MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeRequestTypeDescription 

RequestTypeDescription

直近のリクエストで使用された注文の種類を文字列として取得します。

string  RequestTypeDescription() const 

戻り値

文字列としての直近のリクエストで使用された注文の種類