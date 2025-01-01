文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradePositionModify 

PositionModify

以指定交易品种名称修改仓位参数。

bool  PositionModify(
   const string  symbol,     // 交易品种
   double        sl,         // 止损价
   double        tp          // 止盈价
   )

根据指定价格更改持仓参数。

bool  PositionModify(
   const ulong   ticket,     // 持仓报价
   double        sl,         // 止损价 
   double        tp          // 止赢价
   )

参数

交易品种

[输入]  交易工具名称, 即用来修改的。

报价

[in]  持仓报价将被更改。

sl

[输入] 触发止损的新价格 (或之前值, 如果没必要改变)。

tp

[输入] 触发止盈的新价格 (或之前值, 如果没必要改变)。

返回值

true – 结构检查基本成功情况下, 否则 false。

注释

成功完成 PositionModify(...) 方法并不意味着总是成功执行交易操作。有必要检查交易请求的结果 (交易服务器返回码), 使用 ResultRetcode() 获取。