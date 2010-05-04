Creating a "Snake" Game in MQL5

Introduction

In this article, we will consider an example of writing a "Snake" game in MQL5.

Since the 5th version of MQL, the game programming became possible, primarily due to events processing features, including the custom events. The object-oriented programming simplifies the design of such programs, makes the code clearer and reduces the number of errors.

After the reading of this article, you will learn about the OnChart events processing, examples of use of the MQL5 standard library classes and recipes for cyclic calls of the function after a certain time to perform any calculations.

Game Description



The "Snake" game has been chosen as an example, primarily, because of the simplicity of its implementation. Everyone, who had a great interest in programming is able to write this game.

According to Wikipedia:

Snake is a video game first released during the mid 1970s in arcades and has maintained popularity since then, becoming somewhat of a classic. The player controls a long, thin creature, resembling a snake, which roams around on a bordered plane, picking up food (or some other item), trying to avoid hitting its own tail or the "walls" that surround the playing area. In some variations on the field there are additional obstacles. Each time the snake eats a piece of food, its tail grows longer, making the game increasingly difficult. The user controls the direction of the snake's head (up, down, left, or right), and the snake's body follows. The player cannot stop the snake from moving while the game is in progress, and cannot make the snake go in reverse.



This implementation of "Snake" in MQL5 will have some limitations and features.

The number of levels is equal to 6 (from 0 to 5). There are 5 lives available at each level. After the use of all lives or after he successful passing of all levels, the game will return to the initial level. You can create your own levels. The snake speed and its maximal length is the same for each level.

The game field consists of 4 elements:

Game title. It's used for the game positioning on the chart. By moving the title, all the game elements are moved.

Playing field. It's an array (table) of cells with dimensions 20x20. Each cell has a size of 20x20 pixels. The elements on the playing field are: The Snake. It consists of at least three consecutive elements - head, body and tail. The head can be moved left, right, up and down. All other snake elements are moved after the head.

The Obstacle. It's represented as grey rectangle, for the case of snake's head collision with the obstacle, the current level is restarted and the number of lives is decreased by 1.

The Food. The food is presented by berry, for the case of snake's head collision with the food, the snake's size (length of its body) is increased. After the eating of 12 pieces, the snake goes to the next level. The Information Panel (status bar of the game). It consists of three elements: Level. Shows the current level.

Food left over. Shows how much of berries is left to eat.

Lives. Shows the number of lives available. Panel. It consists of three buttons: Button "Start". Starts the current level.

The button "Pause". Pauses the game.

The button "Stop". Stops the game, while the transition occurs at the initial level.

All these elements can be seen at Figure 1:





Fig. 1. Elements of the "Snake"game



The game title is an object of "Button" type. All playing field elements are the objects of "BmpLabel" type. The Information panel consists of three objects of "Edit" type, the Control Panel consists of three objects "Button" type. All objects are positioned by definition of distances along X and Y in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the chart.

It should be noted that playing field edges isn't an obstacle for the snake's movement. For example, then the snake comes through the left edge, it appears on the right. It can be seen at Figure 2:





Figure 2. Passing of the snake through the playing field edge



The snake's head and its tail, unlike the body can be rotated. The direction of head is determined by snake movement direction or by position of its neighboring elements. The tail's direction is determined only by position of the neighboring element.

For example, if the neighbour tail element is on the left side, the tail is turned to the left. A little differently is with the head. The head is turned left, if its neighboring element is on the right. side The examples of head and tail directions are presented at the figures below. Pay attention to the turn of the head and tail relative to their neighboring elements.









The head and tail are directed to the left The head and tail are directed to the right The head and tail are directed to the down The head and tail are directed to the up

The snake movement is carried out in three stages:

The one cell head movement to the right, left, up or down depending on direction. The movement of the last element of a snake body on the previous head place. Moving the snake's tail on the previous place of the last body element. The movement of snake's tail on the previous place of the last snake's body element.

If the snake eats the food, the tail does not moved. Instead, a new element of the body is created, that moved on the past place of the last snake's body element.

An example of snake movement to the left is presented at figures below:









Initial position One cell to the left head movement

Movement of the last body element

to the previous place of the head Tail movement on the past place

of the last body element

Theory



Next we will discuss the tools and techniques which are used when writing games.

The MQL5 Standard Library

It's convenient to use the arrays of objects of the same type (for example, playing field cells, snake elements) to manipulate them (create, move, delete). These arrays and objects can be implemented using the MQL5 Standard Library classes.



The use of the MQL5 Standard Library classes allows to simplify the process of programs writing. For the game, we will use the following library classes:

To use the MQL5 Standard Library classes, it's necessary to include them using the following compiler directive:

#include <path_to_the_file_with_classes_description>

For example, for using of objects of CChartObjectButton type we need to write:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

File paths can be found in the MQL5 Reference.

When working with the MQL5 Standard Library classes it's important to understand that some of them inherit each other. For example, the CChartObjectButton class inherits the CChartObjectEdit class, in turn the CChartObjectEdit class inherits the CChatObjectLabel class, etc. This means that for the derived classes, the parent class properties and methods are available.

To understand the advantages of use of the MQL5 Standard Library classes, let's consider an example of button creation and implement it in two ways (without and with use of the classes).

Here is an example without the use of the classes:

ObjectCreate ( 0 , "button" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Button text" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 20 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 10 );

An example with use of the classes:

CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" );

One can see, it simplier to work with the classes. In addition, the class objects can be stored in arrays and easily handled.

The methods and properties of the Object controls classes are well and clearly described in the MQL5 Reference to the Standard Library classes.

We will use the CArrayObj class of the Standard Library to arrange the objects array, it allows to relieve the user from many routine operations (such as an array resizing when adding a new element, the deletion of objects in the array, etc.)

CArrayObj Class Features

The CArrayObj class allows to organize a dynamic array of pointers to the objects of CObject class type. The CObject is a parent class for all classes of the Standard Library. It means that we can create a dynamic array of pointers to the objects of any class of tge Standard Library classes. If you need to create a dynamic array of objects of your own class, it should be inherited from the CObject class.

In the following example, the compiler will not print errors, because the custom class is the successor of CObject class:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass: public CObject { }; CMyClass *my_obj= new CMyClass; CArrayObj array_obj; array_obj.Add(my_obj);

For the next case, the compiler will generate an error, because the my_obj is not a pointer to the CObject class, or a class that inherits CObject class:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass { }; CMyClass *my_obj= new CMyClass; CArrayObj array_obj; array_obj.Add(my_obj);

When writing the game will use the following methods of class CArrayObj :

Add - Adds an element at the end of the array.

Insert - Inserts an element at the specified position of the array.

Detach - Deletes the element at the specified position (the element is removed from the array).

Total - Gets the number of elements in the array.

At - Gets the element at the specified position (the element isn't removed from the array).

Here is an example of work with the CArrayObj class:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass: public CObject { public : char s; }; void MyPrint(CArrayObj *array_obj) { CMyClass *my_obj; for ( int i= 0 ;i<array_obj.Total();i++) { my_obj=array_obj.At(i); printf ( "%C" ,my_obj.s); } } int OnInit () { CArrayObj *array_obj= new CArrayObj(); CMyClass *my_obj; for ( int i= 'a' ;i<= 'c' ;i++) { my_obj= new CMyClass(); my_obj.s= char (i); array_obj.Add(my_obj); } MyPrint(array_obj); my_obj= new CMyClass(); my_obj.s= 'd' ; array_obj.Insert(my_obj, 1 ); MyPrint(array_obj); my_obj=array_obj.Detach( 2 ); MyPrint(array_obj); delete array_obj; return ( 0 ); }

In this example, the OnInit function creates a dynamic array with three elements. The output of the array contents is performed by the call of the MyPrint function.

After filling the array using the Add method, its contents can be represented as (a, b, c).

After applying the Insert method, the contents of the array can be represented as (a, d, b, c).

Finally, after applying the Detach method, the array will look like (a, d, c).

When the delete operator is appled to the array_obj variable, the CArrayObj class desctructor is called, which removes not only the array_obj array, but also the objects, whose pointers are stored in it. To prevent it, before applying the delete commandm, the memory management flag of the CArrayObj class should be set to false. This flag is set by FreeMode method .

If it isn't necessary to delete the objects, whose pointers are stored in the dynamic array when removing a dynamic array of object pointers, you should write the following code:

array_obj.FreeMode(false); delete array_obj;

Event Handling



If there is set of events generated, they accumulate in the queue, then they arrive consistently to the event processing function.

