- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- OnMouseEvent
- Name
- ControlsTotal
- Control
- ControlFind
- Rect
- Left
- Top
- Right
- Bottom
- Width
- Height
- Move
- Shift
- Resize
- Contains
- Alignment
- Align
- Id
- IsEnabled
- Enable
- Disable
- IsVisible
- Visible
- Show
- Hide
- IsActive
- Activate
- Deactivate
- StateFlags
- StateFlagsSet
- StateFlagsReset
- PropFlags
- PropFlagsSet
- PropFlagsReset
- MouseX
- MouseY
- MouseFlags
- MouseFocusKill
- OnCreate
- OnDestroy
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnEnable
- OnDisable
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
- OnClick
- OnChange
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
- OnDragStart
- OnDragProcess
- OnDragEnd
- DragObjectCreate
- DragObjectDestroy
OnShow
내부 "Show" 이벤트의 가상 처리기.
|
virtual bool OnShow()
Return Value
이벤트가 처리되면 true, 아니면 false.
Note
기본 클래스 메서드가 항상 true를 반환하는 것은 아닙니다.