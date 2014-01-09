Criando um jogo de "Snake" no MQL5
Introdução
Neste artigo, vamos levar em consideração um exemplo de escrita de um jogo de "Snake" no MQL5.
Desde a 5ª versão do MQL5, a programação de jogos tornou-se possível primeiramente devido as características de processamento de eventos, incluindo eventos personalizados. A programação orientada a objeto simplifica o design de tais programas, torna o código mais claro e reduz o número de erros.
Após a leitura deste artigo, você aprenderá sobre o processamento de eventos OnChart, exemplos do uso das classes da Biblioteca Padrão do MQL5 e receitas para chamadas cíclicas da função após um certo tempo para realizar quaisquer cálculos.
Descrição do jogo
O jogo "Snake" foi escolhido como exemplo, principalmente por causa da simplicidade de sua implementação. Todos aqueles que tiveram um grande interesse em programação são capazes de escrever este jogo.
De acordo com a Wikipédia:
Snake é um videogame lançado pela primeira vez durante meados dos anos 70 em arcades e manteve sua popularidade desde então, tornando-se de uma espécie de clássico.
O jogador controla uma criatura longa e fina, que lembra uma cobra, a qual vaga sobre um plano cercado, pegando alimento (ou algum outro item), tentando evitar atingir sua própria cauda ou as "paredes" que cercam a área de jogo. Em algumas variações no campo existem obstáculos adicionais. Cada vez que a cobra come um pedaço de alimento, sua calda fica mais longa, tornando o jogo cada vez mais difícil. O usuário controla a direção da cabeça da cobra (cima, baixo, esquerda ou direita), e o corpo da cobra segue. O jogador não pode parar o movimento da cobra enquanto o jogo estiver ocorrendo, e não pode fazer a cobra andar para trás.
Esta implementação de "Snake" no MQL5 terá algumas limitações e características.
O número de fases é igual a 6 (de 0 a 5). Existem 5 vidas disponíveis em cada fase. Após o uso de todas as vidas ou após passar por todas as fases com sucesso, o jogo retornará para a fase inicial. Você pode criar suas próprias fases. A velocidade da cobra e seu comprimento máximo são os mesmos para cada fase.
O campo do jogo consiste em 4 elementos:
- Título do jogo. É usado para o posicionamento do jogo no gráfico. Ao deslocar o título, todos os elementos do jogo são deslocados.
- Campo de jogo. É um arranjo (tabela) de células com dimensões 20x20. Cada célula tem um tamanho de 20x20 pixels. Os elementos no campo de jogo são:
- A cobra. Consiste em pelo menos três elementos consecutivos - cabeça, corpo e cauda. A cabeça pode ser deslocada para a esquerda, para a direita, para cima e para baixo. Todos os demais elementos da cobra são deslocados depois da cabeça.
- O obstáculo. é representado como um retângulo cinza, e quando ocorre colisão da cabeça da cobra com o obstáculo, a fase atual é reiniciada e o número de vidas é diminuído em 1.
- O alimento. O alimento está presente em forma de frutinha, quando a cabeça da cobra colide com o alimento, o tamanho da cobra (comprimento do corpo) aumenta. Após se alimentar de 12 pedaços, a cobra avança para a próxima fase.
- O painel de informações (barra de status do jogo). Ele consiste em três elementos:
- Fase. Mostra a fase atual.
- Alimento restantes. Mostra quantas frutas restam para comer.
- Vidas. Mostra o número de vidas disponível.
- Painel. Ele consiste em três botões:
- Botão "Iniciar". Inicia a fase atual.
- O botão "Pausar". Pausa o jogo.
- O botão "Parar". Interrompe o jogo enquanto a transição ocorre na fase inicial.
Todos esses elementos podem ser vistos na Figura 1:
Figura 1. Elementos do jogo "Snake"
O título do jogo é um objeto do tipo "Botão". Todos os elementos do campo de jogo são objetos do tipo "BmpLabel". O painel de informações consiste em três objetos do tipo "Editar", o painel de controle consiste em três objetos do tipo "Botão". Todos os objetos são posicionados por definição por distâncias adiante de X e Y em pixels relativos ao canto superior esquerdo do gráfico.
Deve-se notar que as bordas do campo de jogo não são obstáculos para a movimentação da cobra. Por exemplo, depois da cobra atravessar a borda esquerda, ela aparece na direita. Isso pode ser visto na Figura 2:
Figura 2. Passagem da cobra através da borda do campo de jogo
A cabeça da cobra e sua cauda, ao contrário do corpo, podem ser giradas. A direção da cabeça é determinada pela direção de movimento da cobra ou pela posição de seus elementos vizinhos. A direção da cauda é determinada somente pela posição do elemento vizinho.
Por exemplo, se o elemento vizinho da cauda estiver no lado esquerdo, a cauda é virada para a esquerda. Um pouco diferente ocorre com a cabeça. A cabeça é virada para a esquerda se seu elemento vizinho estiver do lado direito. Os exemplos de direções de cabeça e cauda são apresentados nas figuras abaixo. Preste atenção para o virar da cabeça e da cauda relativo a seus elementos vizinhos.
|A cabeça e a cauda são direcionadas para a esquerda
|A cabeça e a cauda são direcionadas para a direita
|A cabeça e a cauda são direcionadas para baixo
|A cabeça e a cauda são direcionadas para cima
O movimento da cobra é realizado em três fases:
- O movimento da cabeça de célula para a direita, para a esquerda, para cima ou para baixo depende da direção.
- O movimento do último elemento de um corpo de cobra no local anterior da cabeça.
- Deslocar a cauda da cobra no local anterior do último elemento do corpo. O movimento da cauda da cobra no local anterior do último elemento do corpo da cobra.
Se a cobra comer o alimento, a cauda não se move. Ao invés disso, um novo elemento do corpo é criado, que deslocou-se pelo lugar anterior do último elemento do corpo da cobra.
Um exemplo de movimento da cobra para a esquerda é apresentado nas figuras abaixo:
|Posição inicial
| Movimento da cabeça de uma célula para a esquerda
|Movimento do último elemento do corpo
para o local anterior da cabeça
|O movimento da cauda no local anterior
do último elemento do corpo
Teoria
A seguir discutiremos sobre as ferramentas e técnicas as quais são usadas quando gravamos jogos.
A Biblioteca Padrão do MQL5
É conveniente utilizar os arranjos de objetos de mesmo tipo (por exemplo, células do campo de jogo, elementos da cobra) para manipulá-los (criar, deslocar, apagar). Estes arranjos e objetos podem ser implementados utilizando as classes da Biblioteca Padrão do MQL5.
O uso das classes da Biblioteca Padrão do MQL5 permite simplificar o processo da escrita do programa. Para o jogo, utilizaremos as seguintes classes de biblioteca:
- A CArrayObj é uma classe para a organização de dados (arranjo dinâmico de ponteiros).
- Os CChartObjectEdit , CChartObjectButton , CChartObjectBmpLabel são classes de controle, representando, respectivamente, o "Editar", "Botão" e o "BmpLabel".
Para utilizar as classes da Biblioteca Padrão do MQL5, é necessário incluí-las utilizando a seguinte diretiva de compilador:
#include
Por exemplo, para o uso de objetos do tipo CChartObjectButton precisamos gravar:
#include
Caminhos de arquivo podem sem encontrados na Referência do MQL5.
Ao trabalhar com as classes da Biblioteca Padrão do MQL5 é importante compreender que algumas delas herdam umas às outras. Por exemplo, a classe CChartObjectButton herda a classe CChartObjectEdit, por sua vez a classe CChartObjectEdit herda a classe CChatObjectLabel, etc. Isso significa que, para as classes derivadas, as propriedades e métodos da classe parente estão disponíveis.
Para compreender as vantagens do uso das classes da Biblioteca Padrão do MQL5, vamos considerar um exemplo de criação de um botão e implementá-la de duas formas (sem o uso e com o uso das classes).
Este é um exemplo sem o uso das classes:
//Creating a button with name "button" ObjectCreate(0,"button",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0); //Specifying the text on the button ObjectSetString(0,"button",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Button text"); //Specifying the button size ObjectSetInteger(0,"button",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100); ObjectSetInteger(0,"button",OBJPROP_YSIZE,20); //Specifying the button position ObjectSetInteger(0,"button",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10); ObjectSetInteger(0,"button",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,10);
Um exemplo com o uso das classes:
CChartObjectButton *button; //Creating an object of CChartObjectButton class and assign a pointer to the button variable button=new CChartObjectButton; //Creating a button with properties (in pixels): (width=100, height=20, positions: X=10,Y=10) button.Create(0,"button",0,10,10,100,20); //Specifying the text on the button button.Description("Button text");
Pode-se ver que é mais simples trabalhar com as classes. Além disso, os objetos de classe podem ser armazenados em arranjos e facilmente gerenciados.
Os métodos e propriedades das classes de controle de objeto são claramente e bem descritos na referência MQL5 para as classes da biblioteca padrão.
Utilizaremos a classe CArrayObj da biblioteca padrão para organizar o arranjo dos objetos, isso permite livrar o usuário de muitas operações de rotina (como um redimensionamento de arranjo ao adicionar um novo elemento, a exclusão de objetos do arranjo, etc.).
Características da classe CArrayObj
A classe CArrayObj permite organizar um arranjo dinâmico de ponteiros para os objetos do tipo de classe CObject. A CObject é uma classe parente a todas as classes da Biblioteca Padrão. Significa que podemos criar um arranjo dinâmico de ponteiros para os objetos de qualquer classe das classes da Biblioteca Padrão. Se você precisar criar um arranjo dinâmico de objetos de sua própria classe, ele deve ser herdado da classe CObject.
No seguinte exemplo, o compilador não imprimirá erros, porque a classe personalizada é a sucessora da classe CObject:
#include class CMyClass:public CObject { //fields and methods }; //creating an object of CMyClass type and assign it to the value of the my_obj variable CMyClass *my_obj=new CMyClass; //declaring a dynamic array of object pointers CArrayObj array_obj; //adding the my_obj object pointer at the end of the array_obj array array_obj.Add(my_obj);
Para o próximo caso, o compilador gerará um erro, porque o my_obj não é um ponteiro para a classe CObject, ou uma classe que herda da classe CObject:
#include class CMyClass { //fields and methods }; //creating an object of CMyClass type and assing it to the value of the my_obj variable CMyClass *my_obj=new CMyClass; //declaring a dynamic array of object pointers CArrayObj array_obj; //adding the my_obj object pointer at the end of the array_obj array array_obj.Add(my_obj);
Ao escrever o jogo se utilizará os seguintes métodos de classe CArrayObj:
- Add - Adiciona um elemento no fim do arranjo.
- Insert - Insere um elemento na posição especificada do arranjo.
- Detach - Exclui o elemento na posição especificada (o elemento é excluído do arranjo).
- Total - Obtém o número de elementos no arranjo.
- At - Obtém o elemento na posição especificada (o elemento não é excluído do arranjo).
Este é um exemplo de trabalho com a classe CArrayObj:
#include //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMyClass:public CObject { public: char s; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void MyPrint(CArrayObj *array_obj) { CMyClass *my_obj; for(int i=0;i<array_obj.total();i++) {="" my_obj="array_obj.At(i);" printf("%C",my_obj.s); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //creating the pointer to the object of CArrayObj class CArrayObj *array_obj=new CArrayObj(); //declaring the CMyClass object pointer CMyClass *my_obj; //filling the array_obj dynamic array for(int i='a';i<='c';i++) { //creating the CMyClass class object my_obj=new CMyClass(); my_obj.s=char(i); //adding an object of CMyClass class at the end of the array_obj dynamic array array_obj.Add(my_obj); } //printing result MyPrint(array_obj); //creating new object of CMyClass class my_obj=new CMyClass(); my_obj.s='d'; //inserting new element at the first position of the array array_obj.Insert(my_obj,1); //printing result MyPrint(array_obj); //detaching the element from the third position of the array my_obj=array_obj.Detach(2); //printing result MyPrint(array_obj); //deleting the dynamic array and all objects with pointers of the array delete array_obj; return(0); }
Nesse exemplo, a função OnInit cria um arranjo dinâmico com três elementos. A saída dos conteúdos do arranjo é feita pelo acionamento da função MyPrint.
