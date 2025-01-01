CChartObjectHLine
La clase CChartObjectHLine facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Línea horizontal".
Descripción
La clase CChartObjectHLine proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Línea horizontal".
Declaración
class CChartObjectHLine : public CChartObject
Título
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>
Jerarquía de herencia
CChartObjectHLine
Métodos de la clase
Create
Crea el objeto gráfico "Línea horizontal"
Entrada/salida
virtual Type
Método virtual de identificación
Métodos heredados de la clase CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load
Ver también