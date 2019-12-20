Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXI): Clases comerciales - El objeto comercial multiplataforma básico

Contenido

Concepto

Con este artículo, comenzamos un tema nuevo y bastante amplio: las clases comerciales.

Disponer de multitud de datos diferentes y lograr un acceso sencillo a los mismos en cualquier momento es algo magnífico. Pero estos datos carecerán prácticamente de sentido si no podemos reaccionar a ellos según su sentido directo, es decir, comerciando. Naturalmente, aparte de la funcionalidad que ya tenemos, vamos a necesitar una funcionalidad comercial.

Este apartado será bastante voluminoso, por lo que lo construiremos paso a paso.

Necesitaremos tener la posibilidad de enviar cualquier orden comercial desde cualquier plataforma, MetaTrader 5 o MetaTrader 4. En este caso, además, sin tener que pensar desde qué plataforma precisamente estamos enviando la orden comercial, todo será igual.

Por ende, necesitaremos comprobar preliminarmente si las solicitudes comerciales son correctas, para no sobrecargar el servidor con solicitudes que ya sabemos erróneas.



De esta forma, tendremos que tener en cuenta y procesar correctamente los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial. Porque, ¿qué es lo que hace en definitiva el asesor al enviar una orden al servidor? Mantiene un diálogo con el servidor, en forma de solicitud y respuesta. Y para que el asesor pueda comunicarse con el servidor, nuestra tarea consistirá en organizar este "canal de comunicación", es decir, crear los métodos de procesamiento de las respuestas del servidor comercial.

Por este motivo, deberemos crear varias opciones de procesamiento de las respuestas del servidor, y es que a veces tenemos que abrir una posición "preferiblemente a cualquier precio". Para ello, deberemos organizar la repetición del envío de las órdenes al servidor, en el caso de que se nos deniegue la colocación de una orden: podemos, o bien corregir los parámetros de la solicitud comercial y enviarla de nuevo, o bien dejar los parámetros como están, pero esperar el momento adecuado en el que la orden con dichos parámetros será aceptada, enviando esta de inmediato. Además, también deberemos tener en cuenta el nivel de precio, para no enviar repetidamente una orden al peor precio, conocido de antemano.

Sin embargo, a veces necesitamos simplemente enviar una orden comercial, e independientemente del resultado, continuar trabajando.



Sin embargo, a veces necesitamos simplemente enviar una orden comercial, e independientemente del resultado, continuar trabajando. Asimismo, deberemos implementar el trabajo con las clases comerciales de tal forma que, al ubicar un programa creado sobre la base de la biblioteca

en el Mercado de mql5, no surja ningún problema: dicho programa tendrá que superar todas las comprobaciones sin complicación alguna.



Estos son los planeas mínimos e inmediatos en lo que respecta a las clases comerciales.

En cuanto a hoy, vamos a analizar la creación del objeto comercial básico que envía una solicitud comercial al servidor desde cualquier plataforma de la misma manera. Dicho objeto comercial, al enviar una solicitud al servidor, presupondrá que los parámetros de la solicitud comercial que se le han transmitido han sido verificados y son correctos. Es decir, no se comprobará la corrección de los parámetros de este objeto, los parámetros se comprobarán en otra clase comercial que se creará más tarde

Para ser honestos, debemos decir que la selección de una orden o posición según el ticket siempre se realizará en este objeto comercial, y ya después, al crear la nueva clase comercial, trasladaremos a la misma dicha comprobación.



Dado que todo el trading se relaciona con un símbolo, el objeto comercial básico se contará entre los componentes del objeto de símbolo que analizamos en el artículo 14. El acceso a los objetos comerciales también lo organizaremos posteriormente, en la clase comercial principal. En el presente artículo, implementaremos el acceso a los objetos comerciales de los símbolos de la clase básica de la biblioteca CEngine, que ya analizamos en el artículo 3; y es que precisamente en la clase básica se acumulan todos los datos del entorno. Precisamente allí tendremos a nuestra disposición cualquier propiedad de la cuenta y el símbolo necesaria para trabajar con las clases comerciales.



Creando el objeto comercial único

Para registrar el funcionamiento de las clases comerciales, necesitaremos crear una enumeración con los niveles de registro en el archivo de la biblioteca Defines.mqh.

Vamos a añadir al final del listado la enumeración necesaria:

enum ENUM_LOG_LEVEL { LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG, LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG };

Para mostrar los mensajes en el diario, necesitaremos los textos de los mensajes y sus índices en la lista de mensajes de la biblioteca.

Añadimos los índices necesarios en el archivo Datas.mqh:

MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST , MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_UNABLE_PLACE_WITHOUT_TIME_SPEC , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_EXCHANGE, MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY , MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY , MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST , MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST , MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS , MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS , };

Aquí se muestran solo las partes del archivo con "vinculación a la ubicación" donde debemos añadir las constantes de las enumeraciones de los índices.

Ahora, vamos a añadir las matrices de los mensajes de texto los mensajes necesarios, cuyos índices acabamos de determinar:

{ "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. There is no such symbol on the server" }, { "Ошибка. Такого символа нет в списке используемых символов: " , "Error. This symbol is not in the list of the symbols used: " } , { "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in the market watch. Error: " }, { "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " }, { "Ошибка. Нет открытой позиции с тикетом #" , "Error. No open position with ticket #" } , { "Ошибка. Нет установленного ордера с тикетом #" , "Error. No placed order with ticket #" } , { "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " }, { "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to order modify. Error " }, { "Ошибка: невозможно разместить ордер без явно заданного его времени истечения" , "Error: Unable to place order without explicitly specified expiration time" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить торговый объект" , "Error. Failed to get a trade object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-позицию" , "Error. Failed to get position object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-ордер" , "Error. Failed to get order object" } , { "Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-символ" , "Error. Failed to get symbol object" } , { "Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок" , "Return code out of range of error codes" }, { "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to the list" }, { "Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня" , "The order validity time until the end of the current day will be used" } , { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange market mode" }, { "Закрытие встречным доступно только на счетах с типом \"Хеджинг\"" , "Close by opposite position is available only on accounts with the type \"Hedging\"" } , { "Ошибка. Позиции для встречного закрытия имеют один и тот же тип" , "Error. Positions of the same type in a counterclosure request" } , { "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get the description of the last trading event" }, { "Не удалось получить список открытых позиций" , "Failed to get open positions list" } , { "Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров" , "Failed to get pending orders list" } , { "Нет открытых позиций" , "No open positions" } , { "Нет установленных ордеров" , "No placed orders" } , };

Aquí todo se realiza exactamente igual que al determinar las constantes de los índices mostrados, con la excepción de los lugares de inserción de los textos de los mensajes necesarios. En los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo se encuentra la versión completa de Datas.mqh mejorado, que se puede abrir y analizar.

Al enviar órdenes comerciales de apertura de posición, necesitaremos conocer el tipo de orden opuesto a la dirección de la posición cerrada (en MQL5, el cierre de posición se realiza precisamente con la apertura de una posición opuesta, mientras que a la orden comercial se envía el tipo de orden, y no el tipo de posición).

En el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca DELib.mqh, vamos a escribir dos funciones para obtener el tipo de orden según la dirección de la posición, y el tipo de orden opuesto a la dirección de la posición:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeByPositionType( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position) { return (type_position== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position) { return (type_position== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); }

Ya hemos preparado todos los datos, ahora nos ocuparemos propiamente de la clase del objeto comercial.



Creamos en la carpeta de objetos de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ la subcarpeta Trade\, y en ella, la nueva clase CTradeObj en el archivo TradeObj.mqh.

De inmediato, incluimos en el archivo creado nuevamente el archivo de funciones de servicio:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"

Añadimos al archivo de la clase todas las variables de miembro de clase y los métodos necesarios:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CTradeObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; MqlTradeRequest m_request; MqlTradeResult m_result; ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING m_type_filling; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME m_type_expiration; int m_symbol_expiration_flags; ulong m_magic; string m_symbol; string m_comment; ulong m_deviation; double m_volume; datetime m_expiration; bool m_async_mode; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; int m_stop_limit; public : CTradeObj();; void Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level); ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE GetMarginMode( void ) const { return this .m_margin_mode; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .GetMarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ; } void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL level) { this .m_log_level=level; } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL GetLogLevel( void ) const { return this .m_log_level; } void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this .m_type_filling=type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetTypeFilling( void ) const { return this .m_type_filling; } void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this .m_type_expiration=type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetTypeExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_type_expiration; } void SetMagic( const ulong magic) { this .m_magic=magic; } ulong GetMagic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetComment( const string comment) { this .m_comment=comment; } string GetComment( void ) const { return this .m_comment; } void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation) { this .m_deviation=deviation; } ulong GetDeviation( void ) const { return this .m_deviation; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } double GetVolume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } void SetExpiration( const datetime time) { this .m_expiration=time; } datetime GetExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_expiration; } void SetAsyncMode( const bool async) { this .m_async_mode=async; } bool GetAsyncMode( void ) const { return this .m_async_mode; } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS GetLastRequestAction( void ) const { return this .m_request.action; } ulong GetLastRequestMagic( void ) const { return this .m_request.magic; } ulong GetLastRequestOrder( void ) const { return this .m_request.order; } double GetLastRequestVolume( void ) const { return this .m_request.volume; } double GetLastRequestPrice( void ) const { return this .m_request.price; } double GetLastRequestStopLimit( void ) const { return this .m_request.stoplimit; } double GetLastRequestStopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_request.sl; } double GetLastRequestTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_request.tp; } ulong GetLastRequestDeviation( void ) const { return this .m_request.deviation; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetLastRequestType( void ) const { return this .m_request.type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetLastRequestTypeFilling( void ) const { return this .m_request.type_filling; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetLastRequestTypeTime( void ) const { return this .m_request.type_time; } datetime GetLastRequestExpiration( void ) const { return this .m_request.expiration; } string GetLastRequestComment( void ) const { return this .m_request.comment; } ulong GetLastRequestPosition( void ) const { return this .m_request.position; } ulong GetLastRequestPositionBy( void ) const { return this .m_request.position_by; } uint GetResultRetcode( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode; } ulong GetResultDeal( void ) const { return this .m_result.deal; } ulong GetResultOrder( void ) const { return this .m_result.order; } double GetResultVolume( void ) const { return this .m_result.volume; } double GetResultPrice( void ) const { return this .m_result.price; } double GetResultBid( void ) const { return this .m_result.bid; } double GetResultAsk( void ) const { return this .m_result.ask; } string GetResultComment( void ) const { return this .m_result.comment; } uint GetResultRequestID( void ) const { return this .m_result.request_id; } uint GetResultRetcodeEXT( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode_external; } bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string comment= NULL ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double price_stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , const datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); };

Echemos un vistazo a lo que hemos escrito.

