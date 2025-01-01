문서화섹션
OnMouseUp

"MouseUp"(마우스 단추 해제) 이벤트의 가상 핸들러.

virtual bool  OnMouseUp()

Return Value

이벤트가 처리되면 true, 아니면 false.

Note

컨트롤 "MouseUp"(마우스 왼쪽 버튼 해제) 이벤트의 가상 핸들러.