MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndAlign 

Align

Performs control alignment in the specified chart area.

virtual bool  Align(
   const CRect*  rect      // pointer
   )

Parameters

rect

[in]  Pointer to the object with chart area coordinates.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The alignment parameters must be specified (no alignment by default).

