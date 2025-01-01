- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- OnMouseEvent
- Name
- ControlsTotal
- Control
- ControlFind
- Rect
- Left
- Top
- Right
- Bottom
- Width
- Height
- Move
- Shift
- Resize
- Contains
- Alignment
- Align
- Id
- IsEnabled
- Enable
- Disable
- IsVisible
- Visible
- Show
- Hide
- IsActive
- Activate
- Deactivate
- StateFlags
- StateFlagsSet
- StateFlagsReset
- PropFlags
- PropFlagsSet
- PropFlagsReset
- MouseX
- MouseY
- MouseFlags
- MouseFocusKill
- OnCreate
- OnDestroy
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnEnable
- OnDisable
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
- OnClick
- OnChange
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
- OnDragStart
- OnDragProcess
- OnDragEnd
- DragObjectCreate
- DragObjectDestroy
Contains
Comprueba si el punto está dentro del área de control del gráfico.
|
bool Contains(
Parámetros
x
[in] coordenada X.
y
[in] coordenada Y.
Valor devuelto
true, si el punto está dentro del área (incluyendo los bordes), false en caso contrario.
Contains
Comprueba si el control especificado está dentro del área de control del gráfico.
|
bool Contains(
Parámetros
control
[in] Puntero al objeto.
Valor devuelto
true, si el control especificado está dentro del área (incluyendo los bordes), false en caso contrario.