For the events handling generated when working with chart, as well as custom events, MQL5 has the OnChartEvent function. An each event has an identifier and parameters, passed to the OnChartEvent function.

The OnChartEvent function is called only when the thread is out of all other program functions. Thus, in the following example, the OnChartEvent will never get control.

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); while (true) { } } int OnInit () { MyFunction(); return ( 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); }

An infinite while loop doesn't allow to return from the MyFunction function. The OnChartEvent function cannot get control. Thus, press of the button doesn't calls the Alert function.

Periodic Code Execution with the Events Handling

In the game, the periodic call of the snake movement function with the ability of events handling after a certain time interval is needed. But as was shown above, an endless loop leads to the fact, that the OnChartEvent function is not called and event handling becomes impossible.

So it's necessary to invent another way of periodic code execution.

Using OnTimer



The MQL5 language has a special OnTimer function, that called periodically according to the predefined number of seconds. To do it, we will use the EventSetTimer function.

The previous example can be rewritten as:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { } int OnInit () { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( 0 ); } void OnTimer () { MyFunction(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); }

In the OnInit function, the button created and defined a period equal to one second, for call of the OnTimer function, The call of the function OnTimer is performed every second, the OnTimer function calls the code (MyFunction), that should be executed periodically.

Pay attention that call of the OnTimer function is multiple of seconds. To call the function after a specified number of milliseconds, the other method is needed. This method is the use of custom events.

Using the Custom Events



The custom event is generated by EventChartCustom function, the event ID and its parameters is defined in the input parameters of the EventChartCustom function. The number of custom defined IDs can be up to 65536 - from 0 to 65535. The MQL5 compiler adds automatically the CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM constant identifier to the ID to distinguish the custom events from the other types of events. Thus, the actual range of the custom IDs is from CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM to CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+65535 ( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST ).

An example of a periodic call of MyFunction using the custom events is presented below:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { Sleep ( 200 ); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); } int OnInit () { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); MyFunction(); return ( 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) MyFunction(); }

In this example, before the MyFunction function there is a delay of 200 ms (the time of the periodic call this function) and custom event is generated. The OnChartEvent function handles all events, for the case of the custom event, it calls again the MyFunction function. Thus, the periodic call of the MyFunction function is implemented this way, and it's possible to set the call period equal to milliseconds.

Practical Part



Let's consider example of writing a "Snake" game.

Defining the Constants and Levels Map



Map levels in a separate includes (header) file "Snake.mqh" and is a three-dimensional array level [6] [20] [20]. The levels map is located in a separate header file "Snake.mqh" and represented as a game_level[6][20][20] three-dimensional array. An each element of this array is a two-dimensional array, that contains the description of the individual level. If the value of an element is equal to 9, it's an obstacle. If the value of an array element is equal to 1,2 or 3, it's the head, body or tail of the snake respectively, that defines its initial position on the playing field. You can add new levels or modify the existing ones to the level array.

In addition, the file "Snake.mqh" contains the constants, that are used in the game. For example, by changing the SPEED_SNAKE and MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE contants, you can increase/decrease the snake speed and its maximal length at each level. All constants are commented.

#property copyright "Roman Martynyuk" #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #include <VirtualKeys.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #define CRASH_NO 0 #define CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE 1 #define CRASH_FOOD 2 #define DIRECTION_LEFT 0 #define DIRECTION_UP 1 #define DIRECTION_RIGHT 2 #define DIRECTION_DOWN 3 #define COUNT_COLUMNS ArrayRange(game_level, 2 ) #define COUNT_ROWS ArrayRange( game_ level, 1 ) #define COUNT_LEVELS ArrayRange( game_ level, 0 ) #define START_POS_X 0 #define START_POS_Y 0 #define SQUARE_WIDTH 20 #define SQUARE_HEIGHT 20 #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SQUARE "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\square.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_OBSTACLE "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\obstacle.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_LEFT "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\head_left.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_UP "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\head_up.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_RIGHT "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\head_right.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_DOWN "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\head_down.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\body.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_LEFT "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\tail_left.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_UP "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\tail_up.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_RIGHT "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\tail_right.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_DOWN "Games\\Snake\\tail_down.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_FOOD "Games\\Snake\food.bmp" #define SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_square_%u_%u" #define OBSTACLE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_obstacle_%u_%u" #define SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_element_%u" #define FOOD_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_food_%u" #define LEVEL_EDIT_NAME "snake_level_edit" #define LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT "Level: %u of %u" #define FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_NAME "snake_food_available_edit" #define FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT "Food left over: %u" #define LIVES_EDIT_NAME "snake_lives_edit" #define LIVES_EDIT_TEXT "Lives: %u" #define START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_start_game_button" #define START_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Start" #define PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_pause_game_button" #define PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Pause" #define STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_stop_game_button" #define STOP_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Stop" #define CONTROL_WIDTH (COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 )/ 3 #define CONTROL_HEIGHT 40 #define CONTROL_BACKGROUND C'240,240,240' #define CONTROL_COLOR Black #define STATUS_WIDTH (COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 )/ 3 #define STATUS_HEIGHT 40 #define STATUS_BACKGROUND LemonChiffon #define STATUS_COLOR Black #define HEADER_BUTTON_NAME "snake_header_button" #define HEADER_BUTTON_TEXT "Snake" #define HEADER_WIDTH COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 #define HEADER_HEIGHT 40 #define HEADER_BACKGROUND BurlyWood #define HEADER_COLOR Black #define COUNT_FOOD 3 #define LIVES_SNAKE 5 #define SPEED_SNAKE 100 #define MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE 15 #define MAX_LEVEL COUNT_LEVELS- 1 int game_level[][ 20 ][ 20 ]= { { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } };

Note, the definition of constant #define SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_square_% u_% U". We will create the playing field. An each cell of the playing field is a bitmap label, it should have a unique name. The name of a cell is defined by this constant, the format specification of a cell name is %u, it means the insigned integer.

If you will specify the name when creating the BmpLabel like: StringFormat (SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME, 1,0), the name will be be equal to "snake_square_1_0".

The Classes



There are two custom classes have been developed for the game, they are located in the "Snake.mq5" file.

The ChartFieldElement class:

class CChartFieldElement: public CChartObjectBmpLabel { private : int pos_x,pos_y; public : int GetPosX(){ return pos_x;} int GetPosY(){ return pos_y;} void SetPos( int val_pos_x, int val_pos_y) { pos_x=(val_pos_x==- 1 )?COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 :((val_pos_x==COUNT_COLUMNS)? 0 :val_pos_x); pos_y=(val_pos_y==- 1 )?COUNT_ROWS- 1 :((val_pos_y==COUNT_ROWS)? 0 :val_pos_y); } void Move( int start_pos_x, int start_pos_y) { X_Distance(start_pos_x+pos_x*SQUARE_WIDTH-pos_x+(SQUARE_WIDTH-X_Size())/ 2 ); Y_Distance(start_pos_y+pos_y*SQUARE_HEIGHT-pos_y+(SQUARE_HEIGHT-Y_Size())/ 2 ); } };

The CChartFiledElement class inherits the CChartObjectBmpLabel class, thus extends it. All the playing field, such as cell barrier, head, body and tail of the snake, and the "food" are the objects of this class. The pos_x and pos_y properties are relative coordinates of elements on the playing field, that is the row and column indexes of the element. The SetPos method sets these coordinates. The Move method converts the relative coordinates to the distances along the X and Y axes in pixels and moves the element. To do it, it calls the X_Distance and YDistance methods of the CChartObjectBmpLabel class.

The CSnakeGame class:

class CSnakeGame { private : CArrayObj *square_obj_arr; CArrayObj *control_panel_obj_arr; CArrayObj *status_panel_obj_arr; CArrayObj *obstacle_obj_arr; CArrayObj *food_obj_arr; CArrayObj *snake_element_obj_arr; CChartObjectButton *header; int direction; int current_lives; int current_level; int header_left; int header_top; public : void CSnakeGame() { current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; current_level= 0 ; header_left=START_POS_X; header_top=START_POS_Y; } void SetHeaderPos( int val_header_left, int val_header_top) { header_left=val_header_left; header_top=val_header_top; }; void SetDirection( int d){direction=d;} int GetDirection(){ return direction;} void CreateHeader(); void DeleteHeader(); void CreateField(); void FieldMoveOnChart(); void DeleteField(); void CreateObstacle(); void ObstacleMoveOnChart(); void DeleteObstacle(); void CreateSnake(); void SnakeMoveOnChart(); void SnakeMoveOnField(); void SetTrueSnake(); int Check(); void DeleteSnake(); void CreateFood(); void FoodMoveOnChart(); void FoodMoveOnField( int food_num); void DeleteFood(); void CreateControlPanel(); void ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); void DeleteControlPanel(); void CreateStatusPanel(); void StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); void DeleteStatusPanel(); void AllMoveOnChart(); void Init(); void Deinit(); void StartGame(); void PauseGame(); void StopGame(); void ResetGame(); void NextLevel(); };

