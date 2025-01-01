- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
OrderOpen
パラメータを使用して未決注文を出します。
|
bool OrderOpen(
パラメータ
symbol
[in] 取引商品の名称
order_type
[in] 取引操作の型（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 列挙の値）
ボリューム
[in] リクエストされた注文ボリューム
limit_price
[in] 指値つきストップ注文が出される価格
価格
[in] 注文実行価格
sl
[in] 決済逆指のトリガ値
tp
[in] 決済指のトリガ値
type_time
[in] 実行による注文の種類（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 列挙値）
expiration
[in] 未決注文の期限
comment=""
[in] 注文コメント
戻り値
基本構造体のチェックが成功した場合は true、それ以外の場合は false
注意事項
OrderSend(...) の正常な完成は、取引操作実行の成功を意味するものではありません。取引リクエストの結果（取引サーバのリターンコード）を ResultRetcode() 及び ResultOrder() から戻された値を使用してチェックすることが必要です。