Right (Get Method)

컨트롤의 오른쪽 하단 모서리의 X 좌표를 가져옵니다.

int  Right()

Return Value

오른쪽 아래 모서리의 X 좌표.

Right (Set Method)

컨트롤의 오른쪽 하단 모서리의 X 좌표를 설정합니다.

void  Right(
   const int  x      // x 좌표
   )

Parameters

x

[in] 오른쪽 아래 모서리의 새 X 좌표.

Return Value

None.

