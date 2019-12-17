Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXI): Trading classes - Base cross-platform trading object

Contents

Concept

This article starts a new broad topic — trading classes.

It is nice to have an easy access to various data at any time. However, that data is useless if we cannot apply it in trading. This means we need trading functionality along with the already existing one.

This section will be relatively large, and we will do everything step by step.

We should be able to send any trading requests from any platform, be it MetaTrader 5 or MetaTrader 4, without even thinking about differences between them. Everything should be unified.

First, we need to verify trading requests in order not to load the server with deliberately erroneous requests.



We need to consider and correctly handle the return codes of the trade server. What does an EA do while sending a request to the server? It maintains the 'request-response' dialog with the server. Our task is to correctly arrange such a "communication channel", i.e. create the methods of handling trade server responses.

We need to create several options of handling server responses since sometimes we need to open a position "preferably at any cost". To do this, we need to arrange a repeated sending of a request to the server in case of a refusal to place an order — we can either adjust the trading request parameters or re-send it, or leave all the parameters intact but wait for the right moment when the request with these parameters is passed to send it immediately. Besides, we need to consider the price level in order not to re-send an order at a knowingly worse price.

Sometimes, we need to send a trading request and continue work regardless of a request result. Besides, we need to arrange the work with trading classes so that to avoid issues when placing a library-based program to MQL5 Market. The program should pass all the checks smoothly.



This is my current plan regarding trading classes.

In this article, we will consider the development of the base trading object. This is a class sending a trading request to the server in the same manner regardless of the platform. When sending a request to the server, such a trading object implies that verified and correct trading request parameters are passed to it. The object features no verification of parameters. Instead, they will be verified in the base trading class to be developed later.

It should be noted that selecting an order or a position by ticket is to be implemented in the current trading object for now. After creating the base trading class, the feature will be re-located to it.



Since the entire trading is directly tied to a symbol, the base trading object will be a part of a symbol object we considered in the article 14. The access to symbol trading objects will be arranged later — in the base trading class. In this article, we will arrange a temporary access to symbol trading objects from the CEngine library base class we considered in the article 3. This is the class where all the environment data is accumulated. It features all account and symbol properties necessary to work with trading classes.



Creating a base trading object

To log the work of trading classes, we need to create an enumeration of logging levels in the Defines.mqh library file.

Add the necessary enumeration at the very end of the listing:

enum ENUM_LOG_LEVEL { LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG, LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG };

To display messages in the journal, we need message texts and their indices in the list of library messages.

Add the necessary indices to the Datas.mqh file:

MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST , MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_UNABLE_PLACE_WITHOUT_TIME_SPEC , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_EXCHANGE, MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY , MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY , MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST , MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST , MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS , MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS , };

Only the parts of the file with "geolocation" (where the indices enumeration constants should be added) are displayed here.

Now add the required messages, whose indices we have just defined, to the array of text messages:

{ "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on server" }, { "Ошибка. Такого символа нет в списке используемых символов: " , "Error. This symbol is not in the list of symbols used: " } , { "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " }, { "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " }, { "Ошибка. Нет открытой позиции с тикетом #" , "Error. No open position with ticket #" } , { "Ошибка. Нет установленного ордера с тикетом #" , "Error. No placed order with ticket #" } , { "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " }, { "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify order. Error " }, { "Ошибка: невозможно разместить ордер без явно заданного его времени истечения" , "Error: Unable to place order without explicitly specified expiration time" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить торговый объект" , "Error. Failed to get trade object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-позицию" , "Error. Failed to get position object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-ордер" , "Error. Failed to get order object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-символ" , "Error. Failed to get symbol object" } , { "Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок" , "Return code out of range of error codes" }, { "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" }, { "Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня" , "Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used" } , { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange market mode" }, { "Закрытие встречным доступно только на счетах с типом \"Хеджинг\"" , "Close by opposite position iavailable only on \"Hedging\" accounts" } , { "Ошибка. Позиции для встречного закрытия имеют один и тот же тип" , "Error. Positions of the same type in counterclosure request" } , { "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "No trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get description of the last trading event" }, { "Не удалось получить список открытых позиций" , "Failed to get open positions list" } , { "Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров" , "Failed to get pending orders list" } , { "Нет открытых позиций" , "No open positions" } , { "Нет установленных ордеров" , "No placed orders" } , };

Just like with defining indices constants, only certain areas for adding the necessary message texts are displayed here. In the attachments, you can find and analyze the full version of the improved Datas.mqh.

