DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsElliott ToolsCChartObjectElliottWave5 

CChartObjectElliottWave5

CChartObjectElliottWave5 is a class for simplified access to "Impulse Wave" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectElliottWave5 class provides access to "Impulse Wave" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectElliottWave5 : public CChartObjectElliottWave3

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsElliott.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectElliottWave3

              CChartObjectElliottWave5

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Impulse Wave" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectElliottWave3

Degree, Degree, Lines, Lines, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects