- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
ChartId
Retourne l'identifiant du graphique auquel l'objet graphique appartient.
long ChartId() const
Valeur de Retour
Identifiant du Graphique dans lequel se trouve l'objet graphique. Si aucun objet n'est trouvé, retourne -1.
Exemple :
//--- exemple d'utilisation de CChartObject::ChartId