Após preencher o arranjo utilizando o método Add, seu conteúdo pode ser representado como (a,b,c).
Após aplicar o método Insert, os conteúdos do arranjo podem ser representados por (a, d, b, c).
Por fim, após a aplicação do método Detach, o arranjo vai se parecer com (a, d, c).
Quando o operador delete é aplicado na variável array_obj, o destruidor de classe CArrayObj é acionado, o qual exclui não somente o arranjo array_obj, mas também os objetos cujos ponteiros estão armazenados dentro dele. Para evitar que isso ocorra, antes de aplicar o comando delete a marcação de gerenciamento de memória da classe CArrayObj deve ser definida como falsa. Esse sinalizador é ajustado pelo método FreeMode.
Se não for necessário excluir os arquivos, cujos ponteiros estão armazenados no arranjo dinâmico, quando for remover o arranjo dinâmico dos ponteiro de objeto, você deve escrever o seguinte código:
array_obj.FreeMode(false);
delete array_obj;
Gerenciamento de evento
Se há um conjunto de eventos gerado, eles se acumulam na fila e depois chegam de forma consistente para a função de processamento de evento.
Para o gerenciamento de eventos gerado ao trabalhar com o gráfico, assim como com os eventos personalizados, o MQL5 tem a função OnChartEvent. E cada evento tem um identificador e parâmetros, passados para a função OnChartEvent.
A função OnChartEvent é acionada somente quando o thread estiver fora de todas as outras funções do programa. Assim, no exemplo seguinte, o OnChartEvent nunca assumirá o controle.
#include //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void MyFunction() { CChartObjectButton *button; button=new CChartObjectButton; button.Create(0,"button",0,10,10,100,20); button.Description("Button text"); while(true) { //The code, that should be called periodically } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { MyFunction(); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="button") Alert("Button click"); }
Um ciclo infinito while não permite retornar da função MyFunction. A função OnChartEvent não pode assumir o controle. Assim, pressionar o botão não aciona a função Alert.
Execução de código periódico com o gerenciamento de eventos
No jogo, o acionamento periódico da função do movimento da cobra com a habilidade de gerenciamento de eventos, após um certo intervalo de tempo, é necessário. Mas, conforme mostrado acima, um ciclo sem fim leva a um fato, que a função OnChartEvent não é acionada e o gerenciamento de eventos torna-se impossível.
Então é necessário inventar uma outra forma de execução do código periódico.
Usando o OnTimer
A linguagem do MQL5 tem uma função especial OnTimer que é acionada periodicamente de acordo com o número predefinido de segundos. Para fazer isso, usaremos a função EventSetTimer.
O exemplo anterior pode ser reescrito como:
#include //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void MyFunction() { //The code, that should be executed periodically } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { CChartObjectButton *button; button=new CChartObjectButton; button.Create(0,"button",0,10,10,100,20); button.Description("Button text"); EventSetTimer(1); return(0); } void OnTimer() { MyFunction(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="button") Alert("Button click"); }
Na função OnInit, o botão criado e definido por um período igual a um segundo, para acionamento da função OnTimer, o acionamento da função OnTimer é feito a cada segundo, a função OnTimer aciona o código (MyFunction), que deve ser executado periodicamente.
Preste atenção, já que o acionamento da função OnTimer é múltiplo de segundos. Para acionar a função após um número especifico de milissegundos, o outro método é necessário. Este método é a utilização de eventos personalizados.
Utilizando os eventos personalizados
O evento personalizado é gerado pela função EventChartCustom, a ID do evento e seus parâmetros são definidos nos parâmetros de entrada da função EventChartCustom. O número de IDs definidas e personalizadas pode ser de até 65536 - de 0 a 65535. O compilador do MQL5 adiciona automaticamente o identificador de constante CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM à ID para distinguir os eventos personalizados de outros tipos de eventos. Assim, o intervalo real das IDs personalizadas é de CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM até CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +65535 (CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST).
Um exemplo de um acionamento periódico do MyFunction utilizando os eventos personalizados é apresentado abaixo:
#include //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void MyFunction() { //The code, that should be executed periodically Sleep(200); EventChartCustom(0,0,0,0,""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { CChartObjectButton *button; button=new CChartObjectButton; button.Create(0,"button",0,10,10,100,20); button.Description("Button text"); MyFunction(); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OnChartEvent processing function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="button") Alert("Button click"); if(id==CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) MyFunction(); }
Nesse exemplo, antes da função MyFunction, há um atraso de 200 ms (o tempo do acionamento periódico dessa função) e o evento personalizado é gerado. O evento OnChartEvent gerencia todos os eventos, para o caso do evento personalizado, ela aciona novamente a função MyFunction. Assim, o acionamento periódico da função MyFunction é implementado dessa forma, e é possível ajustar o período de acionamento igual a milissegundos.
Parte prática
Vamos considerar o exemplo da escrita de um jogo de "Snake".
Definindo as constantes e o mapa das fases
Os níveis do mapa em separado incluem o arquivo (cabeçalho) "Snake.mqh" e é um nível de array tridimensional [6] [20] [20]. O mapa das fases se localiza em um arquivo de cabeçalho separado "Snake.mqh" e representado como uma fase [6][20][20] de arranjo tridimensional. Em cada elemento desse arranjo está um arranjo bidimensional, que contém a descrição de cada fase individual. Se o valor de um elemento for igual a 9, ele é um obstáculo. Se o valor de um elemento de arranjo for igual a 1, 2 ou 3, ele é a cabeça, corpo ou cauda da cobra respectivamente, o que define sua posição inicial no campo de jogo. Você pode adicionar novas fases ou modificar as existentes no arranjo de fase.
