문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndBottom 

Bottom (Get Method)

컨트롤의 오른쪽 하단 모서리의 Y 좌표를 가져옵니다.

int  Bottom()

Return Value

컨트롤의 오른쪽 하단 모서리에 있는 Y 좌표.

Bottom (Set Method)

컨트롤의 오른쪽 하단 모서리의 Y 좌표를 설정합니다.

void  Bottom(
   const int  y      // y 좌표
   )

Parameters

y

[in]  오른쪽 아래 모서리의 새 Y 좌표.

Return Value

None.