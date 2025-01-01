Contains

Checks if the point is inside the control area of the chart.

bool Contains(

const int x,

const int y

)

Parameters

x

[in] X coordinate.

y

[in] Y coordinate.

Return Value

true - the point is inside the area (including borders), otherwise - false.

Contains

Checks if the specified control is inside the control area of the chart.

bool Contains(

const CWnd* control

) const

Parameters

control

[in] Object pointer.

Return Value

true - the specified control is inside the area (including borders), otherwise - false.