Além disso, o arquivo "Snake.mqh" contém as constantes que são usadas no jogo. Por exemplo, ao alterar as constantes SPEED_SNAKE e MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE, você pode aumentar/diminuir a velocidade da cobra e seu comprimento máximo em cada fase. Todas as constantes são comentadas.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Snake.mqh | //| Copyright Roman Martynyuk | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Roman Martynyuk" #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #include //File with keycodes #include //File with CArrayObj class #include //File with CChartObjectBmpLabel class #include //File with CChartObjectButton and CChartObjectEdit classes #define CRASH_NO 0 //No crash #define CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE 1 //Crash with an "Obstacle" or snake body #define CRASH_FOOD 2 //Crash with a "Food"" #define DIRECTION_LEFT 0 //Left #define DIRECTION_UP 1 //Up #define DIRECTION_RIGHT 2 //Right #define DIRECTION_DOWN 3 //Down #define COUNT_COLUMNS ArrayRange(level,2) //Number of columns of playing field #define COUNT_ROWS ArrayRange(level,1) //Number of rows of playing field #define COUNT_LEVELS ArrayRange(level,0) //Number of levels #define START_POS_X 0 //Starting X position of the game #define START_POS_Y 0 //Starting Y position of the game #define SQUARE_WIDTH 20 //Square (cell) width (in pixels) #define SQUARE_HEIGHT 20 //Square (cell) height (in pixels) #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SQUARE "Games\\Snake\\square.bmp" //Path to the "Square" image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_OBSTACLE "Games\\Snake\\obstacle.bmp" //Path to the "Obstacle" image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_LEFT "Games\\Snake\\head_left.bmp" //Path to the snake's head (left) image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_UP "Games\\Snake\\head_up.bmp" //Path to the snake's head (up) image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_RIGHT "Games\\Snake\\head_right.bmp" //Path to the snake's head (right) image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_DOWN "Games\\Snake\\head_down.bmp" //Path to the snake's head (down) image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY "Games\\Snake\\body.bmp" //Path to the snake's body image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_LEFT "Games\\Snake\\tail_left.bmp" //Path to the snake's tail (left) image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_UP "Games\\Snake\\tail_up.bmp" //Path to the snake's tail (up) image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_RIGHT "Games\\Snake\\tail_right.bmp" //Path to the snake's tail (right) image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_DOWN "Games\\Snake\\tail_down.bmp" //Path to the snake's tail (down) image #define IMG_FILE_NAME_FOOD "Games\\Snake\food.bmp" //Path to the "Food" image #define SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_square_%u_%u" //Name of the "Square" graphic label #define OBSTACLE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_obstacle_%u_%u" //Name of the "Obstacle" graphic label #define SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_element_%u" //Name of the "Snake" graphic label #define FOOD_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_food_%u" //Name of the "Food" graphic label #define LEVEL_EDIT_NAME "snake_level_edit" //Name of the "Level" edit #define LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT "Level: %u of %u" //Text of the "Level" edit #define FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_NAME "snake_food_available_edit" //Name of the "Food left" edit #define FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT "Food left over: %u" //Text of the "Food left" edit #define LIVES_EDIT_NAME "snake_lives_edit" //Name of the "Lives" edit #define LIVES_EDIT_TEXT "Lives: %u" //Text of the "Lives" edit #define START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_start_game_button" //Name of the "Start" button #define START_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Start" //Text of the "Start" button #define PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_pause_game_button" //Name of the "Pause" button #define PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Pause" //Text of the "Pause" button #define STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_stop_game_button" //Name of the "Stop" button #define STOP_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Stop" //Text of the "Stop" button #define CONTROL_WIDTH (COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH-1)+1)/3//Control Panel Width (1/3 of playing field width) #define CONTROL_HEIGHT 40 //Control Panel Height #define CONTROL_BACKGROUND C'240,240,240' //Color of Control Panel buttons #define CONTROL_COLOR Black //Text Color of Control Panel Buttons #define STATUS_WIDTH (COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH-1)+1)/3//Status Panel Width (1/3 of playing field width) #define STATUS_HEIGHT 40 //Status Panel Height #define STATUS_BACKGROUND LemonChiffon //Status Panel Background Color #define STATUS_COLOR Black //Status Panel Text Color #define HEADER_BUTTON_NAME "snake_header_button" //Name of the "Header" button #define HEADER_BUTTON_TEXT "Snake" //Text of the "Header" button #define HEADER_WIDTH COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH-1)+1 //Width of the "Header" button (playing field width) #define HEADER_HEIGHT 40 //Height of the "Header" button #define HEADER_BACKGROUND BurlyWood //Header Background Color #define HEADER_COLOR Black //Headet Text Color #define COUNT_FOOD 3 //Number of "Foods" at playing field #define LIVES_SNAKE 5 //Number of snake lives at each level #define SPEED_SNAKE 100 //Snake Speed (in milliseconds) #define MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE 15 //Maximal Snake Length #define MAX_LEVEL COUNT_LEVELS-1 //Maximal Level int level[][20][20]= { { {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,3,2,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0} } , { {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,3,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0} } , { {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,9,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,3,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,9,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0} } , { {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,3,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0} } , { {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,2,3,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,9,9,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0} } , { {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,1,2,3,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,9,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,9,9,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}, {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,9,9,0,0,0,0,0} } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Note, a definição da constante #define SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_square_% u_% U". Criaremos o campo de jogo. Em cada célula do campo de jogo está um rótulo bitmap, ele deve ter um nome único. O nome da célula é definido por sua constante, a especificação de formato de um nome de célula é %u, significa o inteiro inscrito.
