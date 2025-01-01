문서화섹션
Height (Get Method)

컨트롤 높이를 가져옵니다.

int  Height()

Return Value

컨트롤 높이.

Height (Set Method)

컨트롤의 새 높이를 설정합니다.

virtual bool  Height(
   const int  h      // 높이
   )

Parameters

h

[in]  새 높이.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.