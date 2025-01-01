CChartObjectElliottWave5

CChartObjectElliottWave5 is a class for simplified access to "Impulse Wave" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectElliottWave5 class provides access to "Impulse Wave" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectElliottWave5 : public CChartObjectElliottWave3

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsElliott.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectElliottWave3 CChartObjectElliottWave5

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Impulse Wave" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectElliottWave3 Degree, Degree, Lines, Lines, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects