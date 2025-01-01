DocumentazioneSezioni
CChartObjectElliottWave5

CChartObjectElliottWave5 è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Wave Impulse".

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectElliottWave5 fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Impulse Wave".

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectElliottWave5 : public CChartObjectElliottWave3

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsElliott.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectElliottWave3

              CChartObjectElliottWave5

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea l' oggetto grafico "Impulse Wave"

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObjectElliottWave3

Degree, Degree, Lines, Lines, Create, Save, Load