Para obtener los precios actuales, deberemos recurrir a las propiedades del símbolo en el que se enviará la solicitud comercial. Dado que debemos disponer de los precios actuales, pero también tenemos que recibir estos antes de mandar la solicitud comercial, vamos a ubicar la variable m_tick con el tipo de estructura MqlTick directamente en el objeto comercial básico (podríamos transmitir desde el objeto de símbolo, pero será mejor evitar gastos innecesarios en la transmisión de una propiedad al objeto comercial)

La variable m_request con el tipo de estructura de solicitud comercial MqlTradeRequest es necesaria para rellenar todas las propiedades de la solicitud comercial y enviarlas a la función OrderSend(). Transmitimos a esta misma función la variable m_result con el tipo de estructura del resultado de la solicitud comercial MqlTradeResult : esta será rellenada por el servidor al obtener la respuesta del servidor comercial, y si se da un resultado erróneo en el envío de la orden al servidor, siempre podremos leer los campos de la estructura del resultado de la solicitud comercial para comprender qué ha sucedido.

A nuestro parecer, el resto de las variables de miembros de clase no requieren explicación.

Vamos a echar un vistazo a la implementación de los métodos.

Los métodos para establecer y obtener las propiedades (métodos Set y Get) de la orden comercial se han escrito en el cuerpo de la clase. Lo único que hacen es escribir en la variable correspondiente el valor transmitido al método, o bien retornar el valor de la variable correspondiente. Estos métodos trabajan solo con las variables que guardan los valores por defecto, es decir, con la ayuda de estos métodos, podemos establecer la propiedad necesaria de la solicitud comercial, que después tendrá por defecto el valor establecido. Si necesitamos usar una única vez otro valor para la orden comercial (distinto al establecido por defecto), en los métodos de envío de las órdenes comerciales se ha diseñado la transmisión de los valores necesarios para el uso único de un valor transmitido al método.

Los métodos que retornan los parámetros de la última solicitud comercial son necesarios para que exista la posibilidad de ver qué valor precisamente ha sido transmitido a esta o aquella propiedad de la última solicitud comercial, y realizar alguna acción destinada ha eliminar los errores o bien usar estos valores para la siguiente solicitud al servidor.

Los métodos retornan el contenido de los campos de estructura de la solicitud comercial correspondientes al método. Antes de enviar la solicitud, algunos de los campos de esta estructura (correspondientes a la solicitud comercial) son rellenados y enviados a la función de envío de solicitudes al servidor. Precisamente de esta estructura obtenemos los valores que han sido rellenados la última vez.

Los métodos que retornan el resultado de la solicitud comercial sirven para obtener información sobre el resultado del procesamiento de la solicitud comercial. Si la solicitud ha resultado errónea, en retcode podremos ver información concreta sobre el código de error. O bien la estructura será rellenada con los datos sobre la posición abierta o la orden pendiente establecida, mientras que en request_id se registra el código de la solicitud que se puede analizar como consecuencia en el manejador OnTradeTransaction(), para que sea posible vincular la solicitud comercial enviada al servidor mediante OrderSendAsync() con el resultado de esta solicitud.

En esta biblioteca no utilizamos OnTradeTransaction() porque no existe en MQL4, así que el análisis del envío asincrónico de solicitudes y sus resultados se realizará por cuenta propia.



Constructor de la clase:

CTradeObj::CTradeObj( void ) : m_magic( 0 ), m_deviation( 5 ), m_stop_limit( 0 ), m_expiration( 0 ), m_async_mode( false ), m_type_filling( ORDER_FILLING_FOK ), m_type_expiration( ORDER_TIME_GTC ), m_comment(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " by DoEasy" ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG) { this .m_margin_mode= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ); }

Establecemos los valores de inicialización en su lista de inicialización:

el número mágico es igual a cero,



establecemos un deslizamiento de cinco puntos,



indicamos un precio para la orden StopLimit igual a cero (no hay precio),



como valor de caducidad, también indicamos cero (tiempo ilimitado),

el modo de envío asincrónico de solicitudes comerciales está desactivado,



en la política de ejecución de órdenes, elegimos "Todo o nada",



el tiempo de ejecución de órdenes es ilimitado

en los comentarios de la orden, escribimos el nombre del programa + " by DoEasy",

en el modo de registro del funcionamiento de la clase comercial, seleccionamos solo errores.

En el cuerpo de la clase, añadimos a la variable m_margin_mode, el modo de cálculo de margen establecido para la cuenta.

Para MQL5, obtenemos el valor necesario con la ayuda de la función AccountInfoInteger(), con el identificador de función ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE.

Para MQL4, en cambio, añadimos de inmediato el modo de cobertura de cálculo de margen ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING). Tendremos la posibilidad de transmitir a los métodos comerciales los valores necesarios de las propiedades deseadas para rellenar la solicitud comercial. Pero, con frecuencia, no deberemos rellenar todas las propiedades necesarias: estas se deben modificar normalmente para cada orden comercial. Por eso, resulta imprescindible tener la posibilidad de inicializar los valores de variable por defecto, y ya en los métodos comerciales seleccionar qué valores vamos a usar precisamente en la orden comercial: o bien el valor transmitido al método de envío de solicitudes al servidor, o bien el valor establecido por defecto. Vamos a escribir el método de inicialización de los parámetros por defecto de la solicitud comercial: void CTradeObj::Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetMagic(magic); this .SetDeviation(deviation); this .SetVolume(volume); this .SetExpiration(expiration); this .SetTypeFilling(type_filling); this .SetTypeExpiration(type_expiration); this .SetAsyncMode(async_mode); this .SetLogLevel(log_level); this .m_symbol_expiration_flags=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); this .m_volume=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); } Transmitimos al método los valores necesarios de los parámetros de la solicitud comercial, y a continuación, en el cuerpo del método, asignamos los valores transmitidos a las variables correspondientes con la ayuda de sus métodos de establecimiento, que hemos visto anteriormente. Asimismo, establecemos las banderas de los modos de caducidad de la orden permitidos con la ayuda de la función SymbolInfoInteger(), con el identificador de propiedad SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE. En cuanto al volumen, estableceremos el mínimo permitido para el símbolo con la ayuda de SymbolInfoDouble(), con el identificador de propiedad SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN.



