Crear Paneles de Control Activos en MQL5 para Trading

Introducción

La eficiencia es muy esencial en un entorno de trabajo, especialmente en trading, donde la velocidad y la precisión tienen un papel importantísimo. Al preparar el terminal de trabajo, cada uno debe hacer su puesto de trabajo tan confortable como pueda para implementar los análisis y entrar al mercado lo antes posible. Pero la realidad es que los desarrolladores no siempre pueden contentar a todos, y es imposible centrarse en los deseos de cada uno para ciertas funciones.



Por ejemplo, para un especulador, cada fracción de segundo y cada pulsación de la tecla "Nueva orden" es importante, y la configuración subsiguiente de todos los parámetros podría ser crítica.

¿Cómo encontrar, pues, una solución? La solución está en la personalización de los elementos, puesto que MetaTrader 5 facilita componentes tan maravillosos como "Button" ("Botón"), "Edit" ("Editar") y "Label" ("Etiqueta"). Vamos a ello.





2. Opciones de Panel

Primero, decidamos qué tipo de funciones son esenciales para un panel. Pondremos el mayor énfasis en trading, usando el panel y, por tanto, incluyendo las siguientes funciones:

Abrir posición



Colocar una orden pendiente

Modificación de una posición/orden

Cierre de la posición



Eliminación de una orden pendiente

Tampoco nos vendrá mal añadir la posibilidad de personalizar el espectro de colores del panel, tamaño de fuente y configuración para guardar cambios. Describamos todos los elementos del futuro panel más detalladamente. Especificaremos el nombre del objeto, su tipo y descripción de su propósito para cada función del panel. El nombre de cada objeto empezará con "ActP" - esto será una especie de clave que indica que el objeto pertenece a ese panel.

2.1. Posiciones Abiertas



A continuación introduciremos todos los parámetros necesarios para la apertura de la posición, y la implementaremos pulsando un botón. Las líneas auxiliares, que se activan haciendo click en un cuadro de confirmación, nos asistirán en la configuración de niveles de Stop Loss y Take Profit. La selección del tipo de ejecución se hará usando los botones de radio.

Nombre

Tipo

Descripción

ActP_buy_button1 Botón

Botón para una operación de Compra ActP_sell_button1

Botón

Botón para una operación de Venta ActP_DealLines_check1

Flag

Set/reset flag of the auxiliary lines

ActP_Exe_radio1

Botón de radio

Grupo de botones de radio para seleccionar el tipo de operación de trading

ActP_SL_edit1

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un Stop Loss

ActP_TP_edit1

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un Take Profit

ActP_Lots_edit1

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir la cantidad

ActP_dev_edit1

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir una desviación tolerable durante la apertura

ActP_mag_edit1

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un número

ActP_comm_edit1 Campo de entrada Campo para introducir comentarios

Tabla 1 Lista de los elementos del panel "Trade opening" ("Apertura de trading")



2.2 Colocar una Orden Pendiente

A continuación introduciremos todos los parámetros necesarios para colocar una orden pendiente, y la colocaremos presionando una tecla. Las líneas de apoyo, que se activan confirmando un flag, nos ayudaran a configurar niveles de Stop Loss, Take Profit, stop-limit y fechas de caducidad. La selección del tipo de ejecución y el tipo de fecha de caducidad se realizará con la ayuda de un grupo de botones de radio.

Nombre

Tipo

Descripción

ActP_buy_button2 Botón

Button for setting a Buy order

ActP_sell_button2

Botón

Botón para configurar una orden de trading

ActP_DealLines_check2

Flag

Flag para establecer / restablecer las líneas auxiliares

ActP_lim_check2 Flag Flag para establecer / restablecer una orden de stop-limit ActP_Exe_radio2

Botón de radio

Grupo de botones de radio para seleccionar el tipo de ejecución de la orden

ActP_exp_radio2 Botón de radio Grupo de botones de radio para seleccionar el tipo de caducidad de la orden ActP_SL_edit2

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un Stop Loss

ActP_TP_edit2

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un Take Profit

ActP_Lots_edit2

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir la cantidad

ActP_limpr_edit2

Campo de entrada Campo para introducir un precio de orden stop-limit

ActP_mag_edit2

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir el número mágico

ActP_comm_edit2 Campo de entrada Campo para introducir comentarios ActP_exp_edit2 Campo de entrada Campo para introducir la fecha de caducidad ActP_Pr_edit2 Campo de entrada Campo para introducir el precio de la orden de ejecución

Tabla 2 Lista de los elementos del panel de "Colocación de órdenes pendientes"



2.3. Modificación / Cierre de Operaciones de Trading

A continuación introduciremos todos los parámetros necesarios para la modificación y cierre de una operación de trading. Las líneas auxiliares, que se activan haciendo click en un cuadro de confirmación, nos asistirán en la instalación de niveles de Stop Loss y Take Profit. La selección de operaciones de trading se generarán de una lista desplegable.

