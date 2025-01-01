ドキュメントセクション
CChartObjectBackground 

Background（Get メソッド）

背景オブジェクト描画のフラグを取得します。

bool  Background() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに結合されているグラフィックオブジェクトを背景に描画するためのフラグ（結合されたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は false ）

Background （Set メソッド）

背景オブジェクト描画のフラグを設定します。

bool  Background(
  bool  background      // フラグ値
  ）

パラメータ

background

[in]  背景オブジェクト描画のフラグの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、フラグが変更できなかった場合は false

例:

//--- CChartObject::Background の例
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
 {
  CChartObject object;
  //--- チャートオブジェクトの背景フラグを取得する 
  bool background_flag=object.Background();
  if(!background_flag)
    {
    //--- チャートオブジェクトの背景フラグを設定する
    object.Background(true);
    }
 }