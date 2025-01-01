문서화섹션
OnDragProcess

"DragProcess"(끌기) 이벤트의 가상 핸들러.

virtual bool  OnDragProcess(
   const int  x,     // x 좌표
   const int  y      // y 좌표
   )

Parameters

x

[in] 마우스 커서의 현재 X 좌표.

y

[in]  마우스 커서의 현재 Y 좌표.

Return Value

이벤트가 처리되면 true, 아니면 false.

Note

컨트롤을 끌면 "DragProcess" 이벤트가 발생합니다.