Creazione di un Gioco "Snack" in MQL5

Introduzione

In questo articolo considereremo un esempio di scrittura di un gioco "Snake" in MQL5.

Dalla quinta versione di MQL, la programmazione del gioco è diventata possibile, principalmente grazie alle funzionalità di elaborazione degli eventi, inclusi gli eventi personalizzati. La programmazione orientata agli oggetti semplifica la progettazione di tali programmi, rende il codice più chiaro e riduce il numero di errori.

Dopo la lettura di questo articolo, imparerai a conoscere l'elaborazione degli eventi OnChart, esempi di utilizzo delle classi della libreria standard MQL5 e ricette per chiamate cicliche della funzione dopo un certo tempo per eseguire eventuali calcoli.

Descrizione del Gioco



Il gioco "Snake" è stato scelto come esempio, principalmente, per la semplicità della sua implementazione. Tutti coloro che hanno avuto un grande interesse per la programmazione sono in grado di scrivere questo gioco.

Secondo Wikipedia:

Snake è un videogioco uscito per la prima volta a metà degli anni '70 nelle sale giochi e da allora ha mantenuto la popolarità, diventando un po' un classico. Il giocatore controlla una creatura lunga e sottile, simile a un serpente, che si aggira su un piano delimitato, raccogliendo cibo (o qualche altro oggetto), cercando di evitare di colpire la propria coda o le "pareti" che circondano l'area di gioco. In alcune varianti sul campo ci sono ostacoli aggiuntivi. Ogni volta che il serpente mangia un pezzo di cibo, la sua coda si allunga, rendendo il gioco sempre più difficile. L'utente controlla la direzione della testa del serpente (su, giù, sinistra o destra) e il corpo del serpente segue. Il giocatore non può impedire al serpente di muoversi mentre il gioco è in corso e non può far andare il serpente al contrario.



Questa implementazione di "Snake" in MQL5 avrà alcune limitazioni e funzionalità.

Il numero di livelli è pari a 6 (da 0 a 5). Ci sono 5 vite disponibili per ogni livello. Dopo aver utilizzato tutte le vite o dopo aver superato con successo tutti i livelli, il gioco tornerà al livello iniziale. Puoi creare i tuoi livelli. La velocità del serpente e la sua lunghezza massima sono le stesse per ogni livello.

Il campo di gioco è composto da 4 elementi:

Titolo del gioco. Viene utilizzato per il posizionamento del gioco sul grafico. Spostando il titolo, vengono spostati tutti gli elementi del gioco.

Campo da gioco. È un array (tabella) di celle con dimensioni 20x20. Ogni cella ha una dimensione di 20x20 pixel. Gli elementi sul campo di gioco sono: Il Serpente. Consiste di almeno tre elementi consecutivi: testa, corpo e coda. La testa può essere spostata a sinistra, a destra, in alto e in basso. Tutti gli altri elementi serpente vengono spostati dopo la testa.

L'Ostacolo. È rappresentato come un rettangolo grigio, in caso di collisione della testa di serpente con l'ostacolo, il livello corrente viene riavviato e il numero di vite viene ridotto di 1.

Il Cibo. Il cibo è presentato dalla bacca, in caso di collisione della testa del serpente con il cibo, le dimensioni del snake (lunghezza del suo corpo) sono aumentate. Dopo aver mangiato 12 pezzi, il snake passa al livello successivo. Il Pannello delle Informazioni (barra di stato del gioco). Si compone di tre elementi: Livello. Mostra il livello attuale.

Cibo avanzato. Mostra la quantità di bacche da mangiare.

Vite. Mostra il numero di vite disponibili. Pannello Si compone di tre pulsanti: Pulsante "Avvia". Avvia il livello corrente.

Il pulsante "Pausa". Mette in pausa il gioco.

Il pulsante "Stop". Interrompe il gioco, mentre la transizione avviene al livello iniziale.

Tutti questi elementi possono essere visti in Figura 1:





Fig. 1. Elementi del gioco "Snake"



Il titolo del gioco è un oggetto di tipo "Pulsante". Tutti gli elementi del campo di gioco sono oggetti di tipo "BmpLabel". Il pannello Informazioni è composto da tre oggetti di tipo "Modifica", il Pannello di controllo è composto da tre oggetti di tipo "Pulsante". Tutti gli oggetti sono posizionati per definizione delle distanze lungo X e Y in pixel rispetto all'angolo superiore sinistro del grafico.

Va notato che i bordi del campo di gioco non sono un ostacolo per il movimento del serpente. Ad esempio, il serpente passa attraverso il bordo sinistro, appare a destra. Si può vedere in Figura 2:





Figura 2. Passaggio del serpente attraverso il bordo del campo di gioco



La testa e la coda del serpente, a differenza del corpo, possono essere ruotate. La direzione della testa è determinata dalla direzione del movimento del serpente o dalla posizione dei suoi elementi vicini. La direzione della coda è determinata solo dalla posizione dell'elemento vicino.

Ad esempio, se l'elemento di coda vicino si trova sul lato sinistro, la coda viene ruotata a sinistra. Un po' diversamente è con la testa. La testa è girata a sinistra, se il suo elemento vicino è al lato destro. Gli esempi di direzione della testa e della coda sono presentati nelle figure seguenti. Presta attenzione al giro della testa e della coda rispetto ai loro elementi vicini.









La testa e la coda sono dirette a sinistra La testa e la coda sono dirette a destra La testa e la coda sono dirette verso il basso La testa e la coda sono dirette verso l'alto

Il movimento del serpente si svolge in tre fasi:

Il movimento della testa di una cella a destra, a sinistra, in alto o in basso a seconda della direzione. Il movimento dell'ultimo elemento di un corpo di serpente sul precedente posto di testa. Spostando la coda del serpente sul punto precedente dell'ultimo elemento del corpo. Il movimento della coda del serpente sul punto precedente dell'ultimo elemento del corpo del serpente.

Se il serpente mangia il cibo, la coda non si muove. Invece, viene creato un nuovo elemento del corpo, che si è spostato sul posto passato dell'ultimo elemento del corpo del serpente.

Un esempio di movimento del serpente a sinistra è presentato nelle figure seguenti:









Posizione iniziale Una cella al movimento della testa a sinistra

Movimento dell'ultimo elemento del corpo

al posto precedente della testa Movimento della coda sul posto passato

dell'ultimo elemento del corpo

Teoria



Successivamente discuteremo degli strumenti e delle tecniche che vengono utilizzati durante la scrittura dei giochi.

La Libreria Standard MQL5

È conveniente utilizzare gli array di oggetti dello stesso tipo (ad esempio, celle del campo di gioco, elementi serpente) per manipolarli (creare, spostare, eliminare). Questi array e oggetti possono essere implementati utilizzando le classi della libreria standard MQL5.



L'utilizzo delle classi della Libreria Standard MQL5 permette di semplificare il processo di scrittura dei programmi. Per il gioco, utilizzeremo le seguenti classi di libreria:

Per utilizzare le classi della Libreria Standard MQL5, è necessario includerle utilizzando la seguente direttiva del compilatore:

#include <path_to_the_file_with_classes_description>

Ad esempio, per l'utilizzo di oggetti di tipo CChartObjectButton dobbiamo scrivere:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

I percorsi dei file possono essere trovati nel Reference MQL5.

Quando si lavora con le classi della Libreria Standard MQL5 è importante capire che alcune di esse si ereditano a vicenda. Ad esempio, la classe CChartObjectButton eredita la classe CChartObjectEdit, a sua volta la classe CChartObjectEdit eredita la classe CChatObjectLabel, ecc. Ciò significa che per le classi derivate sono disponibili le proprietà e i metodi della classe padre.

Per comprendere i vantaggi dell'utilizzo delle classi della Libreria Standard MQL5, consideriamo un esempio di creazione di pulsanti e lo implementiamo in due modi (senza e con l'uso delle classi).

Ecco un esempio senza l'uso delle classi:

ObjectCreate ( 0 , "button" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Button text" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 20 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "button" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 10 );

Un esempio con l'uso delle classi:

CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" );

Si può vedere, è più semplice lavorare con le classi. Inoltre, gli oggetti classe possono essere archiviati in array e gestiti facilmente.

I metodi e le proprietà delle classi dei controlli Object sono buoni e chiaramente descritto nelle classi MQL5 Reference to the Standard Library.

Utilizzeremo la classe CArrayObj della Standard Library per organizzare l'array di oggetti, permette di sgravare l'utente da molte operazioni di routine (come il ridimensionamento dell'array quando si aggiunge un nuovo elemento, la cancellazione di oggetti nell'array, ecc.)

