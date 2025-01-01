문서화섹션
OnShow

내부 "Show" 이벤트의 가상 처리기.

virtual bool  OnShow()

Return Value

이벤트가 처리되면 true, 아니면 false.

Note

기본 클래스 메서드가 항상 true를 반환하는 것은 아닙니다.