문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndIsEnabled 

IsEnabled

사용자의 작업에 응답할 수 있는 컨트롤 능력을 점검합니다.

bool  IsEnabled()  const

Return Value

컨트롤이 활성화되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

Id