The CSnakeGame is the main class of the game, it contains the fields and methods of creation, movement and removal of the game elements. One can see, at the beginning of the class description, the fields for the organization of dynamic arrays of pointers of game elements are declared. For example, the pointers of the snake elements are stored into the snake_element_obj_arr field. The zeroth array index of the snake_element_obj_arr array will be a head of snake, and the last - its tail. Knowing it, you can easily manipulate the snake on the playing field.

Let's consider all methods of the CSnakeGame class. The methods are implemented on the basis of the theory, presented in the "Theory" chapter of this article.

The game header

void CSnakeGame::CreateHeader( void ) { header= new CChartObjectButton; header.Create( 0 ,HEADER_BUTTON_NAME, 0 ,header_left,header_top,HEADER_WIDTH,HEADER_HEIGHT); header.BackColor(HEADER_BACKGROUND); header.Color(HEADER_COLOR); header.Description(HEADER_BUTTON_TEXT); header.Selectable( true ); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteHeader( void ) { delete header; }

The playing field

void CSnakeGame::CreateField() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *square_obj; square_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_ROWS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_COLUMNS;j++) { square_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); square_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i,j), 0 , 0 , 0 ); square_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SQUARE); square_obj.SetPos(j,i); square_obj_arr.Add(square_obj); } FieldMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::FieldMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *square_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((square_obj=square_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { square_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteField() { delete square_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

The Obstacles

void CSnakeGame::CreateObstacle() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *obstacle_obj; obstacle_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_ROWS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_COLUMNS;j++) if (game_level[current_level][i][j]== 9 ) { obstacle_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); obstacle_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (OBSTACLE_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i,j), 0 , 0 , 0 ); obstacle_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_OBSTACLE); obstacle_obj.SetPos(j,i); obstacle_obj_arr.Add(obstacle_obj); } ObstacleMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::ObstacleMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *obstacle_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((obstacle_obj=obstacle_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { obstacle_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteObstacle() { delete obstacle_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

