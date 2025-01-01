문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndDisable 

Disable

사용자의 작업에 응답하는 제어 기능을 사용 불가능으로 설정합니다.

virtual bool  Disable()

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.

Note

비활성화된 컨트롤은 외부 이벤트를 처리할 수 없습니다.