Nombre

Tipo

Descripción

ActP_ord_button5 Lista desplegable Lista de selecciones para una operación de trading ActP_mod_button4 Botón

Botón de modificación de operación

ActP_del_button4

Botón

Botón de cierre de operación

ActP_DealLines_check4

Flag

Flag para establecer / restablecer las líneas auxiliares

ActP_SL_edit4

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un Stop Loss ActP_TP_edit4

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un Take Profit ActP_Lots_edit4

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir la cantidad

ActP_dev_edit4

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir una desviación tolerable

ActP_mag_edit4

Campo de entrada

Campo para mostrar el número mágico (solo lectura)

ActP_Pr_edit4 Campo de entrada Campo para mostrar el precio de apertura (solo lectura)

Tabla 3. Lista de los elementos del panel de "Modificación / cierre de operaciones de trading"

2.4. Modificación / Eliminación de Órdenes



A continuación introduciremos todos los parámetros necesarios para la modificación y eliminación de órdenes pendientes. Las líneas de apoyo, que se activan haciendo click en un cuadro de confirmación, nos ayudaran a configurar niveles de Stop Loss, Take Profit, stop-limit y fechas de caducidad. La selección del tipo de fechas de caducidad se generará con la ayuda de grupos de botones de radio. La selección de órdenes se generará de una lista desplegable.

Nombre

Tipo

Descripción

ActP_ord_button5 Lista desplegable Lista para seleccionar la orden ActP_mod_button3 Botón

Botón de modificación de orden

ActP_del_button3

Botón

Botón de eliminación de orden

ActP_DealLines_check3

Flag

Flag para establecer / restablecer las líneas auxiliares

ActP_exp_radio3 Botón de radio Grupo de botones de radio para seleccionar el tipo de caducidad de una orden ActP_SL_edit3

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un Stop Loss ActP_TP_edit3

Campo de entrada

Campo para introducir un Take Profit

ActP_Lots_edit3

Campo de entrada

Campo para mostrar el volumen (solo lectura)

ActP_limpr_edit3

Campo de entrada Campo para introducir el precio de una orden de stop-limit

ActP_mag_edit3

Campo de entrada

Campo para mostrar números mágicos (solo lectura)

ActP_comm_edit3 Campo de entrada Campo para introducir comentarios ActP_exp_edit3 Campo de entrada Campo para introducir la fecha de caducidad ActP_Pr_edit3 Campo de entrada Campo para introducir el precio de la ejecución de orden ActP_ticket_edit3 Campo de entrada Campo para mostrar el ticket de orden (solo lectura)

Tabla 4. Lista de los elementos del panel de "Modificación / eliminación de órdenes"

2.5 Configuración

A continuación, elegiremos el color de los botones, etiquetas y textos de la lista desplegable, y configuraremos varios tamaños de fuente.

Nombre

Tipo

Descripción

ActP_col1_button6 Lista desplegable

Lista de selecciones de color para botones

ActP_col2_button6

Lista desplegable

Lista de selección de colores para etiquetas

ActP_col3_button6

Lista desplegable

Lista de selecciones de color para texto

ActP_font_edit6

Campo de entrada

Campo para especificar el tamaño de fuente

Tabla 5. Lista de los elementos del panel "Configuración"

También se puede añadir un botón para dar la posibilidad de minimizar el panel si no se está usando. Puede que ya haya notado la presencia de instrumentos como las "líneas de apoyo". ¿Qué son, y para qué las necesitamos? Usando estas líneas podremos configurar un Stop Loss, Take Profit, el precio de activar una orden pendiente, el precio de una orden de stop-limit (líneas horizontales), así como la fecha de caducidad de una orden pospuesta (línea vertical), simplemente usando el ratón para arrastrar estas líneas a la fecha/precio deseado.



Después de todo, una instalación visual es más conveniente que una textual (introducir precios / fechas manualmente en los campos correspondientes). Asimismo, estas líneas servirán como "puntos destacados" de un parámetro de la orden seleccionada. Puesto que puede haber muchas órdenes, las líneas compartidas del terminal estándar, que normalmente muestran precios, pueden resultar muy confusas.





3. Instrucciones Generales para la Creación de Interfaz

Hemos conseguido nuestro objetivo: crear una forma de asistente gráfico dentro de la operación de trading. Para este propósito necesitamos la interfaz más sencilla de usar. Primero, debe quedar claro que todos los elementos de control (y habrá varios) deben crearse usando software, y por tanto la posición y tamaño de objetos se debe calcular previamente.



Ahora, imagine que tras un largo y pesado proceso para conseguir las coordenadas de los objetos, asegurándonos de que no coinciden y que están claramente visibles, necesitamos añadir un nuevo objeto, ¡y debemos reconstruir nuestro esquema entero de nuevo!



Los que ya están familiarizados con los elementos de Desarrollo Rápido de Aplicaciones ("Rapid Application Development", como Delphi, C + + Builder, etc.) saben lo rápido que se puede crear la interfaz de usuario más complicada.



Tratemos de implementarla usando MQL5. Primero, usando un ratón, localizaremos los objetos de control de la forma más adecuada, y ajustaremos sus tamaños. A continuación, escribiremos un script sencillo que leerá las propiedades de todos los objetos en el gráfico y los grabará en un archivo. Cuando sean necesarias, podremos recuperar esas propiedades y reconstruir completamente los objetos en cualquier gráfico.

El código del script podría ser así:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs input int interfaceID= 1 ; void OnStart () { int handle= FileOpen ( "Active_Panel_scheme_" + IntegerToString (interfaceID)+ ".bin" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i++) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); FileWriteString (handle,name, 100 ); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TYPE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STYLE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_READONLY )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 0 ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 1 ), 100 ); FileWriteDouble (handle, ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE )); } FileClose (handle); Alert ( "Done!" ); } }

Como puede ver, el código es muy sencillo. Transforma algunas propiedades de todos los objetos del gráfico al código binario. Lo más importante es no olvidar el orden de secuencia de las propiedades grabadas al leer el archivo.

El script está listo, de modo que pasemos a la creación de la interfaz.



Y lo primero que debemos hacer es organizar el menú principal por el tipo de sus pestañas. ¿Por qué necesitamos pestañas? Porque hay muchos objetos, y hacer que quepan todos ellos en la pantalla resultaría problemático. Y puesto que los objetos están agrupados por categorías (vea la tabla de arriba), es más fácil colocar cada grupo en una pestaña separada.

Por tanto, usando el menú del terminal Insert -> Objects -> Button (Insertar -> Objetos -> Botón) crearemos cinco botones en la parte de arriba del gráfico, que servirán como nuestro menú principal.

Fig. 1 Pestañas del panel

No olvidemos que los objetos se pueden duplicar fácilmente seleccionando uno y después arrastrándolo con el ratón con la tecla "Ctrl" pulsada. Con esto, crearemos una copia del objeto, en lugar de recolocar el original.



Debemos prestar especial atención a los nombres de los objetos, sin olvidar que todos ellos deben empezar con "ActP". Además, añadiremos "main" ("principal") al nombre de la cadena de caracteres, lo que indicará que el objeto pertenece a la barra del menú principal.

Figura 2. Lista de objetos (pestañas del panel)



De forma similar aplicaremos los contenidos de las pestañas al nuevo gráfico. ¡Los contenidos de cada pestaña se deben colocar en un gráfico separado !

Pestaña "Market" ("Mercado"):





Figura 3. Elementos de la pestaña "Market"







Figura 4. Elementos de la pestaña "Pending"



Pestaña "Settings" ("Configuración"):





Figura 5. Elementos de la pestaña "Settings"

La última pestaña "Modify / close" ("Modificar / cerrar") es diferente: servirá para modificar o eliminar órdenes pendientes, así como modificar y cerrar transacciones de trading. Sería razonable dividir el trabajo con operaciones de trading y el trabajo con órdenes en dos sub-pestañas separadas. Primero, creemos un botón que activará la lista desplegable, de la que elegiremos una orden o una operación de trading para trabajar con ella.

Figura 6. Elementos de la pestaña "Modify/Close"

A continuación, crearemos sub-pestañas. Para trabajar con operaciones de trading:





Figura 7. Elementos para trabajar con posiciones

Y para trabajar con órdenes:





Figura 8. Sub-pestaña para trabajar con órdenes

Ya está, la interfaz ha sido creada.



Aplicamos el script a cada uno de los gráficos para guardar cada pestaña en un archivo separado. El parámetro de entrada "interfaceID" debe ser diferente para cada pestaña:



0 - Página principal

1 - Market

2 - Pending

3 - Botón para activar la lista de selección operación de trading / orden



4 - Settings

6 - Sub-pestaña para trabajar con operaciones de trading

7 - Sub-pestaña para trabajar con órdenes

La pestaña número 5 se corresponde con el botón para "minimizar la ventana" en el menú principal, de modo que no hay objetos en ella, y nos la podemos saltar.

Tras todas estas manipulaciones, los siguientes archivos aparecerán en la carpeta de directorio del terminal -> MQL5 ->:

Figura 9. Lista de archivos de esquemas de paneles





4. Descargar Elementos de Interfaz

Ahora, los elementos de interfaz se almacenan en archivos y están listos para empezar a funcionar. Para empezar, determinemos el lugar en el que se localizará nuestro panel. Si lo colocamos directamente en el gráfico principal, tapará el gráfico de precios. Esto sería muy inconveniente. Por tanto, lo más razonable será colocar el panel en la sub-ventana del gráfico principal. Un indicador puede crear este panel.



Creémoslo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "AP" ); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { return (rates_total); }

El código es muy sencillo, porque la función principal de este indicador es la creación de sub-ventanas, más que la realización de cálculos diversos. Lo único que haremos será instalar un nombre de indicador "corto", con el que encontraremos su sub-ventana. Compilaremos y aplicaremos un gráfico al indicador, y aparecerá una ventana.

Ahora centrémonos en el panel del Asesor Experto. Crearemos un nuevo Asesor Experto.

La función OnInit () contendrá los siguientes operadores:

double Bid,Ask; datetime time_current; int wnd=- 1 ; bool last_loaded=false; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); get_prices(); wnd= ChartWindowFind ( 0 , "AP" ); if (!last_loaded) create_interface(); return ( 0 ); }

Aquí lanzaremos un temporizador (la razón de ello la explicaremos a continuación) y obtendremos los últimos precios del mercado usando ChartWindowFind. Localizaremos la ventana del indicador y la guardaremos como variable. Flag last_loaded - indica si es la primera vez que se inicializó el Asesor Experto o no. Esta información se necesitará para evitar cargar de nuevo la interfaz durante una reinicialización.

La función create_interface () tiene el siguiente aspecto:

void create_interface() { if (Reset_Expert_Settings) { GlobalVariableDel ( "ActP_buttons_color" ); GlobalVariableDel ( "ActP_label_color" ); GlobalVariableDel ( "ActP_text_color" ); GlobalVariableDel ( "ActP_font_size" ); } ApplyScheme( 0 ); ApplyScheme( 1 ); Objects_Selectable( "ActP" ,false); ChartRedraw (); }

El primer paso es comprobar el parámetro de entrada "reset settings" ("restablecer configuración"), y si está instalado, eliminar las variables globales responsables de la configuración. A continuación explicaremos cómo afecta esta acción al panel. Además, la función ApplyScheme () creará una interfaz de un archivo.

bool ApplyScheme( int ID) { string fname= "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_" + IntegerToString (ID)+ ".bin" ; if (! FileIsExist (fname)) fname= "Active_Panel_scheme_" + IntegerToString (ID)+ ".bin" ; int handle= FileOpen (fname, FILE_READ | FILE_BIN ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { string obj_name= FileReadString (handle, 100 ); int _wnd=wnd; if ( StringFind (obj_name, "line" )>= 0 ) _wnd= 0 ; ENUM_OBJECT obj_type= FileReadInteger (handle); ObjectCreate ( 0 , obj_name, obj_type, _wnd, 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_STYLE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BACK , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_READONLY , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_STATE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , FileReadString (handle, 100 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_FONT , FileReadString (handle, 100 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 0 , FileReadString (handle, 100 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 1 , FileReadString (handle, 100 )); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_PRICE , FileReadDouble (handle)); if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_buttons_color" ) && obj_type== OBJ_BUTTON ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_buttons_color" )); if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_label_color" ) && obj_type== OBJ_LABEL ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_label_color" )); if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_text_color" ) && (obj_type== OBJ_EDIT || obj_type== OBJ_BUTTON )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_text_color" )); if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_font_size" ) && (obj_type== OBJ_EDIT || obj_type== OBJ_LABEL )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_font_size" )); if (obj_name== "ActP_font_edit6" && GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_font_size" )) ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString ( GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_font_size" ))); } FileClose (handle); return (true); } return (false); }

De nuevo, esto no es nada complicado. La función abrirá el archivo deseado con una interfaz previamente guardada y lo creará en la ventana que identificamos antes (en el indicador de abajo). Asimismo, seleccionaremos los colores de los objetos y los tamaños de fuente de las variables globales del terminal.

La función Objects_Selectable () deselecciona todos los objetos excepto las líneas auxiliares. Con ello activaremos las animaciones de los botones y evitaremos eliminar accidentalmente un objeto necesario.

void Objects_Selectable( string IDstr, bool flag) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n,IDstr)>= 0 ) { if (!flag) if ( StringFind (n, "line" )>- 1 ) continue ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,n, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag); } } }

Ahora veamos la función OnTick(). Nos servirá para obtener los últimos precios en el mercado.

void OnTick () { get_prices(); }

La función get_prices() tiene esta forma:

void get_prices() { MqlTick tick; if ( SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) { Bid=tick.bid; Ask=tick.ask; time_current=tick.time; } }

Y no se olvide de OnDeinit ():

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason!= REASON_CHARTCHANGE ) { last_loaded=false; ObjectsDeleteAll_my( "ActP" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_1.bin" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_2.bin" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_3.bin" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_4.bin" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_5.bin" ); } else last_loaded=true; EventKillTimer (); }

Primero, comprobaremos la razón de la desinicialización: si es a causa de un cambio de intervalo y / o símbolos, no eliminaremos el elemento del panel. En el resto de los casos, elimine todos los elementos usando la función ObjectsDeleteAll_my ().



void ObjectsDeleteAll_my( string IDstr) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n,IDstr)>= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,n); } }

Tras compilar y ejecutar el Asesor Experto, obtendremos el siguiente resultado:

Figura 10. Ejemplo de un Asesor Experto funcional

No obstante, nada de esto nos resultará demasiado útil a no ser que hagamos que todos estos objetos respondan a nuestra manipulación.





5. Control de Eventos



La interfaz ha sido creada, y ahora tenemos que lograr que funcione. Todas nuestras acciones con objetos generan eventos específicos. La función OnChartEvent OnChartEvent(const int id, const long& lparam, const double& dparam, const string& sparam) es el mecanismo controlador de eventos ChartEvent . De todos los eventos, nos interesan los siguientes:

CHARTEVENT_CLICK - click en el gráfico

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT - acabar de editar el campo de entrada

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - click en el objeto gráfico

En nuestro caso, el parámetro de la función "id" indica la identificación del evento; "sparam" indica el nombre del objeto que genera este evento; y todos los demás parámetros no nos interesan.

El primer evento que exploraremos es el click en el botón del menú principal.



5.1. Controlar Eventos del Menú Principal



Recuerde que el menú principal consta de cinco botones. Cuando se hace click en uno de ellos, debería pasar al estado de "pulsado", dirigirnos a la interfaz correcta y cargar las pestañas correspondientes. A continuación, el resto de los botones del menú deberían pasar a estado de "no pulsado".

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_main_1" ) {Main_controls_click( 1 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} if (sparam== "ActP_main_2" ) {Main_controls_click( 2 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} if (sparam== "ActP_main_3" ) {Main_controls_click( 3 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} if (sparam== "ActP_main_4" ) {Main_controls_click( 4 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} if (sparam== "ActP_main_5" ) {Main_controls_click( 5 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} ... } ... }

Si se hizo click en el botón de menú, hemos realizado la función Main_controls_click(). Dibujemos el gráfico de nuevo usando ChartRedraw(), y completemos la función. Debemos completar la ejecución porque solo se puede pulsar un objeto cada vez, y por tanto, todas las demás implementaciones implicarán un desperdicio de tiempo de CPU.

void Main_controls_click( int ID) { int loaded=ID; for ( int i= 1 ;i< 6 ;i++) { if (i!=ID) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_main_" + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) loaded=i; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_main_" + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_main_" + IntegerToString (ID), OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col1_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col2_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col3_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); SaveScheme(loaded); DeleteScheme( "ActP" ); ApplyScheme(ID); Objects_Selectable( "ActP" ,false); }

Ya conocemos las funciones Objects_Selectable() y ApplyScheme(), y más tarde veremos la función DeleteLists().



