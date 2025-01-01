ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeOrderOpen 

OrderOpen

パラメータを使用して未決注文を出します。

bool  OrderOpen(
  const string          symbol,          // シンボル
  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      order_type,      // 注文の種類
  double                volume,          // 注文のボリューム
  double                limit_price,    // ストップリミット価格
  double                price,          // 実行価格
  double                sl,              // 決済逆指値
  double                tp,              // 決済指値
  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  type_time,      // 期限によっての種類
  datetime              expiration,      // 期限
  const string          comment=""      // コメント
  ）

パラメータ

symbol

[in] 取引商品の名称

order_type

[in]  取引操作の型（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 列挙の値）

ボリューム

[in] リクエストされた注文ボリューム

limit_price

[in] 指値つきストップ注文が出される価格

価格

[in] 注文実行価格

sl

[in] 決済逆指のトリガ値

tp

[in] 決済指のトリガ値

type_time

[in] 実行による注文の種類（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 列挙値）

expiration

[in] 未決注文の期限

comment=""

[in]  注文コメント

戻り値

基本構造体のチェックが成功した場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

OrderSend(...) の正常な完成は、取引操作実行の成功を意味するものではありません。取引リクエストの結果（取引サーバのリターンコード）を ResultRetcode() 及び ResultOrder() から戻された値を使用してチェックすることが必要です。