已删除订单的票据。

利用下述 GetTradeObjByOrder() 方法按订单票据获取交易对象。

如果获取对象失败，则显示相应的消息，并返回 false。

返回上述清除交易对象挂单方法的操作结果。 该方法按持仓和定单票据返回品种交易对象： CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS)); return NULL ; } list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET),( string )ticket); return NULL ; } COrder *pos=list.At( 0 ); if (pos== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CSymbol * symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(pos. Symbol ()); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); return obj; } CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMarketPendings(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS)); return NULL ; } list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET),( string )ticket); return NULL ; } COrder *ord=list.At( 0 ); if (ord== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(ord. Symbol ()); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); return obj; } 两种方法几乎相同，除了在第一个之中，我们获取了所有持仓的列表，而在第二个之中，我们获取的是所有挂单的列表。 两种方法的其余逻辑完全相同，并在代码注释中加以解释。

用于设置填单规则和有效填单规则的方法位于品种集合列表里的所有品种交易对象之中，或针对单一指定的品种： void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type)); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type)); } } void CEngine::SetTradeTypeFilling ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeFilling(type); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeFilling(type); } } 这些方法接收填单规则（默认为“填单或取消”）和一个品种（默认情况下，将使用品种集合中的所有品种）。 方法的逻辑展示在代码注释中，并且很容易理解。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。 设置交易品种交易对象默认值的其他方法拥有相同的逻辑，故未提供注释。 无论如何，您都可以拿这两种方法来研究逻辑。 设置交易品种对象默认值的所有其他方法： void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type)); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type)); } } void CEngine::SetTradeTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(type); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(type); } } void CEngine::SetTradeMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetMagic(magic); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetMagic(magic); } } void CEngine::SetTradeComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetComment(comment); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetComment(comment); } } void CEngine::SetTradeDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetDeviation(deviation); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetDeviation(deviation); } } void CEngine::SetTradeVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetVolume(volume!= 0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin()); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetVolume(volume!= 0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin()); } } void CEngine::SetTradeExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetExpiration(expiration); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetExpiration(expiration); } } void CEngine::SetTradeAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetAsyncMode(mode); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetAsyncMode(mode); } } void CEngine::SetTradeLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetLogLevel(log_level); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetLogLevel(log_level); } } 我们已在 CEngine 类中准备好了所有辅助性临时方法，用来测试品种交易对象。 现有的跨平台交易方法（尽管仍处于起步阶段）令我们能够避免在测试 EA 中针对 MQL5 或 MQL4 进行条件编译。 现在，对于任意平台，测试 EA 的所有交易函数均保持不变。 未来，我们将改善与函数库交易类的协作，以便得到能令我们的程序高效工作的全部功能。



测试基准交易对象

为了测试品种交易对象，我们将使用上一篇文章中的测试 EA，并调整其交易函数，以便配合品种交易对象。 请记住，我们尚未对交易请求值进行任何验证，但这可令我们能够测试对于无效参数的响应。 这样的响应将在稍后实现。



将 EA保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part21\ 之下，命名为 TestDoEasyPart21.mq5。



首先，删除标准库 CTrade 交易类的内容，并声明一类型为 CTrade 类的交易对象:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; input ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; input string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[];

在 OnInit() 处理程序中，删除为 CTrade 交易类的 'trade' 对象设置参数：

ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif

然后利用搜索（ Ctrl+F）查找 “trade” 关键字符串，并用您所需要的方法替换调用标准库里的交易方法。

例如，替换这个:

COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif }

用这个:

COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); }

在查找调用标准库交易方法时，只需将其替换为调用您的方法即可。

我们来研究结果面板按钮的按压处理程序。 所有新交易方法的调用均以高亮颜色标记：

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); engine.OpenBuy (lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStop (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); engine.OpenSell (lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellStop (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellStopLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) engine.ClosePositionPartially (( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else engine.OpenSell (NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ), Symbol (),magic_number,position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(), "Частичное закрытие Buy #" +( string )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy (( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) engine.ClosePositionPartially (( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else engine.OpenBuy (NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ), Symbol (),position.Magic(),position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(), "Partial closure Buy #" +( string )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePositionBy (( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder (( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

我们不打算在此研究如何改进调用 CTrade 交易类方法的其他 EA 函数。 您可以在下面所附的文件中找到所有数据。

现在，我们将简单地编译 EA，并在测试器中启动。

单击各种面板按钮，并确保交易对象可操作：





我们的第一个交易品种正在按预期工作。

若令其高效、便捷地工作，尚待实现多项改进。



下一步是什么？

我们的下一个目标是开发一个完整的类，以供在访问品种交易对象时使用。



文后附有当前版本含糊库的所有文件，以及测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

请在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

