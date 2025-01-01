문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndWidth 

Width (Get Method)

컨트롤 너비를 가져옵니다.

int  Width()

Return Value

컨트롤의 너비.

Width (Set Method)

컨트롤의 너비를 설정합니다.

virtual bool  Width(
   const int  w      // 너비
   )

Parameters

w

[in]  새 너비.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.