Se você for especificar o nome ao criar o BmpLabel como: StringFormat (SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME, 1,0), o nome será igual a "snake_square_1_0".
As classes
Existem duas classes personalizadas desenvolvidas para o jogo, elas se localizam no arquivo "Snake.mq5".
A classe ChartFieldElement:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartFieldElement class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartFieldElement:public CChartObjectBmpLabel { private: int pos_x,pos_y; public: int GetPosX(){return pos_x;} int GetPosY(){return pos_y;} //setting position (pos_x,pos_y) in internal coordinates void SetPos(int val_pos_x,int val_pos_y) { pos_x=(val_pos_x==-1)?COUNT_COLUMNS-1:((val_pos_x==COUNT_COLUMNS)?0:val_pos_x); pos_y=(val_pos_y==-1)?COUNT_ROWS-1:((val_pos_y==COUNT_ROWS)?0:val_pos_y); } //conversion of internal coordinates to absolute and object movement on the chart void Move(int start_pos_x,int start_pos_y) { X_Distance(start_pos_x+pos_x*SQUARE_WIDTH-pos_x+(SQUARE_WIDTH-X_Size())/2); Y_Distance(start_pos_y+pos_y*SQUARE_HEIGHT-pos_y+(SQUARE_HEIGHT-Y_Size())/2); } };
A classe CChartFiledElement herda a classe CChartObjectBmpLabel, deste modo, a estendendo. No campo de jogo, como uma barreira de células, cabeça, corpo e cauda da cobra, e o "alimento" são os objetos desta classe. As propriedades pos_x and pos_y são coordenadas relativas de elementos no campo de jogo, que é o índice da fileira e da coluna do elemento. O método SetPos ajusta estas coordenadas. O método Move converte as coordenadas relativas até às distâncias ao longo do eixos X e Y em pixels e movimenta o elemento. Para fazer isso, ele aciona os métodos X_Distance e YDistance da classe CChartObjectBmpLabel.
A classe CSnakeGame:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CSnakeGame class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSnakeGame { private: CArrayObj *square_obj_arr; //Array of playing field cells CArrayObj *control_panel_obj_arr; //Array of control panel buttons CArrayObj *status_panel_obj_arr; //Array of control panel edits CArrayObj *obstacle_obj_arr; //Array of an obstacles CArrayObj *food_obj_arr; //Array of "Food" CArrayObj *snake_element_obj_arr; //Array of snake elements CChartObjectButton *header; //Header int direction; //Snake movement direction int current_lives; //Number of snake Lives int current_level; //Level int header_left; //Left position of a header (X) int header_top; //Top position of a header (Y) public: //class constructor void CSnakeGame() { current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; current_level=0; header_left=START_POS_X; header_top=START_POS_Y; } //method for definition of header_left and header_top fields void SetHeaderPos(int val_header_left,int val_header_top) { header_left=val_header_left; header_top=val_header_top; }; //Get/Set direction methods void SetDirection(int d){direction=d;} int GetDirection(){return direction;} //Header creation and deletion methods void CreateHeader(); void DeleteHeader(); //Playing field creation, movement and deletion methods void CreateField(); void FieldMoveOnChart(); void DeleteField(); //Obstacle creation, movement and deletion methods void CreateObstacle(); void ObstacleMoveOnChart(); void DeleteObstacle(); //Snake creation, movement and deletion methods void CreateSnake(); void SnakeMoveOnChart(); void SnakeMoveOnField(); //snake movement on the playing field void SetTrueSnake(); //setting the images of the current snake's head and tail int Check(); //check for the collision with the playing field elements void DeleteSnake(); //Food creation, movement and deletion methods void CreateFood(); void FoodMoveOnChart(); void FoodMoveOnField(int food_num); void DeleteFood(); //Status panel creation, movement and deletion methods void CreateControlPanel(); void ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); void DeleteControlPanel(); //Control panel creation, movement and deletion methods void CreateStatusPanel(); void StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); void DeleteStatusPanel(); //Move all elements on the chart void AllMoveOnChart(); //Game initialization void Init(); //Game deinitialization void Deinit(); //Game control methods void StartGame(); void PauseGame(); void StopGame(); void ResetGame(); void NextLevel(); };
A CSnakeGame é a classe principal do jogo, contém os campos e métodos de criação, movimentação e exclusão dos elementos do jogo. Pode-se ver, no início da descrição da classe, os campos para a organização dos arranjos dinâmicos de ponteiros dos elementos do jogo estão declarados. Por exemplo, os ponteiros dos elementos da cobra ficam armazenados dentro do campo snake_element_obj_arr. O índice de arranjo zeroth do arranjo snake_element_obj_arr será uma cabeça de cobra e, o último - sua cauda. Ciente disso, você pode manipular a cobra no campo de jogo.
Consideremos todos os métodos da classe CSnakeGame. Os métodos são implementados baseados na teoria apresentada no capítulo "Teoria" desse artigo.
