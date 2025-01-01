문서화섹션
Contains

점이 차트의 관리 영역 안에 있는지 확인합니다.

bool  Contains(
   const int  x,     // X 좌표
   const int  y      // Y 좌표
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  X 좌표.

y

[in]  Y 좌표.

Return Value

점이 영역(경계 포함) 내부에 있으면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

Contains

지정된 컨트롤이 차트의 제어 영역 안에 있는지 확인합니다.

bool  Contains(
   const CWnd*  control      // 포인터
   )  const

Parameters

control

[in]  객체 포인터.

Return Value

지정된 컨트롤이 영역(경계 포함) 안에 있으면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.