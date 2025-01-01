문서화섹션
OnDragStart

"DragStart"(끌기 시작) 이벤트의 가상 핸들러.

virtual bool  OnDragStart()

Return Value

이벤트가 처리되면 true, 아니면 false.

Note

"DragStart" 이벤트는 제어 끌기 작업이 시작될 때 발생합니다.