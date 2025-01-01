ドキュメントセクション
指定されたシンボルでポジションパラメータを変更します。

bool  PositionModify(
  const string  symbol,    // シンボル
  double        sl,        // 決済逆指値
  double        tp          // 決済指値
  ）

指定されたチケットでポジションパラメータを変更します。

bool  PositionModify(
  const ulong   ticket,    // position ticket
  double        sl,        // Stop Loss price
  double        tp          // Take Profit price
  )

パラメータ

symbol

[in]  ポジション変更に使用される金融製品の名称

ticket

[in]  変更が予定されているポジションチケット。

sl

[in] 決済逆指のトリガとなる新しい価格（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）

tp

[in] 決済指値のトリガとなる新しい価格（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）

戻り値

基本構造体のチェックが成功した場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

PositionModify(...)メソッドの正常な完了は、常に取引実行の成功を意味するものではありません。ResultRetcode()メソッドの呼び出しで取引リクエスト（取引サーバーのリターンコード）の実行結果を確認する必要があります。

ポジションの『ネッティング』計算時（ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTINGACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE)各シンボルにつき常に一つのポジションのみ（1つ以上の取引の結果である）保有することができます。ポジションと『ツールボックス』パネルの『取引』タブに表示される有効な未決注文と混同しないようにしてください。

ポジションに制限がない場合(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)各シンボルごとに同時に複数のポジションを保有することができます。この場合、PositionModifyは最小チケットのポジションを変更します。