La función SaveScheme() guarda un archivo de interfaz para que los objetos mantengan todas sus propiedades durante una recarga:



void SaveScheme( int interfaceID) { int handle= FileOpen ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_" + IntegerToString (interfaceID)+ ".bin" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i++) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (name, "ActP" )< 0 ) continue ; if ( StringFind (name, "main" )>= 0 ) continue ; FileWriteString (handle,name, 100 ); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TYPE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STYLE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_READONLY )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 0 ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 1 ), 100 ); FileWriteDouble (handle, ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE )); } FileClose (handle); } }

La función DeleteScheme() elimina los objetos de la pestaña.

void DeleteScheme( string IDstr) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n,IDstr)>= 0 && StringFind (n, "main" )< 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,n); } }

Por tanto, ejecutando la función Main_controls_click() eliminaremos la pestaña antigua, guardándola de antemano, y cargando una nueva.

Veremos los resultados compilando el Asesor Experto.

Ahora haremos click en el botón del menú principal y cargaremos las nuevas pestañas, manteniéndolas en el estado de las pestañas originales.



Figura 11. Elementos de la pestaña "Pending"

Figura 12. Elementos de la pestaña "Modify/Close"





Figura 13. Elementos de la pestaña "Settings"

Con esto, podemos terminar la manipulación del menú principal, puesto que ahora funciona correctamente.

5.2. Control del Evento Componente "Flag"



La configuración de líneas auxiliares y órdenes de stop-limit se hace usado los componentes "flag", pero no en la lista de objetos gráficos de MT5. De modo que creémoslos. Hay un objeto "graphic label" ("etiqueta gráfica) que en realidad es una imagen que tiene un estado de "on" (encendido) y otro de "off (apagado)." Este estado se puede cambiar haciendo click en el objeto. Se puede configurar una imagen separada para cada estado. Elija una imagen para cada uno de los estados:

Activado

Desactivado

Configuremos las imágenes en las propiedades del objeto:

Figura 13. Configurar las propiedades del elemento "flag"



Debemos recordar que para que las imágenes estén disponibles en la lista deben estar localizadas en la carpeta "Terminal folder-> MQL5-> Images" y tener la extensión ".Bmp".



Pasemos al procesamiento de eventos, que se da cuando hace click en un objeto. Usaremos el ejemplo de la flag responsable de colocar líneas auxiliares en la apertura de una operación de trading.

if (sparam== "ActP_DealLines_check1" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { string SL_txt= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); string TP_txt= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); double val_SL, val_TP; if (SL_txt!= "" ) val_SL= StringToDouble (SL_txt); else { double pr_max= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ); double pr_min= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); val_SL=pr_min+(pr_max-pr_min)* 0.33 ; } if (TP_txt!= "" ) val_TP= StringToDouble (TP_txt); else { double pr_max= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ); double pr_min= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); val_TP=pr_max-(pr_max-pr_min)* 0.33 ; } ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_SL_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , val_SL); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_TP_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , val_TP); } else { ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_SL_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_TP_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

El mismo método se usa para las flags responsables para el procesamiento e instalación de líneas auxiliares en la pestaña de cierre / modificación de órdenes pendientes. Por tanto, no entraremos en detalles sobre ellas en este artículo. Los que quieran familiarizarse con ellas pueden usar el código del Asesor Experto.

La configuración de órdenes de stop-limit de la pestaña "Pending" tiene el siguiente controlador:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_limit_check2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , White ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_READONLY , false); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (Bid, _Digits )); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_lim_line2" , OBJPROP_PRICE , Bid); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , LavenderBlush ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_READONLY , true); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "" ); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_lim_line2" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); } } ... } ... }

Ya hemos terminado de trabajar con flags. Tengamos en cuenta el siguiente objeto de producción propia: "radio buttons group" ("grupo de botones de radio").



5.3. Controlar el Evento Componente "Radio buttons Group"



Usando este componente, seleccionaremos el tipo de operación de trading y el tipo de fecha de caducidad. Igual que en el caso de las flags, usaremos etiquetas gráficas, pero esta vez con nuevas imágenes.

Activado

Desactivado

Pero aquí el problema se complica a causa de la necesidad de restablecer todos los botones de radio a un estado de inactividad, excepto aquellos en los que hace click. Considere el ejemplo del botón de radio de

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_Exe1_radio2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe3_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ChartRedraw (); return ; } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (sparam== "ActP_Exe2_radio2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe1_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe3_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ChartRedraw (); return ; } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (sparam== "ActP_Exe3_radio2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe1_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ChartRedraw (); return ; } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Los botones de radio de tipo de caducidad de orden se diferencian solo en el hecho de que al hacer click en el tercero, debe llevar a cabo un paso adicional: configurar una nueva fecha en la entrada de tiempo de la caducidad de una orden.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_exp3_radio2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp1_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , White ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_READONLY , false); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT , TimeToString (time_current)); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_line2" , OBJPROP_TIME , time_current); ChartRedraw (); return ; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , LavenderBlush ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_READONLY , true); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_line2" , OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; ... } ... }

Ahora ya hemos terminado de trabajar con los botones de radio.

5.4. Crear y controlar eventos de listas desplegables



Usaremos la lista desplegable para elegir órdenes / operaciones de trading para su modificación / cierre / eliminación y paneles de selección. Empecemos con la lista de operaciones de trading / órdenes.