Método de apertura de una posición:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.type = OrderTypeByPositionType(type); this .m_request.price = (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else (:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE )!= WRONG_VALUE ) #endif ); }

Transmitimos al método el tipo de posición, su volumen, los precios de StopLoss y TakeProfit, el número mágico de la posición, la magnitud del deslizamiento y los comentarios.

Por defecto, para el StopLoss, el TakeProfit, el número mágico y el comentario, se han establecido los valores. Si dejamos estos valores sin cambios al llamar al método, para estos valores se usarán los establecidos por defecto en el método Init(), o bien los establecidos directamente en el programa con los métodos de indicación de valores por defecto, que hemos analizado más arriba. La lógica completa del método está escrita en los comentarios al código.

Lo único que podemos destacar aquí es que al campo de la estructura de la solicitud comercial (encargada de guardar el tipo de orden), se envía el resultado retornado por la función OrderTypeByPositionType(), que hemos escrito en DELib.mqh para obtener el tipo de orden según el tipo de posición. Otro punto a tener en cuenta es que el método no comprueba de forma alguna la corrección de los parámetros que se le han transmitido, considera que estos se han comprobado y son correctos.

Para MQL4, no vamos a comprobar nada por ahora al retornar el resultado del envío de la solicitud al servidor, ni tampoco rellenaremos la estructura del resultado de la solicitud comercial: en este momento, necesitamos montar rápidamente los métodos para la simulación. En artículos posteriores, lo pondremos todo en orden.



Método de cierre de una posición:

bool CTradeObj::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } string symbol=:: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); double position_volume=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = symbol; this .m_request.magic = magic; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.price = (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = position_volume; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); if ( this .IsHedge()) this .m_request.position=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderClose(( int )m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la posición cerrada, el deslizamiento y los comentarios.

Aquí, como sucede en los demás métodos comerciales, todo se realiza igual que en el método de apertura posiciones analizado más arriba.

Método de cierre parcial de una posición:

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL ) { if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } string symbol=:: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); double position_volume=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.position = ticket; this .m_request.symbol = symbol; this .m_request.magic = magic; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.price = (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = (volume<position_volume ? volume : position_volume); this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); if ( this .IsHedge()) this .m_request.position=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderClose(( int )m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la posición cerrada, el volumen que se debe cerrar, el deslizamiento y los comentarios.

Aquí, debemos tener en cuenta que, si se ha transmitido al método un volumen superior al disponible en la posición, la posición se cerrará por completo.



Método de cierre de una posición con otra opuesta:

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY)); return false ; } #endif if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ulong magic=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket_by)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket_by, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type_by=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (position_type==position_type_by) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ; this .m_request.position = ticket; this .m_request.position_by = ticket_by; this .m_request.magic = magic; return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderCloseBy(( int )m_request.position,( int )m_request.position_by, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la posición cerrada y el ticket de la opuesta.

Método de modificación de los niveles stop de una posición:

bool CTradeObj::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if (sl== WRONG_VALUE && tp== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.retcode= #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; m_request.position= ticket; m_request.symbol = :: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); m_request.magic = :: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); m_request.sl = (sl== WRONG_VALUE ? :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) : sl); m_request.tp = (tp== WRONG_VALUE ? :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ) : tp); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderModify(( int )m_request.position,::OrderOpenPrice(),m_request.sl,m_request.tp,::OrderExpiration(), clrNONE ) #endif ); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la posición modificada y los niveles de StopLoss y TakeProfit.



Método de colocación de una orden pendiente:

bool CTradeObj::SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string comment= NULL ) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY #ifdef __MQL4__ || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); m_request.volume = volume; m_request.type = type; m_request.stoplimit = price_stoplimit; m_request.price = price; m_request.sl = sl; m_request.tp = tp; m_request.type_time = type_time; m_request.expiration = expiration; m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else (:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE )!= WRONG_VALUE ) #endif ); }

Transmitimos al método el tipo de orden pendiente, su volumen, el precio de colocación, los precios de las órdenes StopLoss, TakeProfit y StopLimit, el número mágico, la vida útil de la orden, el tipo de caducidad de la misma y los comentarios.



Método de eliminación de una orden pendiente:

bool CTradeObj::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; m_request.order = ticket; return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderDelete(( int )m_request.order, clrNONE ) #endif ); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la orden eliminada.

Método de modificación de una orden pendiente:

bool CTradeObj::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double price_stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , const datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: OrderSelect (ticket)) #else if (!:: OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) #endif { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_ORD),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } double order_price=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); double order_sl=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); double order_tp=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); double order_stoplimit=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME order_type_time=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); datetime order_expiration=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); if (price==order_price && sl== WRONG_VALUE && tp== WRONG_VALUE && price_stoplimit== WRONG_VALUE && type_time== WRONG_VALUE && expiration== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.retcode = #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; m_request.order = ticket; m_request.price = (price== WRONG_VALUE ? order_price : price); m_request.sl = (sl== WRONG_VALUE ? order_sl : sl); m_request.tp = (tp== WRONG_VALUE ? order_tp : tp); m_request.stoplimit = (price_stoplimit== WRONG_VALUE ? order_stoplimit : price_stoplimit); m_request.type_time = (type_time== WRONG_VALUE ? order_type_time : type_time); m_request.expiration = (expiration== WRONG_VALUE ? order_expiration : expiration); return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result) #else ::OrderModify(( int )m_request.order,m_request.price,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ) #endif ); Print (DFUN); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la orden modificada, los nuevos valores de precio, los niveles de las órdenes StopLoss, TakeProfit y StopLimit, la vida útil de la orden y el tipo de caducidad de la misma.



En todos los métodos se han organizado comprobaciones idénticas de los valores por defecto transmitidos al método; además, todas las acciones han sido comentadas, por lo que lector podrá analizar su descripción de manera independiente.

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizada la creación de la funcionalidad mínima de la clase comercial básica.

Dado que cualquier orden comercial enviada se relaciona de una u otra forma con algún símbolo, ubicaremos el objeto comercial básico en el objeto de símbolo, implementando el acceso al mismo desde el exterior.

Abrimos el archivo del objeto de símbolo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh e

incluimos en el mismo el archivo del objeto comercial TradeObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\Trade\TradeObj.mqh"

Declaramos en la sección privada la variable de objeto de la clase comercial:

class CSymbol : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; CTradeObj m_trade; int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } bool MarginRates( void ); void InitMarginRates( void ); void Reset( void ); ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CurrentDayOfWeek( void ) const ; public :

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos dos métodos:

el método que retorna la política de ejecución correcta, y el método que retorna el tipo correcto de caducidad de las órdenes:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } bool IsMarketOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET )== SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET ); } bool IsLimitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT )== SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT ); } bool IsStopOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP )== SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP ); } bool IsStopLimitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT )== SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT ); } bool IsStopLossOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_SL )== SYMBOL_ORDER_SL ); } bool IsTakeProfitOrdersAllowed( void ) const { return (( this .OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_TP )== SYMBOL_ORDER_TP ); } bool IsCloseByOrdersAllowed( void ) const ; bool IsFillingModeFOK( void ) const { return (( this .FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK )== SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ); } bool IsFillingModeIOC( void ) const { return (( this .FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC )== SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ); } bool IsExpirationModeGTC( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ); } bool IsExpirationModeDAY( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ); } bool IsExpirationModeSpecified( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ); } bool IsExpirationModeSpecifiedDay( void ) const { return (( this .ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY )== SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ); } string GetMarketOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetLimitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopLimitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetStopLossOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetTakeProfitOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetCloseByOrdersAllowedDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFOKAllowedDescrioption( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeIOCAllowedDescrioption( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeGTCDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeDAYDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeSpecifiedDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeSpecDayDescription( void ) const ; string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetChartModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetCalcModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeExecDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderGTCModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionRightDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC );

Los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ) { const ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION exe_mode= this .TradeExecutionMode(); const int filling_mode= this .FillingModeFlags(); return ( (filling_mode == 0 || (type >= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ) || ((filling_mode & (type + 1 )) != type + 1 )) ? (((exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) || (exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT )) ? ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : ((filling_mode == SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ) ? ORDER_FILLING_IOC : ORDER_FILLING_FOK )) : ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING )type ); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ const int expiration_mode= this .ExpirationModeFlags(); if ((expiration > ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ) || (((expiration_mode >> expiration) & 1 ) == 0 )) { if ((expiration < ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ) || (expiration_mode < SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED )) expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC ; else if (expiration > ORDER_TIME_DAY ) expiration= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ; uint i= 1 << expiration; while ((expiration <= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ) && ((expiration_mode & i) != i)) { i <<= 1 ; expiration++; } } #endif return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME )expiration; }

Para no volver a inventar la rueda, hemos tomado la lógica de estos métodos de los posts del forero fxsaber, ofreciendo en los encabezados del código los enlaces a los posts con los códigos.



Para ser sinceros, no resulta muy agradable profundizar en una lógica tan enrevesada, por lo que, conociendo al autor que ha publicado las funciones, y siendo conscientes de sus grandes capacidades como desarrollador, hemos decidido que podemos confiar en su profesionalidad. En principio, podríamos desmenuzar la lógica completa en componentes, obtener los métodos más amplios en cuanto a contenido, y describir la lógica de los mismos. Pero lo más sencillo es crear solo las descripciones de los métodos:

Transmitimos a los métodos la política de ejecución y el tipo de caducidad de órdenes deseados. Si el símbolo soporta este tipo o política, este será retornado; en cambio, si los modos deseados no tienen soporte en el símbolo, se retornarán los modos permitidos. De esta manera, los métodos siempre retornarán modos de política de ejecución o caducidad de órdenes que tengan soporte o sean correctos.



Añadimos en el bloque de acceso simplificado a las propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de símbolo en la sección pública

la declaración del método que retorna el lote normalizado:

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ;

Añadimos al final del cuerpo de la clase el método que retorna el objeto comercial que pertenece al objeto de símbolo:

void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } CTradeObj *GetTradeObj( void ) { return & this .m_trade; } };

Dado que el objeto comercial se crea inmediatamente al crear el objeto de símbolo, y que al crearse el objeto comercial, este tiene los valores iniciales de inicialización en todos sus campos, deberemos inicializar con los valores predeterminados que necesitamos. Para hacerlo así, llamamos al final del constructor de la clase CSymbol

el método Init() del objeto comercial con los valores por defecto necesarios indicados:

for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); if (! select ) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }

Al llamar el método, transmitimos al objeto comercial:

el nombre del símbolo,

el lote mínimo permitido de dicho símbolo,

una magnitud de deslizamiento igual a cinco puntos,

un precio de StopLoss igual a cero: no hay StopLoss,

un precio de TakeProfit igual a cero: no hay TakeProfit,

una bandera de envío asincrónico de órdenes comerciales igual a false : envío sincrónico,

