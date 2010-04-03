Volume Difference

Volume Difference - This indicator was created to make it easier to read price and volume charts. It's designed to eliminate the need to calculate the difference between past and current volumes. This indicator was created to simplify this process. Surprisingly, I couldn't find such a simple indicator anywhere, so I present it to you.

This indicator is indispensable for use in complex trading models where the dynamics of volume change, rather than absolute values, are important.

I can share this indicator for TradingView upon your request.

This indicator is only effective when used by those who understand how to use it.

It's important to understand that tick volume readings are far from accurate. I recommend using volumes from the COMEX exchange.
