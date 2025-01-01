ドキュメントセクション
CTrade 

RequestDeviation

直近のリクエストで使用された注文の価格偏差値を取得します。

ulong  RequestDeviation() const 

戻り値

直近のリクエストで使用された注文の価格偏差値