Caratteristiche della Classe CARrayObj

La classe CArrayObj permette di organizzare un array dinamico di puntatori agli oggetti di tipo classe CObject. Il CObject è una classe padre per tutte le classi della Libreria Standard. Significa che possiamo creare un array dinamico di puntatori agli oggetti di qualsiasi classe delle classi della Libreria Standard tge. Se è necessario creare un array dinamico di oggetti della propria classe, dovrebbe essere ereditato dalla classe CObject.

Nell'esempio seguente, il compilatore non stamperà errori, perché la classe personalizzata è il successore della classe CObject:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass: public CObject { }; CMyClass *my_obj= new CMyClass; CArrayObj array_obj; array_obj.Add(my_obj);

Per il caso successivo, il compilatore genererà un errore, perché my_obj non è un puntatore alla classe CObject o una classe che eredita la classe CObject:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass { }; CMyClass *my_obj= new CMyClass; CArrayObj array_obj; array_obj.Add(my_obj);

Durante la scrittura il gioco utilizzerà i seguenti metodi della classe CArrayObj:

Aggiungi: aggiunge un elemento alla fine dell'array.

Inserisci - Inserisce un elemento nella posizione specificata dell’array.

Detach: elimina l'elemento nella posizione specificata (l'elemento viene rimosso dall'array).

Totale - Ottiene il numero di elementi nell'array.

A- Ottiene l'elemento nella posizione specificata (l'elemento non viene rimosso dall'array).

Ecco un esempio di lavoro con la classe CARrayObj:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMyClass: public CObject { public : char s; }; void MyPrint(CArrayObj *array_obj) { CMyClass *my_obj; for ( int i= 0 ;i<array_obj.Total();i++) { my_obj=array_obj.At(i); printf ( "%C" ,my_obj.s); } } int OnInit () { CArrayObj *array_obj= new CArrayObj(); CMyClass *my_obj; for ( int i= 'a' ;i<= 'c' ;i++) { my_obj= new CMyClass(); my_obj.s= char (i); array_obj.Add(my_obj); } MyPrint(array_obj); my_obj= new CMyClass(); my_obj.s= 'd' ; array_obj.Insert(my_obj, 1 ); MyPrint(array_obj); my_obj=array_obj.Detach( 2 ); MyPrint(array_obj); delete array_obj; return ( 0 ); }

In questo esempio, la funzione OnInit crea un array dinamico con tre elementi. L'output del contenuto dell'array viene eseguito dalla chiamata della funzione MyPrint.

Dopo aver riempito l'array utilizzando il metodo Aggiungi, il suo contenuto può essere rappresentato come (a, b, c).

Dopo aver applicato il metodo Inserisci, il contenuto dell'array può essere rappresentato come (a, d, b, c).

Infine, dopo aver applicato il metodo Detach, l'array apparirà come (a, d, c).

Quando l'operator delete viene applicato alla variabile array_obj, viene chiamato il desctructor di classe CArrayObj, che rimuove non solo l'array array_obj, ma anche gli oggetti i cui puntatori sono memorizzati in esso. Per evitarlo, prima di applicare il comando delete, il flag di gestione della memoria della classe CArrayObj dovrebbe essere impostato su false. Questo flag è impostato dal metodo FreeMode.

Se non è necessario eliminare gli oggetti, i cui puntatori sono memorizzati nell'array dinamico quando si rimuove un array dinamico di puntatori agli oggetti, è necessario scrivere il codice seguente:

array_obj.FreeMode(false); delete array_obj;

Gestione degli Eventi



Se viene generato un insieme di eventi, si accumulano nella coda, quindi arrivano in modo coerente alla funzione di elaborazione degli eventi.

Per la gestione degli eventi generati quando si lavora con il grafico, così come gli eventi personalizzati, MQL5 ha la funzione OnChartEvent. Ogni evento ha un identificatore e parametri, passati alla funzione OnChartEvent.

La funzione OnChartEvent viene chiamata solo quando il thread è fuori da tutte le altre funzioni del programma. Pertanto, nell'esempio seguente, OnChartEvent non otterrà mai il controllo.

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); while (true) { } } int OnInit () { MyFunction(); return ( 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); }

Un ciclo while infinito non consente il ritorno dalla funzione MyFunction. La funzione OnChartEvent non può ottenere il controllo. Pertanto, la pressione del pulsante non richiama la funzione Alert.

Esecuzione Periodica del Codice con la Gestione degli Eventi

Nel gioco, è necessaria la chiamata periodica della funzione di movimento del serpente con la capacità di gestire gli eventi dopo un certo intervallo di tempo. Ma come è stato mostrato sopra, un ciclo infinito porta al fatto che la funzione OnChartEvent non viene chiamata e la gestione degli eventi diventa impossibile.