: envío sincrónico, obtenemos de inmediato la política correcta de ejecución de órdenes y la establecemos para el objeto comercial,

obtenemos de inmediato el método correcto de caducidad de las órdenes y lo establecemos para el objeto comercial,

y establecemos el nivel de registro de métodos comerciales como "solo errores"

Estos valores se asignan de inmediato al objeto comercial por defecto, pero siempre se pueden cambiar usando los métodos Set analizados anteriormente, para cada propiedad por separado, o bien se pueden dejar los valores por defecto, pero al llamar al método comercial, se transmitirá a este otro parámetro que se utilizará una sola vez al enviar la solicitud al servidor. Implementamos el método de normalización del lote fuera del cuerpo de la clase: double CSymbol::NormalizedLot( const double volume) const { double ml= this .LotsMin(); double mx= this .LotsMax(); double ln=:: NormalizeDouble (volume, this .DigitsLot()); return (ln<ml ? ml : ln>mx ? mx : ln); }

Transmitimos al método el valor de lote necesario para la normalización. Transmitimos al método los lotes máximo y mínimo permitidos para el símbolo, normalizamos el valor del lote transmitido al método, y después, usando la comparación simple del valor normalizado con el lote máximo y mínimo, determinamos el valor que debemos retornar: si el lote transmitido al método es menor o mayor que lote mín./máx. del símbolo, retornamos el lote mín./máx. respectivamente, de lo contrario, retornamos el lote normalizado teniendo en cuenta el número de decimales tras la coma en el valor del lote (método DigitsLot()).

Ya hemos finalizado las mejoras de la clase CSymbol.

Ahora necesitaremos poner a prueba los métodos comerciales, y dado que por el momento no disponemos de la clase comercial principal, vamos a escribir los métodos temporales en la clase del objeto básico de la biblioteca CEngine para acceder al objeto comercial del símbolo necesario. Puesto que precisamente en este objeto tenemos acceso completo a todas las colecciones importantes de la biblioteca, ubicaremos precisamente en él los métodos para poner a prueba el objeto comercial.

Preste atención: los métodos en la clase serán temporales, más tarde crearemos una clase comercial completa, donde se encontrarán todos los valores y métodos comerciales necesarios para la comprobación.

Añadimos a la sección pública de la clase CEngine todos los métodos que necesitamos ahora para poner a prueba el objeto comercial:

void SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void SetTradeLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket); bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ); bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ); bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); ushort EventMSC( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos declarados:

Método de apertura de una posición Buy:

bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment); }

Transmitimos al método:

el volumen de la posición abierta (se indica necesariamente),

el símbolo en el que debemos abrir la posición (se indica necesariamente),

el número mágico que se asignará a la posición abierta (por defecto, será 0),

el precio de StopLoss de la posición (por defecto, no lo hay),

el precio de TakeProfit de la posición (por defecto, no lo hay),

los comentarios a la posición (por defecto, el nombre del programa+" by DoEasy")

Obtenemos el objeto de símbolo según el nombre del símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Obtenemos el objeto comercial desde el objeto de símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de apertura de posiciones del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente.



Método de apertura de una posición Sell:

bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment); }

Transmitimos al método:

el volumen de la posición abierta (se indica necesariamente),

el símbolo en el que debemos abrir la posición (se indica necesariamente),

el número mágico que se asignará a la posición abierta (por defecto, será 0),

el precio de StopLoss de la posición (por defecto, no lo hay),

el precio de TakeProfit de la posición (por defecto, no lo hay),

los comentarios a la posición (por defecto, el nombre del programa+" by DoEasy")

Obtenemos el objeto de símbolo según el nombre del símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Obtenemos el objeto comercial desde el objeto de símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de apertura de posiciones del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente.

Método para modificar los precios de StopLoss y TakeProfit de una posición:

bool CEngine::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ModifyPosition (ticket,sl,tp); }

Transmitimos al método:

el ticket de la posición modificada (se indica necesariamente),

el nuevo precio de StopLoss de la posición (por defecto, sin cambios),

el nuevo precio de TakeProfit de la posición (por defecto, sin cambios),

Obtenemos el objeto comercial según el ticket de la posición usando el método GetTradeObjByPosition() que veremos más abajo.

Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de modificación de posiciones del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente.

Método de cierre total de una posición:

bool CEngine::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ClosePosition (ticket); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la posición cerrada.



Obtenemos el objeto comercial según el ticket de la posición usando el método GetTradeObjByPosition() que veremos más abajo.

Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de cierre de posiciones del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente.

Método de cierre parcial de una posición:

bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } CSymbol *symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName( trade_obj.GetSymbol() ); return trade_obj.ClosePositionPartially (ticket, symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) ); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la posición y el volumen cerrado.

Obtenemos el objeto comercial según el ticket de la posición usando el método GetTradeObjByPosition() que veremos más abajo.

Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Obtenemos el objeto de símbolo según el nombre del símbolo comercial.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de cierre parcial de posiciones del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente. Transmitimos al método el volumen cerrado normalizado.

Método de cierre de una posición con otra opuesta:

bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if (trade_obj_pos== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_by= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by); if (trade_obj_by== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj_pos.ClosePositionBy (ticket,ticket_by); }

Transmitimos al método:

el ticket de la posición cerrada,

el ticket de la posición opuesta,

Obtenemos el objeto comercial según el ticket de la posición cerrada usando el método GetTradeObjByPosition() que veremos más abajo.

Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Obtenemos el objeto comercial según el ticket de la posición opuesta usando el método GetTradeObjByPosition() que veremos más abajo.

Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de cierre de posiciones mediante otra opuesta del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente. Método de colocación de una orden pendiente BuyStop: bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } Transmitimos al método: el volumen de la orden colocada (se indica necesariamente),

el símbolo en el que debemos colocar la orden (se indica necesariamente),

el precio al que debemos colocar la orden (se indica necesariamente),

el precio de StopLoss de la orden colocada (por defecto, no lo hay),

el precio de TakeProfit de la orden colocada (por defecto, no lo hay),

el número mágico de la orden colocada (por defecto, 0),

los comentarios a la orden colocada (por defecto, el nombre del programa+" by DoEasy")

el tiempo de vida útil de la orden colocada (por defecto, ilimitado),

el tipo de tiempo de vida útil de la orden colocada (por defecto, hasta su cambio explícito), Obtenemos el objeto de símbolo según el nombre del símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Obtenemos el objeto comercial desde el objeto de símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de colocación de órdenes del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente. Método de colocación de una orden pendiente BuyLimit: bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } Transmitimos al método: el volumen de la orden colocada (se indica necesariamente),

el símbolo en el que debemos colocar la orden (se indica necesariamente),

el precio al que debemos colocar la orden (se indica necesariamente),

el precio de StopLoss de la orden colocada (por defecto, no lo hay),

el precio de TakeProfit de la orden colocada (por defecto, no lo hay),

el número mágico de la orden colocada (por defecto, 0),

los comentarios a la orden colocada (por defecto, el nombre del programa+" by DoEasy")

el tiempo de vida útil de la orden colocada (por defecto, ilimitado),

el tipo de tiempo de vida útil de la orden colocada (por defecto, hasta su cambio explícito), Obtenemos el objeto de símbolo según el nombre del símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Obtenemos el objeto comercial desde el objeto de símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de colocación de órdenes del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente. Método de colocación de una orden pendiente BuyStopLimit: bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); #else return true ; #endif } Transmitimos al método: el volumen de la orden colocada (se indica necesariamente),

el símbolo en el que debemos colocar la orden (se indica necesariamente),

el precio al que debemos colocar la orden BuyStop (se indica necesariamente),

el precio al que debemos colocar la orden BuyLimit al activarse la orden BuyStop (se indica necesariamente),

el precio de StopLoss de la orden colocada (por defecto, no lo hay),

el precio de TakeProfit de la orden colocada (por defecto, no lo hay),

el número mágico de la orden colocada (por defecto, 0),

los comentarios a la orden colocada (por defecto, el nombre del programa+" by DoEasy")

el tiempo de vida útil de la orden colocada (por defecto, ilimitado),

el tipo de tiempo de vida útil de la orden colocada (por defecto, hasta su cambio explícito), Para MQL5:

Obtenemos el objeto de símbolo según el nombre del símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Obtenemos el objeto comercial desde el objeto de símbolo. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de colocación de órdenes del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente. Para MQL4: No hacemos nada, retornamos true.

Métodos para colocar las órdenes pendientes SellStop, SellLimit y SellStopLimit: bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,price,sl,tp, 0 ,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.SetOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); #else return true ; #endif } En estos métodos, todo se realiza como en los métodos de colocación de órdenes pendientes de compra. Método de modificación de una orden pendiente: bool CEngine::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.ModifyOrder (ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time); } Transmitimos al método: el ticket de la orden modificada (se indica necesariamente),

el nuevo precio de colocación de la orden pendiente (por defecto, sin cambios),

el nuevo precio de StopLoss de la orden pendiente (por defecto, sin cambios),

el nuevo precio de TakeProfit de la orden pendiente (por defecto, sin cambios),

el nuevo precio de StopLimit de la orden pendiente (por defecto, sin cambios),

el nuevo tiempo de expiración de la orden pendiente (por defecto, sin cambios),

el nuevo modo de vida útil de la orden pendiente (por defecto, sin cambios), Obtenemos el objeto comercial según el ticket de la orden modificada usando el método GetTradeObjByOrder() que veremos más abajo.

Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de modificación de órdenes pendientes del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente. Método de eliminación de una orden pendiente: bool CEngine::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } return trade_obj.DeleteOrder (ticket); } Transmitimos al método el ticket de la orden eliminada.

Obtenemos el objeto comercial según el ticket de la orden usando el método GetTradeObjByOrder() que veremos más abajo.

Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y retornamos false.

Retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método de eliminación de órdenes pendientes del objeto comercial que hemos analizado anteriormente. Métodos que retornan el objeto comercial del símbolo según el ticket de la posicióny la orden: CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS)); return NULL ; } list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET),( string )ticket); return NULL ; } COrder *pos=list.At( 0 ); if (pos== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CSymbol * symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(pos. Symbol ()); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); return obj; } CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMarketPendings(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS)); return NULL ; } list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST)); return NULL ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET),( string )ticket); return NULL ; } COrder *ord=list.At( 0 ); if (ord== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByName(ord. Symbol ()); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return NULL ; } CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); return obj; } Ambos métodos son prácticamente iguales, salvo que en el primer método obtenemos la lista con todas las posiciones abiertas, y en el segundo, la lista con todas las órdenes pendientes colocadas. Después, la lógica es absolutamente idéntica en ambos métodos, y está toda escrita en los comentarios al código, así que dejaremos al lector que la estudie por sí mismo.