When sending position closure requests, we need to know a type of the order opposite to the direction of the closed position (in MQL5, closing is performed by opening an opposite position, while an order (not position) type is sent to a trading request).

In the service functions file of the DELib.mqh library, write two functions for receiving an order type by a position direction and a type of an order opposite to the position direction:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeByPositionType( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position) { return (type_position== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position) { return (type_position== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); }

Now that we have prepared all the data, let's tackle the trading object class itself.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\, create Trade\ subfolder and the new class CTradeObj in the TradeObj.mqh file in it.

Include the file of service functions to the newly created file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"

Add all the necessary class member variables and methods to the class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CTradeObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; MqlTradeRequest m_request; MqlTradeResult m_result; ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING m_type_filling; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME m_type_expiration; int m_symbol_expiration_flags; ulong m_magic; string m_symbol; string m_comment; ulong m_deviation; double m_volume; datetime m_expiration; bool m_async_mode; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; int m_stop_limit; public : CTradeObj();; void Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level); ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE GetMarginMode( void ) const { return this .m_margin_mode; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .GetMarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ; } void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL level) { this .m_log_level=level; } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL GetLogLevel( void ) const { return this .m_log_level; } void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this .m_type_filling=type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetTypeFilling( void ) const { return this .m_type_filling; } void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this .m_type_expiration=type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetTypeExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_type_expiration; } void SetMagic( const ulong magic) { this .m_magic=magic; } ulong GetMagic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetComment( const string comment) { this .m_comment=comment; } string GetComment( void ) const { return this .m_comment; } void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation) { this .m_deviation=deviation; } ulong GetDeviation( void ) const { return this .m_deviation; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } double GetVolume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } void SetExpiration( const datetime time) { this .m_expiration=time; } datetime GetExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_expiration; } void SetAsyncMode( const bool async) { this .m_async_mode=async; } bool GetAsyncMode( void ) const { return this .m_async_mode; } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS GetLastRequestAction( void ) const { return this .m_request.action; } ulong GetLastRequestMagic( void ) const { return this .m_request.magic; } ulong GetLastRequestOrder( void ) const { return this .m_request.order; } double GetLastRequestVolume( void ) const { return this .m_request.volume; } double GetLastRequestPrice( void ) const { return this .m_request.price; } double GetLastRequestStopLimit( void ) const { return this .m_request.stoplimit; } double GetLastRequestStopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_request.sl; } double GetLastRequestTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_request.tp; } ulong GetLastRequestDeviation( void ) const { return this .m_request.deviation; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetLastRequestType( void ) const { return this .m_request.type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetLastRequestTypeFilling( void ) const { return this .m_request.type_filling; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetLastRequestTypeTime( void ) const { return this .m_request.type_time; } datetime GetLastRequestExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_request.expiration; } string GetLastRequestComment( void ) const { return this .m_request.comment; } ulong GetLastRequestPosition( void ) const { return this .m_request.position; } ulong GetLastRequestPositionBy( void ) const { return this .m_request.position_by; } uint GetResultRetcode( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode; } ulong GetResultDeal( void ) const { return this .m_result.deal; } ulong GetResultOrder( void ) const { return this .m_result.order; } double GetResultVolume( void ) const { return this .m_result.volume; } double GetResultPrice( void ) const { return this .m_result.price; } double GetResultBid( void ) const { return this .m_result.bid; } double GetResultAsk( void ) const { return this .m_result.ask; } string GetResultComment( void ) const { return this .m_result.comment; } uint GetResultRequestID( void ) const { return this .m_result.request_id; } uint GetResultRetcodeEXT( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode_external; } bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string comment= NULL ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double price_stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , const datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); };

Let's have a closer look at what we wrote here.