Quindi è necessario inventare un altro modo di esecuzione periodica del codice.

Utilizzo di OnTimer



Il linguaggio MQL5 dispone di una speciale funzione OnTimer, che viene richiamata periodicamente in base al numero di secondi predefinito. Per farlo, utilizzeremo la funzione EventSetTimer.

L'esempio precedente può essere riscritto come:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { } int OnInit () { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( 0 ); } void OnTimer () { MyFunction(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); }

Nella funzione OnInit, il pulsante ha creato e definito un punto pari a un secondo, per la chiamata della funzione OnTimer, La chiamata della funzione OnTimer viene eseguita ogni secondo, la funzione OnTimer chiama il codice (MyFunction), che dovrebbe essere eseguito periodicamente.

Prestare attenzione che la chiamata della funzione OnTimer è multipla di secondi. Per chiamare la funzione dopo un numero specificato di millisecondi, è necessario l'altro metodo. Questo metodo è l'uso di eventi personalizzati.

Utilizzo degli Eventi Personalizzati



L'evento personalizzato è generato dalla funzione EventChartCustom, l'ID evento e i relativi parametri sono definiti nei parametri di input della funzione EventChartCustom. Il numero di ID personalizzati può essere fino a 65536 - da 0 a 65535. Il compilatore MQL5 aggiunge automaticamente l'identificatore costante CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM all'ID per distinguere gli eventi personalizzati dagli altri tipi di eventi. Pertanto, l'intervallo effettivo degli ID personalizzati va da CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM a CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +65535 ( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST ).

Di seguito viene presentato un esempio di chiamata periodica di MyFunction utilizzando gli eventi personalizzati:

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> void MyFunction() { Sleep ( 200 ); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); } int OnInit () { CChartObjectButton *button; button= new CChartObjectButton; button.Create( 0 , "button" , 0 , 10 , 10 , 100 , 20 ); button.Description( "Button text" ); MyFunction(); return ( 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "button" ) Alert ( "Button click" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) MyFunction(); }

In questo esempio, prima della funzione MyFunction c'è un ritardo di 200 ms (il tempo della chiamata periodica di questa funzione) e viene generato un evento personalizzato. La funzione OnChartEvent gestisce tutti gli eventi, nel caso dell'evento custom richiama nuovamente la funzione MyFunction. Pertanto, la chiamata periodica della funzione MyFunction viene implementata in questo modo ed è possibile impostare il periodo di chiamata pari a millisecondi.

Parte Pratica



Consideriamo un esempio di scrittura di un gioco "Snake".

Definizione della mappa delle costanti e dei livelli



Mappa i livelli in un file include (intestazione) separato "Snake.mqh" ed è un livello di array tridimensionale [6] [20] [20]. La mappa dei livelli si trova in un file di intestazione separato "Snake.mqh" ed è rappresentata come un array tridimensionale game_level[6][20][20]. Ogni elemento di questo array è un array bidimensionale, che contiene la descrizione del singolo livello. Se il valore di un elemento è uguale a 9, è un ostacolo. Se il valore di un elemento dell'array è uguale a 1,2 o 3, è rispettivamente la testa, il corpo o la coda del serpente che definisce la sua posizione iniziale sul campo di gioco. È possibile aggiungere nuovi livelli o modificare quelli esistenti all'array di livelli.

Inoltre, il file "Snake.mqh" contiene le costanti utilizzate nel gioco. Ad esempio, modificando i costanti SPEED_SNAKE e MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE, puoi aumentare/diminuire la velocità del serpente e la sua lunghezza massima ad ogni livello. Tutte le costanti sono commentate.

#property copyright "Roman Martynyuk" #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #include <VirtualKeys.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #define CRASH_NO 0 #define CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE 1 #define CRASH_FOOD 2 #define DIRECTION_LEFT 0 #define DIRECTION_UP 1 #define DIRECTION_RIGHT 2 #define DIRECTION_DOWN 3 #define COUNT_COLUMNS ArrayRange(game_level, 2 ) #define COUNT_ROWS ArrayRange( game_ level, 1 ) #define COUNT_LEVELS ArrayRange( game_ level, 0 ) #define START_POS_X 0 #define START_POS_Y 0 #define SQUARE_WIDTH 20 #define SQUARE_HEIGHT 20 #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SQUARE "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\square.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_OBSTACLE "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\obstacle.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_LEFT "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\head_left.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_UP "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\head_up.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_RIGHT "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\head_right.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_DOWN "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\head_down.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\body.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_LEFT "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\tail_left.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_UP "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\tail_up.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_RIGHT "\\Images\\Games\\Snake\\tail_right.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_DOWN "Games\\Snake\\tail_down.bmp" #define IMG_FILE_NAME_FOOD "Games\\Snake\food.bmp" #define SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_square_%u_%u" #define OBSTACLE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_obstacle_%u_%u" #define SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_element_%u" #define FOOD_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_food_%u" #define LEVEL_EDIT_NAME "snake_level_edit" #define LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT "Level: %u of %u" #define FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_NAME "snake_food_available_edit" #define FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT "Food left over: %u" #define LIVES_EDIT_NAME "snake_lives_edit" #define LIVES_EDIT_TEXT "Lives: %u" #define START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_start_game_button" #define START_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Start" #define PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_pause_game_button" #define PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Pause" #define STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME "snake_stop_game_button" #define STOP_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT "Stop" #define CONTROL_WIDTH (COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 )/ 3 #define CONTROL_HEIGHT 40 #define CONTROL_BACKGROUND C'240,240,240' #define CONTROL_COLOR Black #define STATUS_WIDTH (COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 )/ 3 #define STATUS_HEIGHT 40 #define STATUS_BACKGROUND LemonChiffon #define STATUS_COLOR Black #define HEADER_BUTTON_NAME "snake_header_button" #define HEADER_BUTTON_TEXT "Snake" #define HEADER_WIDTH COUNT_COLUMNS*(SQUARE_WIDTH- 1 )+ 1 #define HEADER_HEIGHT 40 #define HEADER_BACKGROUND BurlyWood #define HEADER_COLOR Black #define COUNT_FOOD 3 #define LIVES_SNAKE 5 #define SPEED_SNAKE 100 #define MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE 15 #define MAX_LEVEL COUNT_LEVELS- 1 int game_level[][ 20 ][ 20 ]= { { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } , { { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 9 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 9 , 9 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } } };

Nota, la definizione della costante #define SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME "snake_square_% u_% U". Creeremo il campo da gioco. Ogni cella del campo di gioco è un'etichetta bitmap, dovrebbe avere un nome univoco. Il nome di una cella è definito da questa costante, la specifica del formato di un nome di cella è %u, significa l'intero senza segno.

Se specificherai il nome durante la creazione di BmpLabel come: StringFormat (SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME, 1,0), il nome sarà uguale a "snake_square_1_0".

Le Classi



Sono state sviluppate due classi personalizzate per il gioco, si trovano nel file "Snake.mq5".

La classe ChartFieldElement:

class CChartFieldElement: public CChartObjectBmpLabel { private : int pos_x,pos_y; public : int GetPosX(){ return pos_x;} int GetPosY(){ return pos_y;} void SetPos( int val_pos_x, int val_pos_y) { pos_x=(val_pos_x==- 1 )?COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 :((val_pos_x==COUNT_COLUMNS)? 0 :val_pos_x); pos_y=(val_pos_y==- 1 )?COUNT_ROWS- 1 :((val_pos_y==COUNT_ROWS)? 0 :val_pos_y); } void Move( int start_pos_x, int start_pos_y) { X_Distance(start_pos_x+pos_x*SQUARE_WIDTH-pos_x+(SQUARE_WIDTH-X_Size())/ 2 ); Y_Distance(start_pos_y+pos_y*SQUARE_HEIGHT-pos_y+(SQUARE_HEIGHT-Y_Size())/ 2 ); } };

La classe CChartFiledElement eredita la classe CChartObjectBmpLabel, quindi la estende. Tutto il campo di gioco, come barriera cellulare, testa, corpo e coda del serpente, e il "cibo" sono gli oggetti di questa classe. Le proprietà pos_x e pos_y sono coordinate relative degli elementi sul campo di gioco, ovvero gli indici di riga e colonna dell'elemento. Il metodo SetPos imposta queste coordinate. Il metodo Move converte le coordinate relative alle distanze lungo gli assi X e Y in pixel e sposta l'elemento. Per farlo, chiama i metodi X_Distance e YDistancedella classe CChartObjectBmpLabel.

La classe CSnakeGame:

class CSnakeGame { private : CArrayObj *square_obj_arr; CArrayObj *control_panel_obj_arr; CArrayObj *status_panel_obj_arr; CArrayObj *obstacle_obj_arr; CArrayObj *food_obj_arr; CArrayObj *snake_element_obj_arr; CChartObjectButton *header; int direction; int current_lives; int current_level; int header_left; int header_top; public : void CSnakeGame() { current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; current_level= 0 ; header_left=START_POS_X; header_top=START_POS_Y; } void SetHeaderPos( int val_header_left, int val_header_top) { header_left=val_header_left; header_top=val_header_top; }; void SetDirection( int d){direction=d;} int GetDirection(){ return direction;} void CreateHeader(); void DeleteHeader(); void CreateField(); void FieldMoveOnChart(); void DeleteField(); void CreateObstacle(); void ObstacleMoveOnChart(); void DeleteObstacle(); void CreateSnake(); void SnakeMoveOnChart(); void SnakeMoveOnField(); void SetTrueSnake(); int Check(); void DeleteSnake(); void CreateFood(); void FoodMoveOnChart(); void FoodMoveOnField( int food_num); void DeleteFood(); void CreateControlPanel(); void ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); void DeleteControlPanel(); void CreateStatusPanel(); void StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); void DeleteStatusPanel(); void AllMoveOnChart(); void Init(); void Deinit(); void StartGame(); void PauseGame(); void StopGame(); void ResetGame(); void NextLevel(); };

Il CSnakeGame è la classe principale del gioco, contiene i campi ei metodi di creazione, spostamento e rimozione degli elementi di gioco. Si possono vedere, all'inizio della descrizione della classe, i campi per cui viene dichiarata l'organizzazione di array dinamici di puntatori degli elementi di gioco. Ad esempio, i puntatori degli elementi snake sono memorizzati nel campo snake_element_obj_arr. L'indice dell'array zero dell'array snake_element_obj_arr sarà una testa di serpente e l'ultimo - la sua coda. Sapendolo, puoi facilmente manipolare il serpente sul campo di gioco.

Consideriamo tutti i metodi della classe CSnakeGame. I metodi sono implementati sulla base della teoria, presentata nel capitolo "Teoria" di questo articolo.

L'intestazione del gioco

void CSnakeGame::CreateHeader( void ) { header= new CChartObjectButton; header.Create( 0 ,HEADER_BUTTON_NAME, 0 ,header_left,header_top,HEADER_WIDTH,HEADER_HEIGHT); header.BackColor(HEADER_BACKGROUND); header.Color(HEADER_COLOR); header.Description(HEADER_BUTTON_TEXT); header.Selectable( true ); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteHeader( void ) { delete header; }

Il campo da gioco

void CSnakeGame::CreateField() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *square_obj; square_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_ROWS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_COLUMNS;j++) { square_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); square_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SQUARE_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i,j), 0 , 0 , 0 ); square_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SQUARE); square_obj.SetPos(j,i); square_obj_arr.Add(square_obj); } FieldMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::FieldMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *square_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((square_obj=square_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { square_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteField() { delete square_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

Gli Ostacoli

void CSnakeGame::CreateObstacle() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *obstacle_obj; obstacle_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_ROWS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_COLUMNS;j++) if (game_level[current_level][i][j]== 9 ) { obstacle_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); obstacle_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (OBSTACLE_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i,j), 0 , 0 , 0 ); obstacle_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_OBSTACLE); obstacle_obj.SetPos(j,i); obstacle_obj_arr.Add(obstacle_obj); } ObstacleMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::ObstacleMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *obstacle_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((obstacle_obj=obstacle_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { obstacle_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteObstacle() { delete obstacle_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

Il Serpente

void CSnakeGame::CreateSnake() { int i,j; CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj,*snake_arr[]; ArrayResize (snake_arr, 3 ); snake_element_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); for (i= 0 ;i<COUNT_COLUMNS;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<COUNT_ROWS;j++) if (game_level[current_level][i][j]== 1 || game_level[current_level][i][j]== 2 || game_level[current_level][i][j]== 3 ) { snake_element_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); snake_element_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME,game_level[current_level][i][j]), 0 , 0 , 0 ); snake_element_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY); snake_element_obj.SetPos(j,i); snake_arr[game_level[current_level][i][j]- 1 ]=snake_element_obj; } snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 0 ]); snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 1 ]); snake_element_obj_arr.Add(snake_arr[ 2 ]); SnakeMoveOnChart(); SetTrueSnake(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::SnakeMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { snake_element_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::SnakeMoveOnField() { int prev_x,prev_y,next_x,next_y,check; CChartFieldElement *snake_head_obj,*snake_body_obj,*snake_tail_obj; snake_head_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); prev_x=snake_head_obj.GetPosX(); prev_y=snake_head_obj.GetPosY(); switch (direction) { case DIRECTION_LEFT:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x- 1 ,prev_y); break ; case DIRECTION_UP:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y- 1 ); break ; case DIRECTION_RIGHT:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x+ 1 ,prev_y); break ; case DIRECTION_DOWN:snake_head_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y+ 1 ); break ; } snake_head_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); check=Check(); snake_body_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.Detach(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 2 ); next_x=snake_body_obj.GetPosX(); next_y=snake_body_obj.GetPosY(); snake_body_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_body_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); prev_x=next_x; prev_y=next_y; snake_element_obj_arr.Insert(snake_body_obj, 1 ); if (check>=CRASH_FOOD) { snake_body_obj= new CChartFieldElement(); snake_body_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (SNAKE_ELEMENT_BMP_LABEL_NAME,snake_element_obj_arr.Total()+ 1 ), 0 , 0 , 0 ); snake_body_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_BODY); snake_body_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_body_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); snake_element_obj_arr.Insert(snake_body_obj,snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 1 ); if (snake_element_obj_arr.Total()!=MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE) { FoodMoveOnField(check-CRASH_FOOD); } else EventChartCustom ( 0 , 2 , 0 , 0 , "" ); } else { snake_tail_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(snake_element_obj_arr.Total()- 1 ); snake_tail_obj.SetPos(prev_x,prev_y); snake_tail_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); } SetTrueSnake(); ChartRedraw (); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); Sleep (SPEED_SNAKE); } void CSnakeGame::SetTrueSnake() { CChartFieldElement *snake_head,*snake_body,*snake_tail; int total,x1,x2,y1,y2; total=snake_element_obj_arr.Total(); snake_head=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); x1=snake_head.GetPosX(); y1=snake_head.GetPosY(); snake_body=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 1 ); x2=snake_body.GetPosX(); y2=snake_body.GetPosY(); if (x1-x2== 1 || x1-x2==-(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_RIGHT); direction=DIRECTION_RIGHT; } else if (y1-y2== 1 || y1-y2==-(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_DOWN); direction=DIRECTION_DOWN; } else if (x1-x2==- 1 || x1-x2==COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 ) { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_LEFT); direction=DIRECTION_LEFT; } else { snake_head.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_HEAD_UP); direction=DIRECTION_UP; } snake_body=snake_element_obj_arr.At(total- 2 ); x1=snake_body.GetPosX(); y1=snake_body.GetPosY(); snake_tail=snake_element_obj_arr.At(total- 1 ); x2=snake_tail.GetPosX(); y2=snake_tail.GetPosY(); if (x1-x2== 1 || x1-x2==-(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_RIGHT); else if (y1-y2== 1 || y1-y2==-(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_DOWN); else if (x1-x2==- 1 || x1-x2==COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 ) snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_LEFT); else snake_tail.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_SNAKE_TAIL_UP); } int CSnakeGame::Check() { int i; CChartFieldElement *snake_head_obj,*snake_element_obj,*obstacle_obj,*food_obj; snake_head_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At( 0 ); i= 0 ; while ((obstacle_obj=obstacle_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==obstacle_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==obstacle_obj.GetPosY()) { EventChartCustom ( 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , "" ); return CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE; } i++; } i= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==food_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==food_obj.GetPosY()) { food_obj.Background(true); return (CRASH_FOOD+i); } i++; } i= 3 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { if (snake_element_obj_arr.At(i+ 1 )== NULL ) break ; if (snake_head_obj.GetPosX()==snake_element_obj.GetPosX() && snake_head_obj.GetPosY()==snake_element_obj.GetPosY()) { EventChartCustom ( 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , "" ); snake_element_obj.Background(true); return CRASH_OBSTACLE_OR_SNAKE; } i++; } return CRASH_NO; } void CSnakeGame::DeleteSnake() { delete snake_element_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

Dopo che la testa del serpente è stata spostata, ha verificato la collisione con la funzione Check(), che restituisce l'identificatore di collisione.

La funzione SetTrueSnake() viene utilizzata per specificare il disegno corretto della testa e della coda del serpente, a seconda della posizione degli elementi vicini.