O título do jogo
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Header creation method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::CreateHeader(void) { //creating a new object of CChartObjectButton class and specifying the properties of header of CSnakeGame class header=new CChartObjectButton; header.Create(0,HEADER_BUTTON_NAME,0,header_left,header_top,HEADER_WIDTH,HEADER_HEIGHT); header.BackColor(HEADER_BACKGROUND); header.Color(HEADER_COLOR); header.Description(HEADER_BUTTON_TEXT); //the header is selectable header.Selectable(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Header deletion method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::DeleteHeader(void) { delete header; }
O campo de jogo
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Playing Field creation method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::CreateField() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *square_obj; //creating an object of CArrayObj class and assign the square_obj_arr properties of CSnakeGame class square_obj_arr=new CArrayObj(); for(i=0;i<COUNT_ROWS;i++) for(j=0;j<COUNT_COLUMNS;j++) { square_obj=new CChartFieldElement(); square_obj.Create(0,StringFormat(SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i,j),0,0,0); square_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SQUARE); //specifying the internal coordinates of the cell square_obj.SetPos(j,i); square_obj_arr.Add(square_obj); } //moving the playing field cells FieldMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The movement of playing field cells on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::FieldMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *square_obj; int i; i=0; while((square_obj=square_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { square_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deletion of a playing field | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::DeleteField() { delete square_obj_arr; ChartRedraw(); }
Os obstáculos
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creation of the obstacles | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::CreateObstacle() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *obstacle_obj; //creating an object of CArrayObj class and assign the obstacle_obj_arr properties of CSnakeGame class obstacle_obj_arr=new CArrayObj(); for(i=0;i<COUNT_ROWS;i++) for(j=0;j<COUNT_COLUMNS;j++) if(game_level[current_level][i][j]==9) { obstacle_obj=new CChartFieldElement(); obstacle_obj.Create(0,StringFormat(OBSTACLE_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i,j),0,0,0); obstacle_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_OBSTACLE); //specifying the internal coordinates of the obstacle obstacle_obj.SetPos(j,i); obstacle_obj_arr.Add(obstacle_obj); } //moving the obstacle on the chart ObstacleMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Obstacle movement method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::ObstacleMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *obstacle_obj; int i; i=0; while((obstacle_obj=obstacle_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { obstacle_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Obstacle deletion method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::DeleteObstacle() { delete obstacle_obj_arr; ChartRedraw(); }
A cobra
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Snake creation method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::CreateSnake() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj,*snake_arr[]; ArrayResize(snake_arr,3); //creating an object of CArrayObj class and assign it to the snake_element_obj_arr properties of CSnakeGame class snake_element_obj_arr=new CArrayObj(); for(i=0;i<COUNT_COLUMNS;i++) for(j=0;j<COUNT_ROWS;j++) if(game_level[current_level][i][j]==1 || game_level[current_level][i][j]==2 || game_level[current_level][i][j]==3) { snake_element_obj=new CChartFieldElement(); snake_element_obj.Create(0,StringFormat(SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME,game_level[current_level][i][j]),0,0,0); snake_element_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY); //specifying the internal coordinates of the snake element snake_element_obj.SetPos(j,i); snake_arr[game_level[current_level][i][j]-1]=snake_element_obj; } snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[0]); snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[1]); snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[2]); //moving the snake on the chart SnakeMoveOnChart(); //setting the correct images of the snake's head and tail SetTrueSnake(); ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Snake movement on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::SnakeMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj; int i; i=0; while((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { snake_element_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Snake movement on the playing field | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::SnakeMoveOnField() { int prev_x,prev_y,next_x,next_y,check; CChartFieldElement *snake_head_obj,*snake_body_obj,*snake_tail_obj; //getting the snake's head from the array snake_head_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(0); //saving the coordinates of a head prev_x=snake_head_obj.GetPosX(); prev_y=snake_head_obj.GetPosY(); //setting the new internal coordinates for the head depending on the movement direction switch(direction) { case DIRECTION_LEFT:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x-1,prev_y);break; case DIRECTION_UP:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y-1);break; case DIRECTION_RIGHT:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x+1,prev_y);break; case DIRECTION_DOWN:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y+1);break; } //moving the snake's head snake_head_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); //check for the snake's head collision with the other playing field elements (obstacle, snake body, food) check=Check(); //getting the last element of the snake's body snake_body_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.Detach(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()-2); //saving coordinates of the snake's body next_x=snake_body_obj.GetPosX(); next_y=snake_body_obj.GetPosY(); //moving the snake's body to the previous head's position snake_body_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_body_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); //saving the previous position of the snake's body prev_x=next_x; prev_y=next_y; //inserting the snake's body to the first position of the snake_element_obj_arr array snake_element_obj_arr.Insert(snake_body_obj,1); //if the snake's head has collided with the "Food" if(check>=CRASH_FOOD) { //creating new element of the snake's body snake_body_obj=new CChartFieldElement(); snake_body_obj.Create(0,StringFormat(SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME,snake_element_obj_arr.Total()+1),0,0,0); snake_body_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY); //moving the body element to the end of the snake before the tail snake_body_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_body_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); //adding the body to the penultimate position of the snake_element_obj_arr array snake_element_obj_arr.Insert(snake_body_obj,snake_element_obj_arr.Total()-1); //if snake's body isn't equal to the maximal snake length if(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()!=MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE) { //moving the eaten element on the new place on the playing field FoodMoveOnField(check-CRASH_FOOD); } //else we generate the custom event, that indicates that current snake length is the maximal possible else EventChartCustom(0,2,0,0,""); } //else if there isn't collision with the food, moving the tail to the position of the snake's body else { snake_tail_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()-1); snake_tail_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_tail_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); } //setting the correct images for the head and tail SetTrueSnake(); ChartRedraw(); //generating the custom event for periodic call of this snake movement function EventChartCustom(0,0,0,0,""); Sleep(SPEED_SNAKE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting the correct images for the snake's head and tail | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::SetTrueSnake() { CChartFieldElement *snake_head,*snake_body,*snake_tail; int total,x1,x2,y1,y2; total=snake_element_obj_arr.Total(); //getting the snake's head snake_head=snake_element_obj_arr.At(0); //saving position of a head x1=snake_head.GetPosX(); y1=snake_head.GetPosY(); //getting the first element of the snake's body snake_body=snake_element_obj_arr.At(1); //saving coordinates of the body x2=snake_body.GetPosX(); y2=snake_body.GetPosY(); //choosing the file with an image depening on the position of the head and the first body element relative to each other //setting the snake's movement direction depending on the snake's head direction if(x1-x2==1 || x1-x2==-(COUNT_COLUMNS-1)) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_RIGHT); direction=DIRECTION_RIGHT; } else if(y1-y2==1 || y1-y2==-(COUNT_ROWS-1)) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_DOWN); direction=DIRECTION_DOWN; } else if(x1-x2==-1 || x1-x2==COUNT_COLUMNS-1) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_LEFT); direction=DIRECTION_LEFT; } else { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_UP); direction=DIRECTION_UP; } //getting the last element of the snake's body snake_body=snake_element_obj_arr.At(total-2); //saving coordinates of the body x1=snake_body.GetPosX(); y1=snake_body.GetPosY(); //getting the tail of the snake snake_tail=snake_element_obj_arr.At(total-1); //saving coordinates of the tail x2=snake_tail.GetPosX(); y2=snake_tail.GetPosY(); //choosing the file with an image depening on the position of the tail and the last body element relative to each other if(x1-x2==1 || x1-x2==-(COUNT_COLUMNS-1)) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_RIGHT); else if(y1-y2==1 || y1-y2==-(COUNT_ROWS-1)) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_DOWN); else if(x1-x2==-1 || x1-x2==COUNT_COLUMNS-1) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_LEFT); else snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_UP); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for snake's head collision with the playing field elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSnakeGame::Check() { int i; CChartFieldElement *snake_head_obj,*snake_element_obj,*obstacle_obj,*food_obj; //getting the snake's head snake_head_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(0); i=0; //check for the head's collision with the obstacle while((obstacle_obj=obstacle_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { if(snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==obstacle_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==obstacle_obj.GetPosY()) { EventChartCustom(0,1,0,0,""); return CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE; } i++; } i=0; //check for the collision of head with the food while((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { if(snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==food_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==food_obj.GetPosY()) { //hiding the food food_obj.Background(true); return(CRASH_FOOD+i); } i++; } i=3; //check for the collision of a head with the body and tail while((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { //we don't check for the collision with the last snake's element, because it hasn't been moved yet if(snake_element_obj_arr.At(i+1)==NULL) break; if(snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==snake_element_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==snake_element_obj.GetPosY()) { EventChartCustom(0,1,0,0,""); //hiding the snake's element we have collided snake_element_obj.Background(true); return CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE; } i++; } return CRASH_NO; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Snake deletion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::DeleteSnake() { delete snake_element_obj_arr; ChartRedraw(); }
Após a cabeça da cobra ser deslocada, é feita uma verificação quanto a colisão pela função Check() a qual devolve para o identificador de colisão.
A função SetTrueSnake() é utilizada para especificar o desenho correto da cabeça e da cauda da cobra, dependendo da posição de seus elementos vizinhos.
O alimento para a cobra
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Food creation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::CreateFood() { int i; CChartFieldElement *food_obj; MathSrand(uint(TimeLocal())); //creating an object of CArrayObj class and assign it to the food_obj_arr properties of CSnakeGame class food_obj_arr=new CArrayObj(); i=0; while(i<COUNT_FOOD) { //creating the food food_obj=new CChartFieldElement; food_obj.Create(0,StringFormat(FOOD_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i),0,0,0); food_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_FOOD); food_obj_arr.Add(food_obj); //setting the field coordinates on the field and moving it on the playing field FoodMoveOnField(i); i++; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Food movement method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::FoodMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *food_obj; int i; i=0; while((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { food_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw(); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| A method to set coordinates of a food and to move it on the playing field | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::FoodMoveOnField(int food_num) { int i,j,k,n,m; CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj,*food_obj; CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; //setting a new value for "Foods left" on the status panel edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(1); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces2+FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT,MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE-snake_element_obj_arr.Total())); bool b; b=false; k=0; //generating randomly the food coordinates until the we get the free cells while(true) { //generating a row number i=(int)(MathRand()/32767.0*(COUNT_ROWS-1)); //generating a column number j=(int)(MathRand()/32767.0*(COUNT_COLUMNS-1)); n=0; //check, if there are any elements of the snake while((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(n))!=NULL) { if(j!=snake_element_obj.GetPosX() && i!=snake_element_obj.GetPosY()) b=true; else { b=false; break; } n++; } //checking for the other food presence if(b==true) { n=0; while((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(n))!=NULL) { if(j!=food_obj.GetPosX() && i!=food_obj.GetPosY()) b=true; else { b=false; break; } n++; } } //checking for the presence of the obstacle if(b==true && game_level[current_level][i][j]!=9) break; k++; } food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(food_num); //show food food_obj.Background(false); //setting new coordinates food_obj.SetPos(j,i); //moving the food food_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Food deletion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::DeleteFood() { delete food_obj_arr; ChartRedraw(); }
O local do alimento no campo de jogo é definido aleatoriamente, desde que o campo da célula, onde o alimento será localizado, não contenha outros alimentos.