Lo primero que aparece en la pestaña "Modification / closure" ("Modificación / cierre") es un botón con el mensaje "Select an order -->" ("Seleccione una orden -->"). Este será el botón que active la lista. Al hacer click en él debería aparecer la lista desplegable, y tras hacer nuestra selección, debería replegarse de nuevo. Echemos un vistazo al controlador CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK de este botón:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_ord_button5" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" , true); string info[ 100 ]; int tickets[ 100 ]; ArrayInitialize (tickets, - 1 ); get_ord_info(info, tickets); create_list(info, tickets); } else { DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Nuestro objetivo principal es determinar si las operaciones de trading / órdenes están en el mercado, y de ser así, extraer información de ellas y mostrarla en la lista. La función get_ord_info() tiene este papel:

void get_ord_info( string &info[], int &tickets[]) { int cnt= 0 ; string inf; if ( PositionSelect ( Symbol ())) { double vol= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); int typ= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (typ== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) inf+= "BUY " ; if (typ== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) inf+= "SELL " ; inf+= DoubleToString (vol, MathCeil ( MathAbs ( MathLog (vol)/ MathLog ( 10 ))))+ " lots" ; inf+= " at " + DoubleToString ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ), Digits ()); info[cnt]=inf; tickets[cnt]= 0 ; cnt++; } for ( int i= 0 ;i< OrdersTotal ();i++) { int ticket= OrderGetTicket (i); if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL )== Symbol ()) { inf= "#" + IntegerToString (ticket)+ " " ; int typ= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); double vol= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) inf+= "BUY LIMIT " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) inf+= "SELL LIMIT " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) inf+= "BUY STOP " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) inf+= "SELL STOP " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) inf+= "BUY STOP LIMIT " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) inf+= "SELL STOP LIMIT " ; inf+= DoubleToString (vol, MathCeil ( MathAbs ( MathLog (vol)/ MathLog ( 10 ))))+ " lots" ; inf+= " at " + DoubleToString ( OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ), Digits ()); info[cnt]=inf; tickets[cnt]=ticket; cnt++; } } }

Combinará un bloque de información y tickets de órdenes y operaciones de trading.



Además, la función create_list() creará una lista basada en esta información.

void create_list( string &info[], int &tickets[]) { int x= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )+ ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_YSIZE ); color col= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_COLOR ); color bgcol= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ); int wnd_height= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd); int y_cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 100 ;i++) { if (tickets[i]==- 1 ) break ; int y_pos=y+y_cnt* 20 ; if (y_pos+ 20 >wnd_height) {x+= 300 ; y_cnt= 0 ;} y_pos=y+y_cnt* 20 ; y_cnt++; string name= "ActP_orders_list_" + IntegerToString (i)+ " $" + IntegerToString (tickets[i]); create_button(name,info[i],x,y_pos, 300 , 20 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,col); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,bgcol); } }

Y finalmente, la función DeleteLists () elimina los elementos de la lista:

void DeleteLists( string IDstr) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n,IDstr)>= 0 && StringFind (n, "main" )< 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,n); } }

De modo que ahora, al hacer click en el botón de activación, se crea una lista. Debemos conseguir que funcione, puesto que con cada click en cualquier elemento de la lista debe ocurrir una acción específica. En concreto, se debe cargar una interfaz para trabajar con una orden, y esta se debe llenar con información sobre la orden / operación de trading.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if ( StringFind (sparam, "ActP_orders_list_" )< 0 ) { DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ChartRedraw (); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT , ObjectGetString ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_TEXT )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); int ticket= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, StringFind (sparam, "$" )+ 1 )); SetScheme(ticket); DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); ChartRedraw (); } ... } ... }

Aquí es donde se complican las cosas. Puesto que no sabemos de antemano el tamaño de la lista y los nombres de sus objetos, tendremos que extraer información de ella tomando el nombre del elemento de la lista. La función SetScheme() configurará la interfaz adecuada para trabajar con una operación de trading o con una orden pendiente:

void SetScheme( int t) { if (t== 0 ) { if (PositionSelect(Symbol())) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" , true ); ApplyScheme( 6 ); SetPositionParams(); Objects_Selectable( "ActP" , false ); } } if (t> 0 ) { if (OrderSelect(t)) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" , true ); ApplyScheme( 7 ); SetOrderParams(t); Objects_Selectable( "ActP" , false ); } } }

Las funciones SetPositionParams() y SetOrderParams() instalan las propiedades requeridas de la interfaz cargada:

void SetPositionParams() { if ( PositionSelect ( Symbol ())) { double pr= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double lots= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double mag= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (pr))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_lots_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (lots))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (sl))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (tp))); if (mag!= 0 ) ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_mag_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString (mag)); ChartRedraw (); } else MessageBox ( "There isn't open position for " + Symbol ()); } void SetOrderParams( int ticket) { if ( OrderSelect (ticket) && OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL )== Symbol ()) { double pr= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); double lots= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); double sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); double tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); double mag= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); double lim= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); datetime expir= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME expir_type= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (lim, _Digits )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , White ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_READONLY ,false); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , LavenderBlush ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_READONLY ,true); } switch (expir_type) { case ORDER_TIME_GTC : { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp1_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); break ; } case ORDER_TIME_DAY : { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp1_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); break ; } case ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED : { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp1_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , TimeToString (expir)); break ; } } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (pr))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_lots_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (lots))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (sl))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (tp))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_ticket_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString (ticket)); if (mag!= 0 ) ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_mag_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString (mag)); ChartRedraw (); } else MessageBox ( "There isn't an order with ticket " + IntegerToString (ticket)+ " for " + Symbol ()); }

Y el toque final: la lista debería eliminarse al hacer click en el gráfico, usando CHARTEVENT_CLICK para este evento:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col1_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col2_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col3_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... }

Como resultado, tendremos una bonita lista desplegable:

Figura 14. Un ejemplo del panel de lista desplegable "Modify/Close" ("Modificar / Cerrar")

Ahora debemos crear una lista de selecciones de color en la pestaña de configuración.

Piense en los controladores de los botones de activación:



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_col1_button6" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { create_color_list( 100 , "ActP_col1_button6" , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col2_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col3_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_2" ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_3" ); } else { DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_" ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Aquí seguiremos el mismo método que en la lista de selección de orden.



La función para crear una lista es diferente:

void create_color_list( int y_max, string ID, int num) { int x= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,ID, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , ID, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )+ ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , ID, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); color col= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,ID, OBJPROP_COLOR ); int wnd_height= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd); y_max+=y; int y_cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 132 ;i++) { color bgcol=colors[i]; int y_pos=y+y_cnt* 20 ; if (y_pos+ 20 >wnd_height || y_pos+ 20 >y_max) {x+= 20 ; y_cnt= 0 ;} y_pos=y+y_cnt* 20 ; y_cnt++; string name= "ActP_color_list_" + IntegerToString (num)+ID+ IntegerToString (i); create_button(name, "" ,x,y_pos, 20 , 20 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,col); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,bgcol); } }

A continuación, observemos el proceso de click para el elemento de la lista:



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if ( StringFind (sparam, "ActP_color_list_1" )< 0 ) { DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_1" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col1_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ChartRedraw (); } else { color col= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ); SetButtonsColor(col); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col1_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_1" ); ChartRedraw (); } ... } ... }

La función SetButtonsColor() configura el color de los botones:

void SetButtonsColor( color col) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n, "ActP" )>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,n, OBJPROP_TYPE )== OBJ_BUTTON ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,n, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,col); } GlobalVariableSet ( "ActP_buttons_color" ,col); }

Veamos los resultados más abajo:

Figura 15. Configurar el color de los botones

Las listas de selección de color y etiquetas de texto son similares. Como resultado, podemos crear un colorido panel con unos pocos clicks:

Figura 16. Cambiar colores de paneles, botones y texto



Ya hemos terminado con las listas. Sigamos con los campos de entrada.

5.5. Controlar el Evento Campo de Entrada



Un campo de entrada generará un evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT, que ocurre al completar la edición del texto en el campo. La única razón por la que necesitamos controlar este evento es a causa de la configuración de líneas auxiliares para precios, relevantes para los precios en los campos de entrada.



Consideremos el ejemplo de una línea de stop:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_SL_edit1" ) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check1" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) { double sl_val= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_SL_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , sl_val); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Otros campos se procesan de forma similar.

5.6 Controlar Eventos de Temporizador



El temporizador se usa para monitorizar las líneas auxiliares. De este modo, al mover las líneas, los valores de precios a las que están enlazadas se mueven automáticamente al campo de entrada. La función OnTimer() se ejecuta con cada tick del temporizador.



Considere el ejemplo del establecimiento de líneas de Stop Loss y Take Profit rastreándolas con la pestaña activa "Market" ("Mercado"):

void OnTimer () { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_main_1" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check1" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) { double sl_pr= NormalizeDouble ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_SL_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE ), _Digits ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (sl_pr, _Digits )); double tp_pr= NormalizeDouble ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_TP_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE ), _Digits ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (tp_pr, _Digits )); } } ... ChartRedraw (); }

El rastreo de otras líneas se implementa de forma similar.





6. Ejecutar Operaciones de Trading



Llegados a este punto, hemos llenado todos los campos de entrada necesarios, activado cuadros de confirmación y botones de radio. Ahora es el momento de comprobar operaciones de trading basadas en los datos que ya tenemos.



6.1. Abrir Transacción



La pestaña "From the market" ("Desde el mercado") contiene los botones "Buy" ("Compra") y "Sell" ("Venta"). Si todos los campos se llenan correctamente, se debería implementar una operación de trading al hacer click en cualquiera de los botones.



Fijémonos en los controladores de estos botones:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_buy_button1" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { deal( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (sparam== "ActP_sell_button1" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { deal( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Como puede ver, la función deal() funciona correctamente.

int deal( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE typ) { double SL= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double TP= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double lots= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Lots_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int mag= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Magic_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int dev= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Dev_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); string comm= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Comm_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING filling= ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe2_radio1" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) filling= ORDER_FILLING_IOC ; MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; req.symbol= Symbol (); req.volume=lots; req.price=Ask; req.sl= NormalizeDouble (SL, Digits ()); req.tp= NormalizeDouble (TP, Digits ()); req.deviation=dev; req.type=typ; req.type_filling=filling; req.magic=mag; req.comment=comm; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Nada extraño. Leímos primero la información requerida de los objetos y, con esa base, creamos una solicitud de trading.

Comprobemos nuestro trabajo:





Figura 17. Operaciones de trading: el resultado de la ejecución de Compra



Como puede ver, la operación de Compra se ha realizado con éxito.



6.2. Configurar una Orden Pendiente



Los botones "Buy" ("Compra") y "Sell" ("Venta") de la pestaña "Pending" ("Pendiente") son los responsables del establecimiento de órdenes pendientes.



