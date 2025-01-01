DocumentationSections
Width (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la largeur du contrôle.

int  Width()

Valeur de retour

Largeur du contrôle.

Width (Méthode "Set")

Définit la nouvelle largeur du contrôle.

virtual bool  Width(
   const int  w      // largeur
   )

Paramètres

w

[in]  Nouvelle largeur.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon