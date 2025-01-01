문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndRect 

Rect

CRect 클래스 객체에 대한 포인터를 가져옵니다.

const CRect*  Rect()  const

Return Value

CRect 클래스 객체에 대한 포인터.