Métodos para establecerla política de ejecución y la política correcta de ejecución en los objetos comerciales de todos los símbolos que se encuentran en la lista de colección de símbolos o para un símbolo establecido: void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type)); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type)); } } void CEngine::SetTradeTypeFilling ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeFilling(type); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeFilling(type); } } Transmitimos a los métodos la política de ejecución (por defecto, "todo o nada") y el símbolo (por defecto, todos los símbolos de la colección de símbolos). La lógica de los métodos se describe en los comentarios, por lo que resultará comprensible al lector. En cualquier caso, podrán escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo. Los demás métodos para establecer los valores por defecto para los objetos comerciales de los símbolos poseen exactamente la misma lógica, de ahí que no tengan comentarios. Sea como fuere, el lector podrá estudiar la lógica de estos dos métodos. Aquí tenemos el resto de métodos para asignar los valores por defecto a los objetos comerciales de los símbolos: void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type)); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type)); } } void CEngine::SetTradeTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(type); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetTypeExpiration(type); } } void CEngine::SetTradeMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetMagic(magic); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetMagic(magic); } } void CEngine::SetTradeComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetComment(comment); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetComment(comment); } } void CEngine::SetTradeDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetDeviation(deviation); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetDeviation(deviation); } } void CEngine::SetTradeVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetVolume(volume!= 0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin()); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetVolume(volume!= 0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin()); } } void CEngine::SetTradeExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetExpiration(expiration); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetExpiration(expiration); } } void CEngine::SetTradeAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetAsyncMode(mode); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetAsyncMode(mode); } } void CEngine::SetTradeLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (symbol_name== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetLogLevel(log_level); } } else { symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetLogLevel(log_level); } } Hemos escrito todos los métodos auxiliares temporales en la clase CEngine, para poner a prueba los objetos comerciales de los símbolos. Gracias a los métodos comerciales multipltaforma disponibles (aunque en estado embrionario), tenemos la posibilidad de evitar en el asesor de prueba la compilación condicional para MQL5 o MQL4; ahora, todas las funciones comerciales del asesor de prueba serán iguales para todas las plataformas. Y en lo sucesivo, dividiremos el trabajo con las clases comerciales de la biblioteca de tal forma que podamos obtener la funcionalidad completa necesaria para trabajar sin problemas con nuestros programas.



Simulando el objeto comercial único

Para poner a prueba los objetos comerciales de los símbolos, tomaremos el asesor de prueba del artículo anterior y corregiremos sus funciones comerciales para trabajar con los objetos comerciales de los símbolos. No debemos olvidar que, por el momento, no disponemos de ninguna comprobación en cuanto a la corrección de los valores de las solicitudes comerciales, pero esto nos da la posibilidad de simular la reacción ante parámetros erróneos que implementaremos más tarde.



Guardamos el asesor en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part21\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart21.mq5.



En primer lugar, eliminamos la inclusión de la clase comercial CTrade en la biblioteca estándar y la declaración del objeto comercial con el tipo de clase CTrade:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; input ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; input string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[];

Eliminamos en el manejador OnInit() la asignación de los parámetros al objeto trade de la clase comercial CTrade:

ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif

Después, todo resulta sencillo: con la ayuda de la búsqueda(Ctrl+F), encontramos las entradas de la línea "trade" y sustituimos la llamada de los métodos comerciales de la biblioteca por las nuestras.

Por ejemplo, esta:

COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif }

la cambiamos por esta:

COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); }

Y después, a medida que vayamos encontrando las llamadas de los métodos comerciales de la biblioteca estándar, simplemente las cambiamos por las nuestras.

Vamos a analizar el manejador resultante para pulsar los botones del panel. Todas las llamadas de los nuevos métodos comerciales han sido destacadas con color amarillo:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); engine.OpenBuy (lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStop (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); engine.OpenSell (lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellStop (lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); engine.PlaceSellStopLimit (lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) engine.ClosePositionPartially (( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else engine.OpenSell (NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ), Symbol (),magic_number,position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(), "Частичное закрытие Buy #" +( string )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy (( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) engine.ClosePositionPartially (( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else engine.OpenBuy (NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ), Symbol (),position.Magic(),position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(), "Partial closure Buy #" +( string )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePositionBy (( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition (( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder (( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

El resto de funciones del asesor que hemos mejorado de esta forma con la llamada de los métodos de la clase comercial CTrade de la biblioteca estándar no las vamos a ver aquí, se encuentran en los anexos al artículo.

Ahora, nos limitaremos a compilar el asesor e iniciarlo en el simulador.

Pulsamos varios botones del panel y comprobamos que los objetos comerciales funcionen:





Nuestros primeros objetos comerciales de los símbolos funcionan como teníamos previsto.

Aún nos queda mucho por hacer para que el trabajo con ellos resulte cómodo y completo.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En un futuro inmediato, planeamos crear una clase completa con la que podremos recurrir a los objetos comerciales de los símbolos.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Parte 1: Concepto y organización de datos

Parte 2: Colecciones de las órdenes y transacciones históricas

Parte 3: Colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, organización de la búsqueda

Parte 4: Eventos comerciales. Concepto

Parte 5: Clases y colección de eventos comerciales. Envío de eventos al programa.

Parte 6. Eventos en la cuenta con compensación

Parte 7. Eventos de activación de órdenes StopLimit, preparación de la funcionalidad para el registro de los eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones

Parte 8. Eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones

Parte 9. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Preparando los datos

Parte 10. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de apertura de posición y activación de órdenes pendientes

Parte 11. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de cierre de posiciones

Parte 12. Implementando la clase de objeto "cuenta" y la colección de objetos de cuenta

Parte 13. Eventos del objeto "cuenta"

Parte 14. El objeto "Símbolo"

Parte 15. Colección de objetos de símbolo

Parte 16. Eventos de la colección de símbolos

Parte 17. Interactividad de los objetos de la biblioteca

Parte 18. Interactividad del objeto de cuenta y cualquier otro objeto de la biblioteca

Parte 19. Clase de mensajes de la biblioteca

Parte 20. Creación y guardado de los recursos del programa

