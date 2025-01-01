DocumentationSections
Height (Get Method)

Gets the control height.

int  Height()

Return Value

Height of the control.

Height (Set Method)

Sets new height of the control.

virtual bool  Height(
   const int  h      // height
   )

Parameters

h

[in]  New height.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.