Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardObjets GraphiquesCChartObjectChartId 

ChartId

Retourne l'identifiant du graphique auquel l'objet graphique appartient.

long  ChartId() const

Valeur de Retour

Identifiant du Graphique dans lequel se trouve l'objet graphique. Si aucun objet n'est trouvé, retourne -1.

Exemple :

//--- exemple d'utilisation de CChartObject::ChartId
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- recupère l'identifiant du Graphique de l'objet  
   long chart_id=object.ChartId(); 
  } 