Width (Get Method)

Gets the control width.

int  Width()

Return Value

Width of the control.

Width (Set Method)

Sets the width of the control.

virtual bool  Width(
   const int  w      // width
   )

Parameters

w

[in]  New width.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.