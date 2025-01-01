DocumentaciónSecciones
Comprueba si el punto está dentro del área de control del gráfico.

bool  Contains(
   const int  x,     // coordenada X
   const int  y      // coordenada Y
   )

Parámetros

x

[in]  coordenada X.

y

[in]  coordenada Y.

Valor devuelto

true, si el punto está dentro del área (incluyendo los bordes), false en caso contrario.

Contains

Comprueba si el control especificado está dentro del área de control del gráfico.

bool  Contains(
   const CWnd*  control      // puntero
   )  const

Parámetros

control

[in]  Puntero al objeto.

Valor devuelto

true, si el control especificado está dentro del área (incluyendo los bordes), false en caso contrario.