Crear un juego de la "Serpiente" en MQL5

Introducción

En este artículo trataremos un ejemplo de escritura de un juego de la "Serpiente" en MQL5.

Desde la 5ª versión de MQL, la programación de juegos se hizo posible principalmente a causa de sus herramientas de procesamiento de eventos, incluyendo los eventos personalizados. La programación orientada al objeto simplifica el diseño de estos programas, hace el código más claro y reduce el número de errores.

Tras leer este artículo, usted aprenderá sobre el procesamiento de eventos OnChart events, ejemplos de uso de las clases de la biblioteca estándar MQL5 y recetas para llamadas cíclicas de funciones tras un tiempo determinado para ejecutar cualquier cálculo.

Descripción del juego



El juego de la "Serpiente" se ha elegido como ejemplo principalmente por la simplicidad de su implementación. Todos lo que tengan interés en aprender programación podrán escribir este juego.

Según Wikipedia:

La Serpiente es un videojuego lanzado por primera vez durante mitades de la década de los 70 en salas de juego y ha mantenido su popularidad desde entonces, convirtiéndose en una especie de clásico. El jugador controla una criatura larga y fina que se parece a una serpiente, que se desplaza por un plano por bordes recogiendo comida (u otros objetos), tratando de evitar tocar su propia cola o las "paredes" que rodean el área de juego. En algunas variaciones en el campo hay obstáculos adicionales. Cada vez que la serpiente come una pieza de comida, su cola se alarga, haciendo el juego cada vez más difícil. El usuario controla la dirección de la cabeza de la serpiente (arriba, abajo, izquierda o derecha), y el cuerpo de la serpiente le sigue. El jugador no puede detener a la serpiente durante el progreso de juego y no puede hacer que retroceda.



La implementación de la "Serpiente" en MQL5 tendrá algunas limitaciones y cualidades especiales.

El número de niveles será igual a 6 (de 0 a 5). El jugador tendrá 5 vidas disponibles en cada nivel. Tras el uso de todas las vidas, o después de que el jugador haya pasado todos los niveles, el juego volverá a su nivel inicial. Puede crear sus propios niveles. La velocidad de la serpiente y su longitud máxima será la misma para cada nivel.

El campo de juego constará de 4 elementos:

Título del juego. Se usa para el posicionamiento del juego en el gráfico. Moviendo el título, se moverán todos los elementos del juego.

Campo de juego. Es un array (tabla) de celdas con dimensiones de 20x20. Cada celda tiene un tamaño de 20x20 píxeles. Los elementos del campo de juego son: La Serpiente. Consta de al menos tres elementos consecutivos: cabeza, cuerpo y cola. La cabeza se puede mover hacia la izquierda, derecha, arriba y abajo. Todos los demás elementos de la serpiente se mueven detrás de la cabeza.

El Obstáculo. Se representa como un rectángulo gris. En el caso de que la cabeza de la serpiente choque con el obstáculo, se reinicia el nivel actual y el número de vidas se reduce en 1.

La Comida La comida se representa con una baya. En el caso de que la cabeza de la serpiente choque con la comida, el tamaño de la serpiente (longitud de su cuerpo) aumenta. Tras comer 12 piezas, la serpiente pasa al siguiente nivel. El Panel de Información (barra de estado del juego) Consta de tres elementos: Nivel. Muestra el nivel actual.

Comida restante. Muestra cuántas bayas quedan por comer.

Vidas. Muestra el número de vidas disponible. Panel. Consta de tres botones: Botón "Start" ("Inicio"). Inicia el nivel actual.

Botón "Pause" ("Pausa"). Pausa el juego.

Botón "Stop" ("Detención"). Detiene el juego, mientras la transición ocurre en el nivel inicial.

Todos estos elementos se pueden ver en la Figura 1:





Fig. 1. Elementos del juego de la "Serpiente"



El título del juego es un objeto del tipo "Button" ("Botón"). Todos los elementos del campo de juego son objetos del tipo "BmpLabel". El panel de información consta de tres objetos del tipo "Edit" ("Editar"), y el Panel de Control consta de tres objetos del tipo "Button". Todos los objetos están colocados por defecto con distancias en los ejes X e Y en píxeles relativas a la esquina superior izquierda del gráfico.

