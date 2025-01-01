문서화섹션
Left (Get Method)

컨트롤의 왼쪽 상단 모서리에 대한 X 좌표를 가져옵니다.

int  Left()

Return Value

컨트롤의 왼쪽 상단 모서리의 X 좌표.

Left (Set Method)

컨트롤의 왼쪽 상단 모서리에 대한 X 좌표를 설정합니다.

void  Left(
   const int  x      // 좌표
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  왼쪽 상단 모서리의 새 X 좌표.

Return Value

None.