The Snake

void CSnakeGame::CreateSnake() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj,*snake_arr[]; ArrayResize (snake_arr, 3 ); snake_element_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_COLUMNS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_ROWS;j++) if (game_level[current_level][i][j]== 1 || game_level[current_level][i][j]== 2 || game_level[current_level][i][j]== 3 ) { snake_element_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); snake_element_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME,game_level[current_level][i][j]), 0 , 0 , 0 ); snake_element_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY); snake_element_obj.SetPos(j,i); snake_arr[game_level[current_level][i][j]- 1 ]=snake_element_obj; } snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 0 ]); snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 1 ]); snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 2 ]); SnakeMoveOnChart(); SetTrueSnake(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::SnakeMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { snake_element_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::SnakeMoveOnField() { int prev_x,prev_y,next_x,next_y,check; CChartFieldElement *snake_head_obj,*snake_body_obj,*snake_tail_obj; snake_head_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); prev_x=snake_head_obj.GetPosX(); prev_y=snake_head_obj.GetPosY(); switch (direction) { case DIRECTION_LEFT:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x- 1 ,prev_y); break ; case DIRECTION_UP:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y- 1 ); break ; case DIRECTION_RIGHT:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x+ 1 ,prev_y); break ; case DIRECTION_DOWN:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y+ 1 ); break ; } snake_head_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); check=Check(); snake_body_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.Detach(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 2 ); next_x=snake_body_obj.GetPosX(); next_y=snake_body_obj.GetPosY(); snake_body_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_body_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); prev_x=next_x; prev_y=next_y; snake_element_obj_arr.Insert(snake_body_obj, 1 ); if (check>=CRASH_FOOD) { snake_body_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); snake_body_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME,snake_element_obj_arr.Total()+ 1 ), 0 , 0 , 0 ); snake_body_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY); snake_body_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_body_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); snake_element_obj_arr.Insert(snake_body_obj,snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 1 ); if (snake_element_obj_arr.Total()!=MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE) { FoodMoveOnField(check-CRASH_FOOD); } else EventChartCustom ( 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , "" ); } else { snake_tail_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 1 ); snake_tail_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_tail_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); } SetTrueSnake(); ChartRedraw (); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); Sleep (SPEED_SNAKE); } void CSnakeGame::SetTrueSnake() { CChartFieldElement *snake_head,*snake_body,*snake_tail; int total,x1,x2,y1,y2; total=snake_element_obj_arr.Total(); snake_head=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); x1=snake_head.GetPosX(); y1=snake_head.GetPosY(); snake_body=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 1 ); x2=snake_body.GetPosX(); y2=snake_body.GetPosY(); if (x1-x2== 1 || x1-x2==-(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_RIGHT); direction=DIRECTION_RIGHT; } else if (y1-y2== 1 || y1-y2==-(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_DOWN); direction=DIRECTION_DOWN; } else if (x1-x2==- 1 || x1-x2==COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 ) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_LEFT); direction=DIRECTION_LEFT; } else { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_UP); direction=DIRECTION_UP; } snake_body=snake_element_obj_arr.At(total- 2 ); x1=snake_body.GetPosX(); y1=snake_body.GetPosY(); snake_tail=snake_element_obj_arr.At(total- 1 ); x2=snake_tail.GetPosX(); y2=snake_tail.GetPosY(); if (x1-x2== 1 || x1-x2==-(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_RIGHT); else if (y1-y2== 1 || y1-y2==-(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_DOWN); else if (x1-x2==- 1 || x1-x2==COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 ) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_LEFT); else snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_UP); } int CSnakeGame::Check() { int i; CChartFieldElement *snake_head_obj,*snake_element_obj,*obstacle_obj,*food_obj; snake_head_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); i= 0 ; while ((obstacle_obj=obstacle_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==obstacle_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==obstacle_obj.GetPosY()) { EventChartCustom ( 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , "" ); return CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE; } i++; } i= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==food_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==food_obj.GetPosY()) { food_obj.Background(true); return (CRASH_FOOD+i); } i++; } i= 3 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_element_obj_arr.At(i+ 1 )== NULL ) break ; if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==snake_element_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==snake_element_obj.GetPosY()) { EventChartCustom ( 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , "" ); snake_element_obj.Background(true); return CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE; } i++; } return CRASH_NO; } void CSnakeGame::DeleteSnake() { delete snake_element_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

After the snake's head is moved, it checked for the collision by Check() function, which returns the collision identifier.

The SetTrueSnake() function is used to specify the correct drawing of snake's head and tail , depending on the position of their neighboring elements.

The Food for the Snake



void CSnakeGame::CreateFood() { int i; CChartFieldElement *food_obj; MathSrand ( uint ( TimeLocal ())); food_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); i= 0 ; while (i<COUNT_FOOD) { food_obj= new CChartFieldElement; food_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (FOOD_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i), 0 , 0 , 0 ); food_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_FOOD); food_obj_arr.Add(food_obj); FoodMoveOnField(i); i++; } } void CSnakeGame::FoodMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *food_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { food_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::FoodMoveOnField( int food_num) { int i,j,k,n,m; CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj,*food_obj; CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 1 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces2+FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT,MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE-snake_element_obj_arr.Total())); bool b; b=false; k= 0 ; while (true) { i=( int )( MathRand ()/ 32767.0 *(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )); j=( int )( MathRand ()/ 32767.0 *(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )); n= 0 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(n))!= NULL ) { if (j!=snake_element_obj.GetPosX() && i!=snake_element_obj.GetPosY()) b=true; else { b=false; break ; } n++; } if (b==true) { n= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(n))!= NULL ) { if (j!=food_obj.GetPosX() && i!=food_obj.GetPosY()) b=true; else { b=false; break ; } n++; } } if (b==true && game_level[current_level][i][j]!= 9 ) break ; k++; } food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(food_num); food_obj.Background(false); food_obj.SetPos(j,i); food_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteFood() { delete food_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

Location of food on the playing field is set at random, provided that the cell field, which will be located the food does not contain other elements.