Se debería señalar que los bordes del campo de juego no son un obstáculo para el movimiento de la serpiente. Por ejemplo, cuando la serpiente llega al borde izquierdo, su cabeza aparece en el borde derecho. Se puede ver en la Figura 2:





Figura 2. Paso de la serpiente a través del borde del campo de juego



La cabeza de la serpiente y su cola se pueden rotar, al contrario que su cuerpo. La dirección de la cabeza se determina por la dirección del movimiento de la serpiente o por la posición de sus elementos vecinos. La dirección de la cola se determina solo por la posición del elemento vecino.

Por ejemplo, si el elemento vecino de la cola está en el lado izquierdo, la cola se gira a la izquierda. El caso de la cabeza es algo diferente. La cabeza está girada a la izquierda si su elemento vecino se encuentra a la derecha. Los ejemplos de las direcciones de la cabeza y cola se presentan en las figuras a continuación. Preste atención al giro de la cabeza y cola en relación a sus elementos vecinos.









La cabeza y la cola están dirigidas hacia la izquierda. La cabeza y la cola están dirigidas hacia la derecha. La cabeza y la cola están dirigidas hacia abajo. La cabeza y la cola están dirigidas hacia arriba.

El movimiento de la serpiente se lleva a cabo en tres fases:

Un movimiento de la celda de la cabeza hacia la derecha, izquierda, arriba o abajo, dependiendo de la dirección. El movimiento del último elemento del cuerpo de la serpiente en el anterior lugar donde estaba la cabeza. Mover la cola de la serpiente en el lugar anterior donde estaba el último elemento del cuerpo. El movimiento de la cola de la serpiente en el lugar anterior donde estaba el último elemento del cuerpo.

Si la serpiente come la comida, la cola no se mueve. En lugar de ello, se crea un nuevo elemento del cuerpo, que va hacia el último lugar donde estaba el último elemento del cuerpo de la serpiente.

A continuación presentamos un ejemplo de movimiento de la serpiente hacia la izquierda:









Posición inicial Movimiento de una celda hacia la izquierda

Movimiento del último elemento del cuerpo

al lugar anterior donde estaba la cabeza. Movimiento de la cola en el último lugar

donde estaba el último elemento del cuerpo

Teoría



A continuación trataremos las herramientas y técnicas que se usan en la escritura de juegos.

La Biblioteca Estándar MQL5

Es conveniente usar los arrays de objetos del mismo tipo (por ejemplo, celdas del campo de juego, elementos de la serpiente) para manipularlos (crear, mover, eliminar). Estos arrays y objetos se pueden implementar usando las clases de la Biblioteca Estándar MQL5.



El uso de las clases de la Biblioteca Estándar MQL5 permite simplificar el proceso de escribir programas. Para el juego, usaremos las siguientes clases de la biblioteca:

Para usar las clases de la Biblioteca Estándar MQL5 es necesario incluirlas usando la siguiente directiva de compilación:

#include <path_to_the_file_with_classes_description>

Por ejemplo, para el uso de objetos del tipo CChartObjectButton debemos escribir:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Las rutas de archivos se pueden encontrar en la documentación de referencia de MQL5.

Al trabajar con las clases de la Biblioteca Estándar MQL5 es importante entender que algunas de ellas son herederas de otras. Por ejemplo, la clase CChartObjectButton hereda la clase CChartObjectEdit, la clase CChartObjectEdit hereda la clase CChatObjectLabel, etc. Esto significa que las propiedades de la clase progenitora están disponibles para las clases derivadas.

Para entender las ventajas del uso de las clases de la Biblioteca Estándar MQL5, consideremos un ejemplo de creación de botón e implementémoslo de dos maneras (sin y con el uso de clases).

Aquí hay un ejemplo sin el uso de clases:

ObjectCreate ( 0 , "button" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Button text" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 20 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 10 );

Un ejemplo con el uso de clases:

CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" );

Se puede observar que es más fácil trabajar con clases. Además, los objetos de clase se pueden almacenar en arrays y gestionar fácilmente.

Los métodos y propiedades de las clases de controles de Objeto se describen claramente en la documentación de referencia de MQL5 para las clases de la Biblioteca Estándar.

Usaremos la clase CArrayObj de la Biblioteca Estándar para distribuir el array de objetos. Esto evitará que el usuario tenga que llevar a cabo muchas operaciones rutinarias (como por ejemplo el cambio de tamaño de un array al añadir un nuevo elemento, la eliminación de objetos en el array, etc).

Cualidades de la clase CArrayObj

La clase CArrayObj permite la organización de un array dinámico de señalizadores a los objetos del tipo de clase CObject. CObject es una clase progenitora de todas las clases de la Biblioteca Estándar. Esto significa que podemos crear un array dinámico de señalizadores a los objetos de cualquier clase de la Biblioteca Estándar. Si necesita crear un array dinámico de objetos de su propia clase, debería heredarlo de la claseCObject.

En el siguiente ejemplo, el compilador no imprimirá errores porque la clase personalizada es la sucesora de la clase CObject:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass: public CObject { }; CMyClass *my_obj= new CMyClass; CArrayObj array_obj; array_obj.Add(my_obj);

Para el siguiente caso, el compilador generará un error, porque my_obj no es un señalizador de la clase CObject o de una clase que herede la clase CObject:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass { }; CMyClass *my_obj= new CMyClass; CArrayObj array_obj; array_obj.Add(my_obj);

Al escribir el juego, usaremos los siguientes métodos de clase CArrayObj :

Add - Añade un elemento al final del array.

Insert - Inserta un elemento en la posición especificada del array.

Detach - Elimina el elemento en la posición especificada (el elemento se elimina del array).

Total - Obtiene el número de elementos en el array.

At - Obtiene el elemento en la posición especificada (el elemento no se elimina del array).

Este es un ejemplo de trabajo con la clase CArrayObj:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass: public CObject { public : char s; }; void MyPrint(CArrayObj *array_obj) { CMyClass *my_obj; for ( int i= 0 ;i<array_obj.Total();i++) { my_obj=array_obj.At(i); printf ( "%C" ,my_obj.s); } } int OnInit () { CArrayObj *array_obj= new CArrayObj(); CMyClass *my_obj; for ( int i= 'a' ;i<= 'c' ;i++) { my_obj= new CMyClass(); my_obj.s= char (i); array_obj.Add(my_obj); } MyPrint(array_obj); my_obj= new CMyClass(); my_obj.s= 'd' ; array_obj.Insert(my_obj, 1 ); MyPrint(array_obj); my_obj=array_obj.Detach( 2 ); MyPrint(array_obj); delete array_obj; return ( 0 ); }

En este ejemplo, la función OnInit crea un array dinámico con tres elementos. La impresión de los contenidos del array se lleva a cabo llamando a la función MyPrint.

Tras llenar el array usando el método Add, sus contenidos se pueden representar como (a, b, c).

Tras aplicar el método Insert, los contenidos del array se pueden representar como (a, d, b, c).

Finalmente, tras aplicar el método Detach, el array se representará como (a, d, c).

Cuando el operador delete se aplica a la variable array_obj, se llama a la clase destructor CArrayObj que no solo elimina el array array_obj array, sino también todos los objetos cuyos señalizadores están guardados en él. Para evitar esto, antes de aplicar el comando delete, se debería establecer la flag de gestión de memoria de la clase CArrayObj como "false". Esta flag se establece con el método FreeMode.

Si no es necesario eliminar los objetos cuyos señalizadores están almacenados en el array dinámico al eliminar un array dinámico de señalizadores de objeto, deberá escribir el siguiente código:

array_obj.FreeMode(false); delete array_obj;

Control de Eventos



Si se generan una serie de eventos, se acumulan en una cola, de la que van pasando consistentemente a la función de procesamiento de eventos.

Para la gestión de eventos generados al trabajar con un gráfico, así como los eventos personalizados, MQL5 tiene la función OnChartEvent. Cada evento tiene un identificador y parámetros que pasan a la función OnChartEvent.

La función OnChartEvent se llama solo cuando ya no quedan funciones de programa en el proceso. Por tanto, en el siguiente ejemplo, OnChartEvent nunca conseguirá control.

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); while (true) { } } int OnInit () { MyFunction(); return ( 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); }

Un bucle infinito while no permite regresar de la función MyFunction. La función OnChartEvent no puede conseguir control. Por tanto, pulsando el botón no llamaremos a la función Alert.

Ejecución Periódica de Código con el Control de Eventos

En el juego se necesita la llamada periódica a la función de movimiento de la serpiente con la capacidad de control de eventos tras un determinado intervalo de tiempo. Pero tal y como se mostró arriba, un bucle infinito lleva al hecho de que la función OnChartEvent no recibe la llamada, y el control de eventos resulta imposible.

De modo que es necesario inventar otra forma de ejecución de código periódica.

Usar OnTimer



El lenguaje MQL5 tiene una función especial OnTimer a la que se llama periódicamente según un número de segundos predefinido. Para ello usaremos la función EventSetTimer.

El ejemplo anterior se puede reescribir de la siguiente manera:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { } int OnInit () { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( 0 ); } void OnTimer () { MyFunction(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); }

En la función OnInit, el botón se creó y definió un período igual a un segundo para llamar a la función OnTimer. La llamada a la función OnTimer se realiza cada segundo, y la función OnTimer llama al código (MyFunction), que debería ejecutarse periódicamente.

Preste atención al hecho de que la llamada de la función OnTimer es múltiplo de segundos. Para llamar a la función tras un número específico de milisegundos se necesita el otro método. Este método es el uso de eventos personalizados.

Usar los Eventos Personalizados



Los eventos personalizados se generan con la función EventChartCustom. El ID del evento y sus parámetros se definen en los parámetros de entrada de la función EventChartCustom. El número de IDs definidos personalmente puede llegar a 65536 - de 0 a 65535. El compilador MQL5 añade automáticamente el identificador constante CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM al ID para distinguir los eventos personalizados de otros tipos de eventos. Por tanto, el margen actual de los IDs personalizados va de CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM a CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+65535 ( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST ).

A continuación puede ver un ejemplo de llamada periódica a la función MyFunction usando eventos personalizados:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { Sleep ( 200 ); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); } int OnInit () { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); MyFunction(); return ( 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) MyFunction(); }

En este ejemplo, antes de la función MyFunction hay un retraso de 200 ms (el tiempo de la llamada periódica de esta función), y se genera un evento personalizado. La función OnChartEvent controla todos los eventos. En el caso de un evento personalizado, llama de nuevo a la función MyFunction. Así, la llamada periódica a la función MyFunction se implementa de esta manera, y es posible establecer el periodo de llamada igual a milisegundos.

Parte Práctica



Consideremos un ejemplo de escritura de un juego de la "Serpiente".

Definir las Constantes y el Mapa de Niveles



El mapa de niveles se encuentra en un archivo titular separado, "Snake.mqh", y se representa como un nivel [6] [20] [20] de array tridimensional. El mapa de niveles se encuentra en un archivo titular separado, "Snake.mqh", y se representa como un nivel [6] [20] [20] de array tridimensional. En cada elemento de este array hay un array bidimensional que contiene la descripción del nivel individual. Si el valor de un elemento es igual a 9, es un obstáculo. Si el valor de un elemento de array es igual a 1,2 o 3, es la cabeza, cuerpo o cola de la serpiente respectivamente, que define su posición inicial en el campo de juego. Puede añadir nuevos niveles o modificar los que ya existen en el array de niveles.

Además, el archivo "Snake.mqh" contiene las constantes que se usan en el juego. Por ejemplo, al cambiar las constantes SPEED_SNAKE y MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE puede aumentar o reducir la velocidad de la serpiente y su longitud máxima en cada nivel. Todas las constantes tienen comentario.

#property copyright "Roman Martynyuk" #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #include <VirtualKeys.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #define CRASH_NO 0 #define CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE 1 #define CRASH_FOOD 2 #define DIRECTION_LEFT 0 #define DIRECTION_UP 1 #define DIRECTION_RIGHT 2 #define DIRECTION_DOWN 3 #define COUNT_COLUMNS ArrayRange(level, 2 ) #define COUNT_ROWS ArrayRange(level, 1 ) #define COUNT_LEVELS ArrayRange(level, 0 ) #define START_POS_X 0 #define START_POS_Y 0 #define SQUARE_WIDTH 20 #define SQUARE_HEIGHT 20 #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SQUARE "Games\\Snake\\square.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_OBSTACLE "Games\\Snake\\obstacle.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_LEFT "Games\\Snake\\head_left.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_UP "Games\\Snake\\head_up.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_RIGHT "Games\\Snake\\head_right.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_DOWN "Games\\Snake\\head_down.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY "Games\\Snake\\body.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_LEFT "Games\\Snake\\tail_left.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_UP "Games\\Snake\\tail_up.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_RIGHT "Games\\Snake\\tail_right.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_DOWN "Games\\Snake\\tail_down.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_FOOD "Games\\Snake\food.bmp" #define SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_square_%u_%u" #define OBSTACLE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_obstacle_%u_%u" #define SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_element_%u" #define FOOD_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_food_%u" #define LEVEL_EDIT_NAME "snake_level_edit" #define LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT "Level: %u of %u" #define FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_NAME "snake_food_available_edit" #define FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT "Food left over: %u" #define LIVES_EDIT_NAME "snake_lives_edit" #define LIVES_EDIT_TEXT "Lives: %u" #define START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_start_game_button" #define START_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Start" #define PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_pause_game_button" #define PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Pause" #define STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_stop_game_button" #define STOP_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Stop" #define CONTROL_WIDTH (COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 )/ 3 #define CONTROL_HEIGHT 40 #define CONTROL_BACKGROUND C'240,240,240' #define CONTROL_COLOR Black #define STATUS_WIDTH (COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 )/ 3 #define STATUS_HEIGHT 40 #define STATUS_BACKGROUND LemonChiffon #define STATUS_COLOR Black #define HEADER_BUTTON_NAME "snake_header_button" #define HEADER_BUTTON_TEXT "Snake" #define HEADER_WIDTH COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 #define HEADER_HEIGHT 40 #define HEADER_BACKGROUND BurlyWood #define HEADER_COLOR Black #define COUNT_FOOD 3 #define LIVES_SNAKE 5 #define SPEED_SNAKE 100 #define MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE 15 #define MAX_LEVEL COUNT_LEVELS- 1 int level[][ 20 ][ 20 ]= { { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } };

Note la definición de la constante #define SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_square_% u_% U". Crearemos el campo de juego. En cada celda del campo de juego hay una etiqueta bitmap que debería tener un nombre único. El nombre de una celda se define con esta constante. Las especificaciones de formato de un nombre de celda es %u, que significa el dígito íntegro insignia.

Si especifica el nombre al crear el BmpLabel como: StringFormat (SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME, 1,0), el nombre será igual a "snake_square_1_0".

Las Clases



Hay dos clases personalizadas que se han desarrollado para el juego. Están localizadas en el archivo "Snake.mq5.

La clase ChartFieldElement:

class CChartFieldElement: public CChartObjectBmpLabel { private : int pos_x,pos_y; public : int GetPosX(){ return pos_x;} int GetPosY(){ return pos_y;} void SetPos( int val_pos_x, int val_pos_y) { pos_x=(val_pos_x==- 1 )?COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 :((val_pos_x==COUNT_COLUMNS)? 0 :val_pos_x); pos_y=(val_pos_y==- 1 )?COUNT_ROWS- 1 :((val_pos_y==COUNT_ROWS)? 0 :val_pos_y); } void Move( int start_pos_x, int start_pos_y) { X_Distance(start_pos_x+pos_x*SQUARE_WIDTH-pos_x+(SQUARE_WIDTH-X_Size())/ 2 ); Y_Distance(start_pos_y+pos_y*SQUARE_HEIGHT-pos_y+(SQUARE_HEIGHT-Y_Size())/ 2 ); } };

La clase CChartFiledElement hereda la clase CChartObjectBmpLabel, y por tanto la extiende. Todo el campo de juego, como la barrera de celda, cabeza, cuerpo y cola de la serpiente y la "comida", son objetos de esta clase. Las propiedades pos_x y pos_y son coordenadas relativas de elementos en el campo de juego: los índices de filas y columnas del elemento. El método SetPos configura estas coordenadas. El método Move convierte las coordenadas relativas a las distancias entre los ejes X e Y en píxeles, y mueve el elemento. Para ello llama a los métodos X_Distance y YDistance de la clase CChartObjectBmpLabel.

La clase CSnakeGame:

class CSnakeGame { private : CArrayObj *square_obj_arr; CArrayObj *control_panel_obj_arr; CArrayObj *status_panel_obj_arr; CArrayObj *obstacle_obj_arr; CArrayObj *food_obj_arr; CArrayObj *snake_element_obj_arr; CChartObjectButton *header; int direction; int current_lives; int current_level; int header_left; int header_top; public : void CSnakeGame() { current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; current_level= 0 ; header_left=START_POS_X; header_top=START_POS_Y; } void SetHeaderPos( int val_header_left, int val_header_top) { header_left=val_header_left; header_top=val_header_top; }; void SetDirection( int d){direction=d;} int GetDirection(){ return direction;} void CreateHeader(); void DeleteHeader(); void CreateField(); void FieldMoveOnChart(); void DeleteField(); void CreateObstacle(); void ObstacleMoveOnChart(); void DeleteObstacle(); void CreateSnake(); void SnakeMoveOnChart(); void SnakeMoveOnField(); void SetTrueSnake(); int Check(); void DeleteSnake(); void CreateFood(); void FoodMoveOnChart(); void FoodMoveOnField( int food_num); void DeleteFood(); void CreateControlPanel(); void ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); void DeleteControlPanel(); void CreateStatusPanel(); void StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); void DeleteStatusPanel(); void AllMoveOnChart(); void Init(); void Deinit(); void StartGame(); void PauseGame(); void StopGame(); void ResetGame(); void NextLevel(); };

CSnakeGame es la principal clase del juego. Contiene los campos y métodos de creación, movimiento y eliminación de los elementos de juego. Como se puede observar, al principio de la descripción de la clase se declaran los campos para la organización de arrays dinámicos de señalizadores de elementos de juego. Por ejemplo, los señalizadores de los elementos de la serpiente se almacenan en el campo snake_element_obj_arr. El array de índice cero del array snake_element_obj_arr será la cabeza de la serpiente, y el último será su cola. Sabiendo esto, puede manipular fácilmente la serpiente en el campo de juego.

Consideremos todos los métodos de la clase CSnakeGame. Los métodos se implementan con base en la teoría presentada en el capítulo "Teoría" de este artículo.

El titular del juego

void CSnakeGame::CreateHeader( void ) { header= new CChartObjectButton; header.Create( 0 ,HEADER_BUTTON_NAME, 0 ,header_left,header_top,HEADER_WIDTH,HEADER_HEIGHT); header.BackColor(HEADER_BACKGROUND); header.Color(HEADER_COLOR); header.Description(HEADER_BUTTON_TEXT); header.Selectable( true ); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteHeader( void ) { delete header; }

El campo de juego

void CSnakeGame::CreateField() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *square_obj; square_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_ROWS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_COLUMNS;j++) { square_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); square_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i,j), 0 , 0 , 0 ); square_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SQUARE); square_obj.SetPos(j,i); square_obj_arr.Add(square_obj); } FieldMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::FieldMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *square_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((square_obj=square_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { square_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteField() { delete square_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

Los Obstáculos

void CSnakeGame::CreateObstacle() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *obstacle_obj; obstacle_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_ROWS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_COLUMNS;j++) if (level[current_level][i][j]== 9 ) { obstacle_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); obstacle_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (OBSTACLE_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i,j), 0 , 0 , 0 ); obstacle_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_OBSTACLE); obstacle_obj.SetPos(j,i); obstacle_obj_arr.Add(obstacle_obj); } ObstacleMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::ObstacleMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *obstacle_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((obstacle_obj=obstacle_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { obstacle_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteObstacle() { delete obstacle_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

