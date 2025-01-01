- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
PositionModify
指定されたシンボルでポジションパラメータを変更します。
|
bool PositionModify(
指定されたチケットでポジションパラメータを変更します。
|
bool PositionModify(
パラメータ
symbol
[in] ポジション変更に使用される金融製品の名称
ticket
[in] 変更が予定されているポジションチケット。
sl
[in] 決済逆指のトリガとなる新しい価格（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）
tp
[in] 決済指値のトリガとなる新しい価格（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）
戻り値
基本構造体のチェックが成功した場合は true、それ以外の場合は false
注意事項
PositionModify(...)メソッドの正常な完了は、常に取引実行の成功を意味するものではありません。ResultRetcode()メソッドの呼び出しで取引リクエスト（取引サーバーのリターンコード）の実行結果を確認する必要があります。
ポジションの『ネッティング』計算時（ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTINGとACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE)各シンボルにつき常に一つのポジションのみ（1つ以上の取引の結果である）保有することができます。ポジションと『ツールボックス』パネルの『取引』タブに表示される有効な未決注文と混同しないようにしてください。
ポジションに制限がない場合(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)各シンボルごとに同時に複数のポジションを保有することができます。この場合、PositionModifyは最小チケットのポジションを変更します。