MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeOrderModify 

OrderModify

未決注文のパラメータを変更します。

bool  OrderModify(
  ulong                ticket,        // 注文チケット
  double                price,          // 実行価格
  double                sl,            // 決済逆指値
  double                tp,            // 決済指値
  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  type_time,      // 期限によっての種類
  datetime              expiration,     // 期限
  double                stoplimit      // リミット注文価格
  ）

パラメータ

ticket

[in]  注文チケット

価格

[in] 新しい注文実行価格（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）

sl

[in] 決済逆指のトリガとなる新しい価格（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）

tp

[in] 決済指値のトリガとなる新しい価格（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）

type_time

[in] 期限による注文の新しい種類（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）。ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 列挙値。

expiration

[in] 未決注文の新しい期限（変更が必要でない場合は以前の値）

stoplimit

[in]  価格が price の値になった時にリミット注文設定するのに使用される新しい価格ストップリミット注文のみで指定されます。

戻り値

基本構造体のチェックが成功した場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

OrderModify(...) メソッドの正常な完成は、取引操作実行の成功を意味するものではありません。ResultRetcode() を使用しての取引リクエストの結果（取引サーバのリターンコード）のチェックが必要です。