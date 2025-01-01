문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndId 

Id (Get Method)

컨트롤 ID를 가져옵니다.

long  Id()  const

Return Value

컨트롤 식별자.

Id (Set Method)

컨트롤 ID 값을 설정합니다.

virtual long  Id(
   const long  id      // 식별자
   )

Parameters

id

[in]  컨트롤 식별자의 새 값.

Return Value

None.