To get the current prices, we need to access the properties of a symbol, on which a trading request is to be sent. Since we need relevant prices, we should get them immediately before sending a trading request. This is why we place the m_tick variable with the MqlTick structure type directly in the base trading object. We can pass it from a symbol object but it would be better to do without redundant (albeit minimum) costs of passing a property to a trading object.

The m_request variable with the trading request structure type of MqlTradeRequest is used to fill in all trading request properties and send them to the OrderSend() function. The m_result variable with the trading request result structure of MqlTradeResult type is passed to the function as well. It is filled by the server when receiving an answer from the trade server. If the result of sending an order to the server is incorrect, we can always read the fields of the trade request result structure to understand what happened.

I believe, other class member variables require no explanations.

Let's have a look at the implementation of the class methods.

The methods of setting and getting the trading request properties (Set and Get methods) are written in the class body. All they do is write the value passed to the method to the appropriate variable or return the value of the appropriate variable. These methods work only with the variables storing the default values. In other words, these methods allow you to set the required property of a trading request. Further on, it will have the defined value as a default one. If you need to use another value for a trading request once, the methods of sending trading requests feature passing the required values for a one-time use of the value passed to the method.

The methods returning the parameters of the last trading request, allow defining what value has been passed to a property of the last trading request and take steps to eliminate errors or use these values for the next server request.

The methods simply return the contents of the trading request structure fields corresponding to the method. Before sending a request, this structure (some of its fields corresponding to a trading request) are filled in and passed to the function of sending a request to the server. This is the structure, from which we get the values that have been last filled.

The methods returning the trading request result allow getting data on the trading request handling result. If the request turns out to be erroneous, we can see clarification on the error code in retcode. Alternatively, the structure is filled with data on an open position or placed pending order, while request_id features the code of a request, which can be then analyzed in the OnTradeTransaction() handler to link the trading request sent to the server via OrderSendAsync() with the request result.

In this library, we do not use OnTradeTransaction() due to its absence in MQL4. We will analyze the asynchronous sending of requests and their results on our own.



Class constructor:

CTradeObj::CTradeObj( void ) : m_magic( 0 ), m_deviation( 5 ), m_stop_limit( 0 ), m_expiration( 0 ), m_async_mode( false ), m_type_filling( ORDER_FILLING_FOK ), m_type_expiration( ORDER_TIME_GTC ), m_comment(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " by DoEasy" ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG) { this .m_margin_mode= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ); }

Set initializing values in its initialization list:

magic number is zero,



slippage is five points,



StopLimit order price is zero (no price),



order expiration time is zero (unlimited),

asynchronous sending of trading requests is disabled,



order filling policy "Fill or Kill",



order expiration time — unlimited

in the order comment, set the program name + " by DoEasy",

mode of logging trading class operation — errors only.

In the class body, add the margin calculation method set for the account to the m_margin_mode variable.

For MQL5, get the required value using the AccountInfoInteger() function with the ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE property ID.

For MQL4, set the hedging mode of margin calculation right away (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING). We will be able to pass the required values of the necessary properties to trading methods for filling in a trading request. But often we do not need to fill out all the necessary properties — they usually should be unchanged for each trading request. Therefore, we should be able to initialize the default variables and select the values to be used for a trading request in trading methods — either the one passed to the method of sending a request to the server or the one set by default. Write the method of initializing trading request default parameters: void CTradeObj::Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetMagic(magic); this .SetDeviation(deviation); this .SetVolume(volume); this .SetExpiration(expiration); this .SetTypeFilling(type_filling); this .SetTypeExpiration(type_expiration); this .SetAsyncMode(async_mode); this .SetLogLevel(log_level); this .m_symbol_expiration_flags=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); this .m_volume=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); } The method receives the required values of trading request parameters. In the method body, the passed values are set for the appropriate variables using their setting methods considered above. The flags of allowed order expiration modes are set using the SymbolInfoInteger() function with the SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE property ID. The applied volume is the one minimally accepted for a symbol using the SymbolInfoDouble() function with the SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN property ID.



Position opening method:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.type = OrderTypeByPositionType(type); this .m_request.price = (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else (:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE )!= WRONG_VALUE ) #endif ); }

The method receives the position type, its volume, StopLoss and TakeProfit prices, position magic number, slippage value and comment.

The default values are set for StopLoss, TakeProfit, magic number, slippage and comment. If these values are left unchanged when the method is called, then the values set by default in the Init() method or set directly from the program by the methods of setting default values, which we examined above, are used for these values. The entire method logic is written in the code comments.

The result sent by the OrderTypeByPositionType() function we wrote in DELib.mqh for receiving an order type by a position type is sent to the field of the structure of a trading request storing the order type. The method does not verify the parameters passed to it. It is assumed they have already been verified.

For MQL4, we also do not change anything yet when returning the result of sending a request to the server and do not fill in the structure of the trading request result. Currently, we need to quickly gather trading methods for testing. We will put everything in order in the coming articles.



Position closing method:

bool CTradeObj::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } string symbol=:: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); double position_volume=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = symbol; this .m_request.magic = magic; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.price = (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = position_volume; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); if ( this .IsHedge()) this .m_request.position=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderClose(( int )m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

The method receives the ticket of a closed position, slippage and comment.

Here (as well as in other trading methods) everything is similar to the position opening method discussed above.

The method for position partial closing:

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } string symbol=:: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); double position_volume=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.position = ticket; this .m_request.symbol = symbol; this .m_request.magic = magic; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.price = (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = (volume<position_volume ? volume : position_volume); this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); if ( this .IsHedge()) this .m_request.position=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderClose(( int )m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

The method passes the ticket of a closed position, a volume to be closed, a slippage and a comment.

If a closing volume passed to the method exceeds the existing position volume, the position is closed in full.



The method of closing a position by an opposite one:

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY)); return false ; } #endif if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket_by)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket_by, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type_by=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (position_type==position_type_by) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ; this .m_request.position = ticket; this .m_request.position_by = ticket_by; this .m_request.magic = magic; return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderCloseBy(( int )m_request.position,( int )m_request.position_by, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

The method receives the ticket of a closed position and a ticket of an opposite one.

The method of modifying position's stop levels:

bool CTradeObj::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if (sl== WRONG_VALUE && tp== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.retcode= #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; m_request.position= ticket; m_request.symbol = :: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); m_request.magic = :: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); m_request.sl = (sl== WRONG_VALUE ? :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) : sl); m_request.tp = (tp== WRONG_VALUE ? :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ) : tp); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderModify(( int )m_request.position,::OrderOpenPrice(),m_request.sl,m_request.tp,::OrderExpiration(), clrNONE ) #endif ); }

The method receives the ticket of a modified position and new StopLoss and TakeProfit levels.



The method for placing a pending order:

bool CTradeObj::SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string comment= NULL ) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY #ifdef __MQL4__ || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); m_request.volume = volume; m_request.type = type; m_request.stoplimit = price_stoplimit; m_request.price = price; m_request.sl = sl; m_request.tp = tp; m_request.type_time = type_time; m_request.expiration = expiration; m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else (:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE )!= WRONG_VALUE ) #endif ); }

The method receives the type of a pending order, its volume, open price, StopLoss, TakeProfit and StopLimit order prices, magic number, order lifetime, order expiration type and comment.



The method for removing a pending order:

bool CTradeObj::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; m_request.order = ticket; return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderDelete(( int )m_request.order, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

The method receives the ticket of a removed order.