O painel de status
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Status Panel Creation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::CreateStatusPanel() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; //creating an object of CArrayObj class and assign it to the status_panel_obj_arr properties of CSnakeGame class status_panel_obj_arr=new CArrayObj(); //creating the "Level" edit edit_obj=new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create(0,LEVEL_EDIT_NAME,0,0,0,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); //creating the "Food left over" edit edit_obj=new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create(0,FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_NAME,0,0,0,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces2+FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT,MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE-3)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); //creating the "Lives" edit edit_obj=new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create(0,LIVES_EDIT_NAME,0,0,0,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); //moving the status panel StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Status Panel movement method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::StatusPanelMoveOnChart() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; int x,y,i; x=header_left; y=header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT+COUNT_ROWS*(SQUARE_HEIGHT-1)+1; i=0; while((edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { edit_obj.X_Distance(x+i*CONTROL_WIDTH); edit_obj.Y_Distance(y); i++; } ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Status Panel deletion method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::DeleteStatusPanel() { delete status_panel_obj_arr; ChartRedraw(); }
O painel de controle
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Control Panel creation method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::CreateControlPanel() { CChartObjectButton *button_obj; //creating an object of CArrayObj class and assign it to the control_panel_obj_arr properties of CSnakeGame class control_panel_obj_arr=new CArrayObj(); //creating the "Start" button button_obj=new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create(0,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,0,0,0,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(START_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); //creating the "Pause" button button_obj=new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create(0,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,0,0,0,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); //creating the "Stop" button button_obj=new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create(0,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,0,0,0,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(STOP_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); //moving the control panel ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Control Panel movement method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::ControlPanelMoveOnChart() { CChartObjectButton *button_obj; int x,y,i; x=header_left; y=header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT+COUNT_ROWS*(SQUARE_HEIGHT-1)+1; i=0; while((button_obj=control_panel_obj_arr.At(i))!=NULL) { button_obj.X_Distance(x+i*CONTROL_WIDTH); button_obj.Y_Distance(y+CONTROL_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Control Panel deletion method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::DeleteControlPanel() { delete control_panel_obj_arr; ChartRedraw(); }
A inicialização do jogo, desativação e movimento dos elementos do jogo
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Game elements movement method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::AllMoveOnChart() { FieldMoveOnChart(); StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); ObstacleMoveOnChart(); SnakeMoveOnChart(); FoodMoveOnChart(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Game initialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::Init() { CreateHeader(); CreateField(); CreateStatusPanel(); CreateControlPanel(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Game deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::Deinit() { DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); DeleteControlPanel(); DeleteStatusPanel(); DeleteField(); DeleteHeader(); }
O controle do jogo
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dummy Start game method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::StartGame() { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dummy Pause game method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::PauseGame() { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Stop game method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::StopGame() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; current_level=0; current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; //setting new value for the "Level" field of the status panel edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(0); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); //setting new value for the "Lives" field of the status panel edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(2); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Level restart method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::ResetGame() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; if(current_lives-1==-1)StopGame(); else { //decreasing the number of lives current_lives--; //updating it at the status panel edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(2); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Next level method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSnakeGame::NextLevel() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; //to the initial level if there isn't next level if(current_level+1>MAX_LEVEL)StopGame(); else { //else increasing the level and updating the startus panel contents current_level++; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(0); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(2); edit_obj.Description(StringFormat(spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } }
O gerenciamento de evento (código final)
// Declaring and creating an object of CSnakeGame type at global level CSnakeGame snake_field; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { snake_field.Init(); EventSetTimer(1); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { snake_field.Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //setting the buttons unpressed if(ObjectFind(0,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>=0 && ObjectGetInteger(0,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,OBJPROP_STATE)==true) ObjectSetInteger(0,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,OBJPROP_STATE,false); if(ObjectFind(0,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>=0 && ObjectGetInteger(0,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,OBJPROP_STATE)==true) ObjectSetInteger(0,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,OBJPROP_STATE,false); if(ObjectFind(0,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>=0 && ObjectGetInteger(0,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,OBJPROP_STATE)==true) ObjectSetInteger(0,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME,OBJPROP_STATE,false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { long x,y; static bool press_key=true; static bool press_button=false; static bool move=false; //if key has been pressed and the snake has moved, let's specify the new movement direction if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && press_key==false) { if((lparam==VK_LEFT) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_LEFT && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_RIGHT)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_LEFT); else if((lparam==VK_RIGHT) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_LEFT && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_RIGHT)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_RIGHT); else if((lparam==VK_DOWN) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_UP && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_DOWN)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_DOWN); else if((lparam==VK_UP) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_UP && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_DOWN)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_UP); press_key=true; } //if "Start" button has been pressed and press_button=false if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME && press_button==false) { //waiting 1 second Sleep(1000); //generating new event for snake movement EventChartCustom(0,0,0,0,""); press_button=true; } //if "Pause" button has been pressed else if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME) { press_button=false; } //if "Stop" button has been pressed else if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME) { snake_field.StopGame(); press_key=true; press_button=false; } //processing of the snake movement event, if press_button=true else if(id==CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM && press_button==true) { snake_field.SnakeMoveOnField(); press_key=false; } //processing of the game restart event else if(id==CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+1) { snake_field.ResetGame(); Sleep(1000); press_key=true; press_button=false; } //processing of the next level event else if(id==CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+2) { snake_field.NextLevel(); Sleep(1000); press_key=true; press_button=false; } //processing of the header movement event else if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG && sparam==HEADER_BUTTON_NAME) { x=ObjectGetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); y=ObjectGetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); snake_field.SetHeaderPos(x,y); snake_field.AllMoveOnChart(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Os press_key e press_button são duas variáveis estáticas, definidas na função do gerenciador de evento OnChartEvent.
O início do jogo é permitido se a variável press_button for falsa. Após clicar no botão "Start", a variável press_button é definida como verdadeira (isso proíbe a reexecução do código que inicia o jogo), este estado permanece o mesmo até um dos seguintes eventos:
- Reinício da fase atual;
- Mudança para a próxima fase;
- A pausa do jogo (o botão "Pausa" estiver pressionado);
- A interrupção do jogo (o botão "Parar" estiver pressionado);
A mudança da direção de movimento da cobra é possível se ela for perpendicular a direção atual, assim como após a cobra tiver se movido no campo de jogo (o valor da variável press_key indica a esse respeito). Essas condições são levadas em conta na função de processamento de evento CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN (evento keypress).
Depois de mover o cabeçalho, o evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG é gerado, os campos header_left e header_top da classe CSnakeGame são definidos. O movimento dos outros elementos do jogo é determinado pelos valores desses campos.
O movimento do campo de jogo é implementado na forma apresentada nessa TradePad_Sample.
Conclusão
Neste artigo, consideramos um exemplo de escrita de jogos no MQL5.
Introduzimos as classes Biblioteca Padrão (as classes de controle), a classe CArrayObj e, também, ensinamos como realizar o acionamento da função periódica com o gerenciamento de eventos.
Um arquivo com códigos-fonte do jogo "Snake" pode ser baixado na referência abaixo. O arquivo deve ser extraído na pasta client_terminal_folder\MQL5.
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/65
Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.
Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.
