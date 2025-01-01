DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardObjets GraphiquesCChartObjectDelete 

Delete

Supprime un objet graphique attaché au graphique.

bool  Delete()

Valeur de Retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux en cas d'erreur.

Exemple :

//--- exemple d'utilisation de CChartObject::Delete
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- détache l'objet graphique  
   if(!object.Delete()) 
     { 
      printf("Erreur de suppression de l'objet"); 
      return
     } 
  } 