The method for modifying a pending order:

bool CTradeObj::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double price_stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , const datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: OrderSelect (ticket)) #else if (!:: OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) #endif { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_ORD),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } double order_price=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); double order_sl=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); double order_tp=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); double order_stoplimit=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME order_type_time=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); datetime order_expiration=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); if (price==order_price && sl== WRONG_VALUE && tp== WRONG_VALUE && price_stoplimit== WRONG_VALUE && type_time== WRONG_VALUE && expiration== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.retcode = #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; m_request.order = ticket; m_request.price = (price== WRONG_VALUE ? order_price : price); m_request.sl = (sl== WRONG_VALUE ? order_sl : sl); m_request.tp = (tp== WRONG_VALUE ? order_tp : tp); m_request.stoplimit = (price_stoplimit== WRONG_VALUE ? order_stoplimit : price_stoplimit); m_request.type_time = (type_time== WRONG_VALUE ? order_type_time : type_time); m_request.expiration = (expiration== WRONG_VALUE ? order_expiration : expiration); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderModify(( int )m_request.order,m_request.price,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ) #endif ); Print (DFUN); }

The method receives a modified order ticket, new price values and StopLoss, TakeProfit, StopLimit order levels, as well as order lifetime and expiration type.



All the methods feature identical checks of default values passed to the method. All actions are commented in the code. The comments are of the same type, so there is no point in dwelling on them.

This concludes the creation of the minimum functionality of the base trading class.

Since we send any trading requests in relation to a symbol, let's place the base trading object in the symbol object and make it accessible from the outside.

Open the symbol object file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh and include the TradeObj.mqh trading object file to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\Trade\TradeObj.mqh"

In the private section, declare the variable object of the trading class:

class CSymbol : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; CTradeObj m_trade; int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } bool MarginRates( void ); void InitMarginRates( void ); void Reset( void ); ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CurrentDayOfWeek( void ) const ; public :

Declare the two methods in the public section of the class:

the method returning the correct filling policy and the method returning the correct order expiration type:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } bool IsMarketOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET )== SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET ); } bool IsLimitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT )== SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT ); } bool IsStopOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP )== SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP ); } bool IsStopLimitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT )== SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT ); } bool IsStopLossOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_SL )== SYMBOL_ORDER_SL ); } bool IsTakeProfitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_TP )== SYMBOL_ORDER_TP ); } bool IsCloseByOrdersAllowed( void ) const ; bool IsFillingModeFOK( void ) const { return (( this .FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK )== SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ); } bool IsFillingModeIOC( void ) const { return (( this .FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC )== SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ); } bool IsExpirationModeGTC( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ); } bool IsExpirationModeDAY( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ); } bool IsExpirationModeSpecified( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ); } bool IsExpirationModeSpecifiedDay( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ); } string GetMarketOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetLimitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopLimitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopLossOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetTakeProfitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetCloseByOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFOKAllowedDescrioption( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeIOCAllowedDescrioption( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeGTCDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeDAYDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeSpecifiedDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeSpecDayDescription( void ) const ; string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetChartModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetCalcModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeExecDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderGTCModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionRightDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC );

Let's write their implementation outside the class body:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ) { const ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION exe_mode= this .TradeExecutionMode(); const int filling_mode= this .FillingModeFlags(); return ( (filling_mode == 0 || (type >= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ) || ((filling_mode & (type + 1 )) != type + 1 )) ? (((exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) || (exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT )) ? ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : ((filling_mode == SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ) ? ORDER_FILLING_IOC : ORDER_FILLING_FOK )) : ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING )type ); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ const int expiration_mode= this .ExpirationModeFlags(); if ((expiration > ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ) || (((expiration_mode >> expiration) & 1 ) == 0 )) { if ((expiration < ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ) || (expiration_mode < SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED )) expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC ; else if (expiration > ORDER_TIME_DAY ) expiration= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ; uint i= 1 << expiration; while ((expiration <= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ) && ((expiration_mode & i) != i)) { i <<= 1 ; expiration++; } } #endif return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME )expiration; }

To avoid re-inventing the wheel, I used the method logic described by fxsaber Forum member. The code headers feature links to the posts containing the codes.



Understanding all the intricacies of this logic is not the easiest experience, but knowing the person who published the functions as a trusted developer, I decided that I could rely on him. Of course, it is possible to divide the entire logic of the methods into separate elements, obtain extensive methods and describe their entire logic. But it is easier to implement descriptions of methods:

The methods receive the necessary filling policy and order expiration type. If a symbol supports this policy or type, it is returned. If the necessary modes are not supported on a symbol, the allowed modes are returned. Thus, the methods always return supported modes — correct filling policy or order expiration modes.



In the block with the methods of a simplified access to symbol object integer properties of the public section, add declaration of the method returning a normalized lot:

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ;

At the very end of the class body, add the method returning a trading object belonging to a symbol object:

void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } CTradeObj *GetTradeObj( void ) { return & this .m_trade; } };

Since a trading object is generated immediately when creating a symbol object and the trading object has starting initializing values of all of its fields, it should be initialized using the necessary default values. To achieve this, at the very end of the CSymbol class constructor, call the Init() method of the trading object with the required default values:

for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); if (! select ) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }

When calling the method to the trading object, pass:

a symbol name,

minimum allowable lot for the symbol,

the slippage of five points,

the StopLoss price equal to zero — no StopLoss,

TakeProfit price equal to zero — no TakeProfit,

the flag of asynchronous sending of trading requests equal to false — synchronous sending,

— synchronous sending, receive the correct order filling policy right away and set it for the trading object,

get the correct mode of order lifetime and set it for a trading object,

set the logging level of trading methods to "errors only"

These values are set for the trading object by default but they can always be changed using Set methods described above for each of the properties separately. Alternatively, you can leave the default values but pass another parameter to it when calling a trading method so that it is used once when sending the request to the server. Implement the lot normalization method outside the class body: double CSymbol::NormalizedLot( const double volume) const { double ml= this .LotsMin(); double mx= this .LotsMax(); double ln=:: NormalizeDouble (volume, this .DigitsLot()); return (ln<ml ? ml : ln>mx ? mx : ln); }

The method receives the lot value required for normalization. Next, get minimum and maximum lots allowed for a symbol, normalize the lot value passed to the method and define the value to be returned by simply comparing the normalized value with the minimum and maximum lot. If the lot passed to the method is less or more than the min/max symbol lot, return the min/max lot accordingly. Otherwise, return the normalized lot considering the number of decimal places in the lot value (DigitsLot() method).

We have improved the CSymbol class.

Now we need to test the trading methods. Since we have no base trading class yet, we will temporarily add methods to the CEngine library base object class to access a trading object of a necessary symbol. Since this is the object where we have full access to all important library collections, this is where we are to place the methods for testing the trading object.

Note that the methods in the class are temporary. Later on, we will implement a full-fledged trading class where all the methods required for checking values and trading are to be located.

All methods that are currently necessary for testing the trading object are added to the public section of the CEngine class:

void SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket); bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ); bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ); bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); ushort EventMSC( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

Implement declared methods outside the class body.

The method for opening Buy position:

bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment); }

The method receives:

a volume of an opened position (required),

a symbol, on which a position should be opened (required),

a magic number to be assigned to an open position (the default is 0),

StopLoss (not set by default),

TakeProfit (not set by default),

a position comment (the default is program name+" by DoEasy")

Get a symbol object by a symbol name. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get the trading object from a symbol object. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the method for opening a trading object position considered above.



The method for opening a Sell position:

bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment); }

The method receives:

a volume of an opened position (required),

a symbol, on which a position should be opened (required),

a magic number to be assigned to an open position (the default is 0),

StopLoss (not set by default),

TakeProfit (not set by default),

a position comment (the default is program name+" by DoEasy")

Get a symbol object by a symbol name. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get the trading object from a symbol object. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the method for opening a trading object position considered above.

The method for modifying position's StopLoss and TakeProfit:

bool CEngine::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ModifyPosition (ticket,sl,tp); }

The method receives:

a modified position ticket (required),

new StopLoss (the default is no changes),

new TakeProfit (the default is no changes)

Get the trading object by a position ticket using the GetTradeObjByPosition() method considered below.

If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the method for modifying a trading object position considered above.

The method for closing a position in full:

bool CEngine::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ClosePosition (ticket); }

The method receives the ticket of a closed position.



Get the trading object by a position ticket using the GetTradeObjByPosition() method considered below.

If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the method for closing a trading object position considered above.

The method for position partial closing:

bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } CSymbol *symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName( trade_obj.GetSymbol() ); return trade_obj.ClosePositionPartially (ticket, symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) ); }

The method receives a position ticket and a closed volume.

Get the trading object by a position ticket using the GetTradeObjByPosition() method considered below.

If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get a symbol object by a trading object symbol name.

Return the operation result of the method for partial closing of a trading object position considered above. The method receives a normalized closed volume.

The method of closing a position by an opposite one:

bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj_pos== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_by= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by); if (trade_obj_by== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj_pos.ClosePositionBy (ticket,ticket_by); }

The method receives:

a closed position ticket,

an opposite position ticket

Get the trading object by a position ticket using the GetTradeObjByPosition() considered below.

If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get the trading object by an opposite position ticket using the GetTradeObjByPosition() considered below.

If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the method for closing a trading object position by an opposite one. The method for placing BuyStop pending order: bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } The method receives: a volume of a placed order (required),

order symbol (required),

order price (required),

StopLoss (not set by default),

TakeProfit (not set by default),

a magic number of a placed order (the default is 0),

a placed order comment (the default is program name+" by DoEasy"),

a placed order lifetime (the default is unlimited),

a placed order lifetime type (the default is until explicit cancelation) Get a symbol object by a symbol name. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get the trading object from a symbol object. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the pending order placing method of the trading object considered above. The method for placing BuyLimit pending order: bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } The method receives: a volume of a placed order (required),

order symbol (required),

order price (required),

StopLoss (not set by default),

TakeProfit (not set by default),

a magic number of a placed order (the default is 0),

a placed order comment (the default is program name+" by DoEasy"),

a placed order lifetime (the default is unlimited),

a placed order lifetime type (the default is until explicit cancelation) Get a symbol object by a symbol name. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get the trading object from a symbol object. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the pending order placing method of the trading object considered above. The method for placing BuyStopLimit pending order: bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); #else return true ; #endif } The method receives: a volume of a placed order (required),

order symbol (required),

BuyStop order price (required),

BuyLimit order price after BuyStop order activation (required),

StopLoss (not set by default),

TakeProfit (not set by default),

a magic number of a placed order (the default is 0),

a placed order comment (the default is program name+" by DoEasy"),

a placed order lifetime (the default is unlimited),

a placed order lifetime type (the default is until explicit cancelation) For MQL5:

Get a symbol object by a symbol name. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get the trading object from a symbol object. If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the pending order placing method of the trading object considered above. For MQL4: Do nothing — return true.

The methods for placing SellStop, SellLimit and SellStopLimit pending orders: bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); #else return true ; #endif } These methods are similar to the ones placing pending Buy orders. The method for modifying a pending order: bool CEngine::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ModifyOrder (ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time); } The method receives: a modified order ticket (required),

new pending order price (the default is no changes),

new pending order StopLoss price (the default is no changes),

new pending order TakeProfit price (the default is no changes),

new pending order StopLimit price (the default is no changes),

new time of a pending order expiration (the default is no changes),

new mode of a pending order lifetime (the default is no changes) Get a trading object by a modified order ticket using the GetTradeObjByOrder() method considered below.

If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the pending order modification method of the trading object considered above. The method for removing a pending order: bool CEngine::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.DeleteOrder (ticket); } The method receives the ticket of a removed order.

Get a trading object by an order ticket using the GetTradeObjByOrder() method considered below.

If failed to get the object, display the appropriate message and return false.

