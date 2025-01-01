ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSell 

Sell

指定されたパラメータで売り注文を出します。

bool  Sell(
  double        volume,          // ポジションボリューム
  const string  symbol=NULL,    // シンボル
  double        price=0.0,      // 価格
  double        sl=0.0,          // 決済逆指値
  double        tp=0.0,          // 決済指値
  const string  comment=""      // コメント
  ）

パラメータ

ボリューム

[in]  ポジションボリューム

symbol=NULL

[in]  ポジションシンボル（シンボルが指定されていない場合は、現在のシンボルが使用されます）。

price=0.0

[in]  価格価格が指定されていない場合は、現在の市場売値が使用されます。

sl=0.0

[in]  決済逆指値

tp=0.0

[in]  決済指値

comment=""

[in]  コメント

戻り値

構造体のチェックが成功した場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

Sell(...) メソッドの正常な完成は、取引操作実行の成功を意味するものではありません。取引リクエストの結果（取引サーバの リターンコード）を ResultRetcode() 及び ResultDeal() から戻された値を使用してチェックすることが必要です。

Buy