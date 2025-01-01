문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndResize 

Resize

컨트롤의 크기를 설정합니다.

virtual bool  Resize(
   const int  w,     
   const int  h      
   )

Parameters

w

[in]  새 너비.

h

[in]  새 높이.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.