Return the operation result of the pending order removal method of the trading object considered above. The methods returning a symbol trading object by a position and order ticket: CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS)); return NULL ; } list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET),( string )ticket); return NULL ; } COrder *pos=list.At( 0 ); if (pos== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CSymbol * symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(pos. Symbol ()); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); return obj; } CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMarketPendings(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS)); return NULL ; } list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET),( string )ticket); return NULL ; } COrder *ord=list.At( 0 ); if (ord== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(ord. Symbol ()); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); return obj; } Both methods are almost identical, except that in the first one, we get the list of all open positions, while in the second one, we get the list of all placed pending orders. The remaining logic is completely identical for both methods and commented in the code comments.

The methods for setting the filling policy and valid filling policy in trading objects of all symbols located in the symbol collection list or for a single specified symbol: void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type)); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type)); } } void CEngine::SetTradeTypeFilling ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeFilling(type); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeFilling(type); } } The methods receive the filling policy (the default is "fill or kill") and a symbol (all symbols from the symbol collection are used by default). The methods logic is displayed in the code comments and is quite comprehensible. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below. Other methods for setting default values for symbol trading objects have the same logic and feature no comments. In any case, you can study the logic using these two methods. All the remaining methods for setting default values to symbol trading objects: void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type)); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type)); } } void CEngine::SetTradeTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(type); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(type); } } void CEngine::SetTradeMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetMagic(magic); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetMagic(magic); } } void CEngine::SetTradeComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetComment(comment); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetComment(comment); } } void CEngine::SetTradeDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetDeviation(deviation); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetDeviation(deviation); } } void CEngine::SetTradeVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetVolume(volume!= 0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin()); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetVolume(volume!= 0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin()); } } void CEngine::SetTradeExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetExpiration(expiration); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetExpiration(expiration); } } void CEngine::SetTradeAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetAsyncMode(mode); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetAsyncMode(mode); } } void CEngine::SetTradeLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetLogLevel(log_level); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetLogLevel(log_level); } } We have prepared all auxiliary temporary methods in the CEngine class for testing symbol trading objects. The existing cross-platform trading methods (albeit still in their infancy) allow us to avoid conditional compilation for MQL5 or MQL4 in the test EA. Now all trading functions of the test EA remain the same for any platform. Further on, we will improve working with the library trading classes to obtain the entire functionality for the efficient work with our programs.



Testing the base trading object

To test symbol trading objects, we are going to use the test EA from the previous article and adjust its trading functions for working with symbol trading objects. Keep in mind that we do not have any checks of trading request values yet, but this allows us to test a response to invalid parameters. Such a response will be implemented later.



Save the EA in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part21\ under the name TestDoEasyPart21.mq5.



First, remove the inclusion of the standard library CTrade trading class and declaration of a trading object of CTrade class type:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; input ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; input string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[];

In the OnInit() handler, remove setting the parameters to the 'trade' objects of the CTrade trading class:

ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif

Then use the search (Ctrl+F) to look for the "trade" string and replace calling the trading methods of the standard library with the ones you need.

For example, replace this one:

COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif }

with this:

COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); }

While finding the calls of the standard library trading methods, simply replace them with the calls of your methods.

Let's consider the resulting panel buttons pressing handler. All calls of the new trading methods are highlighted in color:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); engine.OpenBuy (lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStop (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); engine.OpenSell (lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellStop (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellStopLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) engine.ClosePositionPartially (( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else engine.OpenSell (NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ), Symbol (),magic_number,position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(), "Частичное закрытие Buy #" +( string )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy (( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) engine.ClosePositionPartially (( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else engine.OpenBuy (NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ), Symbol (),position.Magic(),position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(), "Partial closure Buy #" +( string )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePositionBy (( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder (( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

We are not going to consider other improved EA functions that call CTrade trading class methods here. You can find all the data in the files attached below.

Now we will simply compile the EA and launch it in the tester.

Click various panel buttons and make sure that the trading objects are operable:





Our first symbol trading objects are working as intended.

Multiple improvements are yet to be implemented to make working with them efficient and convenient.



What's next?

Our next objective is the development of a full-fledged class to be used when accessing symbol trading objects.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

