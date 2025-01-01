DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndId 

Id (Get Method)

Gets the control ID.

long  Id()  const

Return Value

The control identifier.

Id (Set Method)

Sets the value of the control ID.

virtual long  Id(
   const long  id      // identifier
   )

Parameters

id

[in]  New value of the control identifier.

Return Value

None.