The Status Panel

void CSnakeGame::CreateStatusPanel() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; status_panel_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,LEVEL_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces2+FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT,MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE- 3 )); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,LIVES_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::StatusPanelMoveOnChart() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; int x,y,i; x=header_left; y=header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT+COUNT_ROWS*(SQUARE_HEIGHT- 1 )+ 1 ; i= 0 ; while ((edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { edit_obj.X_Distance(x+i*CONTROL_WIDTH); edit_obj.Y_Distance(y); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteStatusPanel() { delete status_panel_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

The Control Panel

void CSnakeGame::CreateControlPanel() { CChartObjectButton *button_obj; control_panel_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(START_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(STOP_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::ControlPanelMoveOnChart() { CChartObjectButton *button_obj; int x,y,i; x=header_left; y=header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT+COUNT_ROWS*(SQUARE_HEIGHT- 1 )+ 1 ; i= 0 ; while ((button_obj=control_panel_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { button_obj.X_Distance(x+i*CONTROL_WIDTH); button_obj.Y_Distance(y+CONTROL_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteControlPanel() { delete control_panel_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

The Game Initialization, Deinitialization and Game Elements Movement

void CSnakeGame::AllMoveOnChart() { FieldMoveOnChart(); StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); ObstacleMoveOnChart(); SnakeMoveOnChart(); FoodMoveOnChart(); } void CSnakeGame::Init() { CreateHeader(); CreateField(); CreateStatusPanel(); CreateControlPanel(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::Deinit() { DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); DeleteControlPanel(); DeleteStatusPanel(); DeleteField(); DeleteHeader(); }

The Game Control

void CSnakeGame::StartGame() { return ; } void CSnakeGame::PauseGame() { return ; } void CSnakeGame::StopGame() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; current_level= 0 ; current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 0 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } void CSnakeGame::ResetGame() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; if (current_lives- 1 ==- 1 )StopGame(); else { current_lives--; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } } void CSnakeGame::NextLevel() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; if (current_level+ 1 >MAX_LEVEL)StopGame(); else { current_level++; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 0 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } }

The Event Handling (final code)

CSnakeGame snake_field; int OnInit () { snake_field.Init(); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { snake_field.Deinit(); } void OnTimer () { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { long x,y; static bool press_key=true; static bool press_button=false; static bool move=false; if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && press_key==false) { if ((lparam==VK_LEFT) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_LEFT && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_RIGHT)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_LEFT); else if ((lparam==VK_RIGHT) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_LEFT && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_RIGHT)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_RIGHT); else if ((lparam==VK_DOWN) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_UP && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_DOWN)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_DOWN); else if ((lparam==VK_UP) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_UP && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_DOWN)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_UP); press_key=true; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME && press_button==false) { Sleep ( 1000 ); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); press_button=true; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME) { press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME) { snake_field.StopGame(); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM && press_button==true) { snake_field.SnakeMoveOnField(); press_key=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM + 1 ) { snake_field.ResetGame(); Sleep ( 1000 ); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM + 2 ) { snake_field.NextLevel(); Sleep ( 1000 ); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG && sparam==HEADER_BUTTON_NAME) { x= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); y= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); snake_field.SetHeaderPos(x,y); snake_field.AllMoveOnChart(); } }

The press_key and press_button are two static variables, defined in the OnChartEvent event handler function.

The game start is allowed if press_button variable is false. After the click on the "Start" button, the press_button variable is set to true (it prohibits the re-execution of code that starts the game), this state remains the same until one of the following events:

Restart of the current level;

Transition to the next level;

The game pause (the "Pause" button has pressed);

The game stop (the "Stop" button has pressed).

The change of the snake movement direction is possible if it's perpendicular to the current direction, as well as after the snake has moved on the playing field (the value of press_key variable indicates about it) These conditions are taken into account in the CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN event processing function (keypress event).

Then you move the header, the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG event is generated, the header_left and header_top fields of the CSnakeGame class are redefined. The movement of the other game elements is determined by the values of these fields.

The movement of playing field is implemented the way, presented in the TradePad_Sample.

Conclusion



In this article we have considered an example of writing the games in MQL5.



We have introduced the Standard Library classes (the control classes), the CArrayObj class, and also have learned how to perform the periodical function call with events handling.

An archive with source codes of the "Snake" game can be downloaded at the reference below. The archive should be unpacked into the folder terminal_data_folder.