La Serpiente

void CSnakeGame::CreateSnake() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj,*snake_arr[]; ArrayResize (snake_arr, 3 ); snake_element_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_COLUMNS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_ROWS;j++) if (level[current_level][i][j]== 1 || level[current_level][i][j]== 2 || level[current_level][i][j]== 3 ) { snake_element_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); snake_element_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME,level[current_level][i][j]), 0 , 0 , 0 ); snake_element_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY); snake_element_obj.SetPos(j,i); snake_arr[level[current_level][i][j]- 1 ]=snake_element_obj; } snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 0 ]); snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 1 ]); snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 2 ]); SnakeMoveOnChart(); SetTrueSnake(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::SnakeMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { snake_element_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::SnakeMoveOnField() { int prev_x,prev_y,next_x,next_y,check; CChartFieldElement *snake_head_obj,*snake_body_obj,*snake_tail_obj; snake_head_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); prev_x=snake_head_obj.GetPosX(); prev_y=snake_head_obj.GetPosY(); switch (direction) { case DIRECTION_LEFT:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x- 1 ,prev_y); break ; case DIRECTION_UP:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y- 1 ); break ; case DIRECTION_RIGHT:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x+ 1 ,prev_y); break ; case DIRECTION_DOWN:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y+ 1 ); break ; } snake_head_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); check=Check(); snake_body_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.Detach(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 2 ); next_x=snake_body_obj.GetPosX(); next_y=snake_body_obj.GetPosY(); snake_body_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_body_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); prev_x=next_x; prev_y=next_y; snake_element_obj_arr.Insert(snake_body_obj, 1 ); if (check>=CRASH_FOOD) { snake_body_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); snake_body_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME,snake_element_obj_arr.Total()+ 1 ), 0 , 0 , 0 ); snake_body_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY); snake_body_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_body_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); snake_element_obj_arr.Insert(snake_body_obj,snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 1 ); if (snake_element_obj_arr.Total()!=MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE) { FoodMoveOnField(check-CRASH_FOOD); } else EventChartCustom ( 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , "" ); } else { snake_tail_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 1 ); snake_tail_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_tail_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); } SetTrueSnake(); ChartRedraw (); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); Sleep (SPEED_SNAKE); } void CSnakeGame::SetTrueSnake() { CChartFieldElement *snake_head,*snake_body,*snake_tail; int total,x1,x2,y1,y2; total=snake_element_obj_arr.Total(); snake_head=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); x1=snake_head.GetPosX(); y1=snake_head.GetPosY(); snake_body=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 1 ); x2=snake_body.GetPosX(); y2=snake_body.GetPosY(); if (x1-x2== 1 || x1-x2==-(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_RIGHT); direction=DIRECTION_RIGHT; } else if (y1-y2== 1 || y1-y2==-(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_DOWN); direction=DIRECTION_DOWN; } else if (x1-x2==- 1 || x1-x2==COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 ) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_LEFT); direction=DIRECTION_LEFT; } else { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_UP); direction=DIRECTION_UP; } snake_body=snake_element_obj_arr.At(total- 2 ); x1=snake_body.GetPosX(); y1=snake_body.GetPosY(); snake_tail=snake_element_obj_arr.At(total- 1 ); x2=snake_tail.GetPosX(); y2=snake_tail.GetPosY(); if (x1-x2== 1 || x1-x2==-(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_RIGHT); else if (y1-y2== 1 || y1-y2==-(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_DOWN); else if (x1-x2==- 1 || x1-x2==COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 ) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_LEFT); else snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_UP); } int CSnakeGame::Check() { int i; CChartFieldElement *snake_head_obj,*snake_element_obj,*obstacle_obj,*food_obj; snake_head_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); i= 0 ; while ((obstacle_obj=obstacle_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==obstacle_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==obstacle_obj.GetPosY()) { EventChartCustom ( 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , "" ); return CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE; } i++; } i= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==food_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==food_obj.GetPosY()) { food_obj.Background(true); return (CRASH_FOOD+i); } i++; } i= 3 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_element_obj_arr.At(i+ 1 )== NULL ) break ; if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==snake_element_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==snake_element_obj.GetPosY()) { EventChartCustom ( 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , "" ); snake_element_obj.Background(true); return CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE; } i++; } return CRASH_NO; } void CSnakeGame::DeleteSnake() { delete snake_element_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

Tras mover la cabeza de la serpiente, se comprueba si hay una colisión con la función Check(), que devuelve el identificador de la colisión.

La función SetTrueSnake() se usa para especificar el dibujo correcto de la cabeza y cola de la serpiente, dependiendo de la posición de sus elementos vecinos.

La comida para la Serpiente



void CSnakeGame::CreateFood() { int i; CChartFieldElement *food_obj; MathSrand ( uint ( TimeLocal ())); food_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); i= 0 ; while (i<COUNT_FOOD) { food_obj= new CChartFieldElement; food_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (FOOD_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i), 0 , 0 , 0 ); food_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_FOOD); food_obj_arr.Add(food_obj); FoodMoveOnField(i); i++; } } void CSnakeGame::FoodMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *food_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { food_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::FoodMoveOnField( int food_num) { int i,j,k,n,m; CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj,*food_obj; CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 1 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces2+FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT,MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE-snake_element_obj_arr.Total())); bool b; b=false; k= 0 ; while (true) { i=( int )( MathRand ()/ 32767.0 *(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )); j=( int )( MathRand ()/ 32767.0 *(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )); n= 0 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(n))!= NULL ) { if (j!=snake_element_obj.GetPosX() && i!=snake_element_obj.GetPosY()) b=true; else { b=false; break ; } n++; } if (b==true) { n= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(n))!= NULL ) { if (j!=food_obj.GetPosX() && i!=food_obj.GetPosY()) b=true; else { b=false; break ; } n++; } } if (b==true && level[current_level][i][j]!= 9 ) break ; k++; } food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(food_num); food_obj.Background(false); food_obj.SetPos(j,i); food_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteFood() { delete food_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

La localización de la comida en el campo de juego es aleatoria, suponiendo que el campo de celdas en el que se coloca la comida no contiene ningún otro elemento.