Consideremos los controladores:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_buy_button2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE typ; double pr= NormalizeDouble ( StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )), Digits ()); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limit_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 0 ) { if (Ask>pr) typ= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ; else typ= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; } else { typ= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ; } order(typ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (sparam== "ActP_sell_button2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE typ; double pr= NormalizeDouble ( StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )), Digits ()); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limit_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 0 ) { if (Bid<pr) typ= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ; else typ= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; } else { typ= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ; } order(typ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Aquí determinaremos el tipo de órdenes futuras en base a la relación del precio de mercado actual con el precio establecido. Tras ello, la función order() determinará la orden:

int order( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE typ) { double pr= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double stoplim= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double SL= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double TP= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double lots= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Lots_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); datetime expir= StringToTime ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int mag= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Magic_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); string comm= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Comm_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING filling= ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) filling= ORDER_FILLING_IOC ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe3_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) filling= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME expir_type= ORDER_TIME_GTC ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) expir_type= ORDER_TIME_DAY ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) expir_type= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ; MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; req.symbol= Symbol (); req.volume=lots; req.price= NormalizeDouble (pr, Digits ()); req.stoplimit= NormalizeDouble (stoplim, Digits ()); req.sl= NormalizeDouble (SL, Digits ()); req.tp= NormalizeDouble (TP, Digits ()); req.type=typ; req.type_filling=filling; req.type_time=expir_type; req.expiration=expir; req.comment=comm; req.magic=mag; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Comprobemos nuestro trabajo:





Figura 18. Operaciones de trading: establecimiento de orden pendiente resultante

El stop-limit de "Buy" se ha configurado con éxito.

6.3. Modificación de Posición



El botón "Edit" ("Editar") en la pestaña "Modify/Close" ("Modificar / Cerrar") es el responsable de la modificación de la posición seleccionada:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_mod_button4" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { modify_pos(); DeleteScheme( "ActP" ,true); SetScheme( 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

La función Modify_pos() es directamente responsable de la modificación:

int modify_pos() { if (! PositionSelect ( Symbol ())) MessageBox ( "There isn't open position for symbol " + Symbol (), "Message" ); double SL= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double TP= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int dev= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_dev_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; req.symbol= Symbol (); req.sl= NormalizeDouble (SL, _Digits ); req.tp= NormalizeDouble (TP, _Digits ); req.deviation=dev; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Resultados:





Figura 19. Operaciones de trading: el resultado de modificar las propiedades de la operación (configurar TP y SL)





Los niveles de Stop Loss y Take Profit se han cambiado con éxito.



6.4. Cerrar una Posición



El botón "Close" ("Cerrar") en la pestaña "Modify/Close" es el responsable del cierre (posiblemente parcial) de la posición:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_del_button4" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { int retcode=close_pos(); if (retcode== 10009 ) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" ,true); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Select order -->" ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

La función close_pos() es responsable del cierre:

int close_pos() { if (! PositionSelect ( Symbol ())) MessageBox ( "There isn't open position for symbol " + Symbol (), "Message" ); double lots= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_lots_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); if (lots> PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )) lots= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); int dev= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_dev_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int mag= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_mag_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { req.price=Bid; req.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { req.price=Ask; req.type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } req.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; req.symbol= Symbol (); req.volume=lots; req.sl= 0 ; req.tp= 0 ; req.deviation=dev; req.type_filling= ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; req.magic=mag; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

El resultado: se cerraron 1,5 lotes de la transacción seleccionada:

Figura 20. Trading: cierre parcial de posición



6.5. Modificación de una Orden Pendiente



El botón "Edit" ("Editar") en la pestaña "Modify/Close"es el responsable de la modificación de la orden seleccionada:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_mod_button3" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { string button_name= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); long ticket= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (button_name, 1 , StringFind (button_name, " " )- 1 )); modify_order(ticket); DeleteScheme( "ActP" ,true); SetScheme(ticket); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

La función Modify_order () es responsable de la modificación:

int modify_order( int ticket) { double pr= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double stoplim= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double SL= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double TP= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double lots= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Lots_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); datetime expir= StringToTime ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME expir_type= ORDER_TIME_GTC ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) expir_type= ORDER_TIME_DAY ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) expir_type= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ; MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; req.order=ticket; req.volume=lots; req.price= NormalizeDouble (pr, Digits ()); req.stoplimit= NormalizeDouble (stoplim, Digits ()); req.sl= NormalizeDouble (SL, Digits ()); req.tp= NormalizeDouble (TP, Digits ()); req.type_time=expir_type; req.expiration=expir; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Veamos el resultado: una orden se modificó con éxito:

Figura 21. Modificación de una orden pendiente

6.6. Eliminar una Orden Pendiente



El botón "Delete" ("Eliminar") en la pestaña "Modify/Close"es el responsable de la eliminación de la orden seleccionada:



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_del_button3" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { string button_name= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); long ticket= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (button_name, 1 , StringFind (button_name, " " )- 1 )); int retcode=del_order(ticket); if (retcode== 10009 ) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" ,true); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Select an order -->" ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

La función del_order() es responsable de la eliminación de órdenes:

int del_order( int ticket) { MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; req.order=ticket; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Veamos el resultado: la orden se eliminó.





Fig. 22 Operaciones de trading: eliminación de una orden pendiente



Conclusión

Hemos comprobado todas las funciones del panel y funcionan correctamente.



Esperamos que el conocimiento adquirido al leer este artículo le ayude con el desarrollo de paneles de control activos, que le resultarán indispensables para trabajar en el mercado.