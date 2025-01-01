ドキュメントセクション
BuyStop

指定されたパラメータで買い逆指注文（市場価格より高い価格での買い）をします。

bool  BuyStop(
  double                volume,                      // 注文ボリューム
  double                price,                        // 注文価格
  const string          symbol=NULL,                  // シンボル
  double                sl=0.0,                      // 決済逆指値
  double                tp=0.0,                      // 決済指値
  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,    // 注文の寿命
  datetime              expiration=0,                // 注文期限
  const string          comment=""                    // コメント
  ）

パラメータ

ボリューム

[in]  注文ボリューム

価格

[in]  注文価格

symbol=NULL

[in]  注文シンボル（シンボルが指定されていない場合は、現在のシンボルが使用されます）。

sl=0.0

[in]  決済逆指値

tp=0.0

[in]  決済指値

type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC

[in]  注文の寿命（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 列挙値）

expiration=0

[in]  注文期限（type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED の時のみ使用されます）

comment=""

[in]  注文コメント

戻り値

構造体のチェックが成功した場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

BuyStop(...) メソッドの正常な完成は、取引操作実行の成功を意味するものではありません。取引リクエストの結果（取引サーバの リターンコード）を ResultRetcode() 及び ResultOrder() から戻された値を使用してチェックすることが必要です。