El Panel de Estado

void CSnakeGame::CreateStatusPanel() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; status_panel_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,LEVEL_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces2+FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT,MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE- 3 )); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,LIVES_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::StatusPanelMoveOnChart() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; int x,y,i; x=header_left; y=header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT+COUNT_ROWS*(SQUARE_HEIGHT- 1 )+ 1 ; i= 0 ; while ((edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { edit_obj.X_Distance(x+i*CONTROL_WIDTH); edit_obj.Y_Distance(y); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteStatusPanel() { delete status_panel_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

El Panel de Control

void CSnakeGame::CreateControlPanel() { CChartObjectButton *button_obj; control_panel_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(START_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(STOP_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::ControlPanelMoveOnChart() { CChartObjectButton *button_obj; int x,y,i; x=header_left; y=header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT+COUNT_ROWS*(SQUARE_HEIGHT- 1 )+ 1 ; i= 0 ; while ((button_obj=control_panel_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { button_obj.X_Distance(x+i*CONTROL_WIDTH); button_obj.Y_Distance(y+CONTROL_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteControlPanel() { delete control_panel_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

La Inicialización y Desinicialización del Juego y el Movimiento de los Elementos del Juego

void CSnakeGame::AllMoveOnChart() { FieldMoveOnChart(); StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); ObstacleMoveOnChart(); SnakeMoveOnChart(); FoodMoveOnChart(); } void CSnakeGame::Init() { CreateHeader(); CreateField(); CreateStatusPanel(); CreateControlPanel(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::Deinit() { DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); DeleteControlPanel(); DeleteStatusPanel(); DeleteField(); DeleteHeader(); }

El Control del Juego

void CSnakeGame::StartGame() { return ; } void CSnakeGame::PauseGame() { return ; } void CSnakeGame::StopGame() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; current_level= 0 ; current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 0 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } void CSnakeGame::ResetGame() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; if (current_lives- 1 ==- 1 )StopGame(); else { current_lives--; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } } void CSnakeGame::NextLevel() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; if (current_level+ 1 >MAX_LEVEL)StopGame(); else { current_level++; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 0 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } }

El Control de Eventos (código final)

CSnakeGame snake_field; int OnInit () { snake_field.Init(); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { snake_field.Deinit(); } void OnTimer () { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { long x,y; static bool press_key=true; static bool press_button=false; static bool move=false; if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && press_key==false) { if ((lparam==VK_LEFT) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_LEFT && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_RIGHT)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_LEFT); else if ((lparam==VK_RIGHT) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_LEFT && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_RIGHT)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_RIGHT); else if ((lparam==VK_DOWN) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_UP && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_DOWN)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_DOWN); else if ((lparam==VK_UP) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_UP && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_DOWN)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_UP); press_key=true; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME && press_button==false) { Sleep ( 1000 ); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); press_button=true; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME) { press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME) { snake_field.StopGame(); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM && press_button==true) { snake_field.SnakeMoveOnField(); press_key=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM + 1 ) { snake_field.ResetGame(); Sleep ( 1000 ); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM + 2 ) { snake_field.NextLevel(); Sleep ( 1000 ); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG && sparam==HEADER_BUTTON_NAME) { x= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); y= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); snake_field.SetHeaderPos(x,y); snake_field.AllMoveOnChart(); } }

Press_key y press_button son dos variables estáticas definidas en la función controladora de eventos OnChartEvent.

El inicio de juego estará permitido si la variable press_button está en "false". Tras hacer click en el botón "Start", la variable press_button pasa a "true" (prohíbe la re-ejecución del código que inicia el juego). Este estado se mantiene igual hasta que sucede uno de los siguientes eventos:

Reinicio del nivel actual;

Transición al siguiente nivel;

Pausa en el juego (se ha pulsado el botón "Pause");

Detención de juego (se ha pulsado el botón "Stop").

El cambio de dirección en el movimiento de la serpiente es posible si es perpendicular a su dirección actual, así como después de que la serpiente se haya movido en el campo de juego (el valor de la variable press_key lo indica). Estas condiciones se tienen en cuenta en la función de procesamiento de eventos CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN (evento de pulsación de tecla).

Al mover el titular se genera el evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG. Los campos header_left y header_top de la clase CSnakeGame se redefinirán. El movimiento de los otros elementos del juego se determina por los valores de estos campos.

El movimiento del campo de juego se implementa de la forma presentada en TradePad_Sample.

Conclusión



En este artículo hemos considerado un ejemplo de escritura de juegos en MQL5.



Hemos presentado las clases de la Biblioteca Estándar (las clases de control), la clase CArrayObj, y también hemos aprendido a realizar la llamada de función periódica con control de eventos.

Más abajo podrá descargarse los códigos fuente del juego de la "Serpiente" en la documentación de referencia. El archivo debe descomprimirse en la carpeta client_terminal_folder\MQL5.