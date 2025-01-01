문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndAlign 

Align

지정된 차트 영역에서 제어 정렬을 수행합니다.

virtual bool  Align(
   const CRect*  rect      // 포인터
   )

Parameters

rect

[in]  차트 영역 좌표가 있는 객체에 대한 포인터.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.

Note

선형 매개변수를 지정해야 합니다(기본적으로 선형 없음).

Id