Il Cibo per il Serpente



void CSnakeGame::CreateFood() { int i; CChartFieldElement *food_obj; MathSrand ( uint ( TimeLocal ())); food_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); i= 0 ; while (i<COUNT_FOOD) { food_obj= new CChartFieldElement; food_obj.Create( 0 , StringFormat (FOOD_BMP_LABEL_NAME,i), 0 , 0 , 0 ); food_obj.BmpFileOn(IMG_FILE_NAME_FOOD); food_obj_arr.Add(food_obj); FoodMoveOnField(i); i++; } } void CSnakeGame::FoodMoveOnChart() { CChartFieldElement *food_obj; int i; i= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { food_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::FoodMoveOnField( int food_num) { int i,j,k,n,m; CChartFieldElement *snake_element_obj,*food_obj; CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 1 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces2+FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT,MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE-snake_element_obj_arr.Total())); bool b; b=false; k= 0 ; while (true) { i=( int )( MathRand ()/ 32767.0 *(COUNT_ROWS- 1 )); j=( int )( MathRand ()/ 32767.0 *(COUNT_COLUMNS- 1 )); n= 0 ; while ((snake_element_obj=snake_element_obj_arr.At(n))!= NULL ) { if (j!=snake_element_obj.GetPosX() && i!=snake_element_obj.GetPosY()) b=true; else { b=false; break ; } n++; } if (b==true) { n= 0 ; while ((food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(n))!= NULL ) { if (j!=food_obj.GetPosX() && i!=food_obj.GetPosY()) b=true; else { b=false; break ; } n++; } } if (b==true && game_level[current_level][i][j]!= 9 ) break ; k++; } food_obj=food_obj_arr.At(food_num); food_obj.Background(false); food_obj.SetPos(j,i); food_obj.Move(header_left,header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteFood() { delete food_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

La posizione del cibo sul campo di gioco è stabilita in modo casuale, a condizione che il campo della cella, in cui verrà posizionato il cibo, non contenga altri elementi.

Il Pannello di Stato

void CSnakeGame::CreateStatusPanel() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; status_panel_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,LEVEL_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces2+FOOD_LEFT_OVER_EDIT_TEXT,MAX_LENGTH_SNAKE- 3 )); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); edit_obj= new CChartObjectEdit; edit_obj.Create( 0 ,LIVES_EDIT_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); edit_obj.BackColor(STATUS_BACKGROUND); edit_obj.Color(STATUS_COLOR); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); edit_obj.Selectable(false); edit_obj.ReadOnly(true); status_panel_obj_arr.Add(edit_obj); StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::StatusPanelMoveOnChart() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; int x,y,i; x=header_left; y=header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT+COUNT_ROWS*(SQUARE_HEIGHT- 1 )+ 1 ; i= 0 ; while ((edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { edit_obj.X_Distance(x+i*CONTROL_WIDTH); edit_obj.Y_Distance(y); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteStatusPanel() { delete status_panel_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

Pannello di Controllo

void CSnakeGame::CreateControlPanel() { CChartObjectButton *button_obj; control_panel_obj_arr= new CArrayObj(); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(START_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); button_obj= new CChartObjectButton; button_obj.Create( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, 0 , 0 , 0 ,CONTROL_WIDTH,CONTROL_HEIGHT); button_obj.BackColor(CONTROL_BACKGROUND); button_obj.Color(CONTROL_COLOR); button_obj.Description(STOP_GAME_BUTTON_TEXT); button_obj.Selectable(false); control_panel_obj_arr.Add(button_obj); ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::ControlPanelMoveOnChart() { CChartObjectButton *button_obj; int x,y,i; x=header_left; y=header_top+HEADER_HEIGHT+COUNT_ROWS*(SQUARE_HEIGHT- 1 )+ 1 ; i= 0 ; while ((button_obj=control_panel_obj_arr.At(i))!= NULL ) { button_obj.X_Distance(x+i*CONTROL_WIDTH); button_obj.Y_Distance(y+CONTROL_HEIGHT); i++; } ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::DeleteControlPanel() { delete control_panel_obj_arr; ChartRedraw (); }

L'inizializzazione del Gioco, la Reinizializzazione e il Movimento degli Elementi di Gioco

void CSnakeGame::AllMoveOnChart() { FieldMoveOnChart(); StatusPanelMoveOnChart(); ControlPanelMoveOnChart(); ObstacleMoveOnChart(); SnakeMoveOnChart(); FoodMoveOnChart(); } void CSnakeGame::Init() { CreateHeader(); CreateField(); CreateStatusPanel(); CreateControlPanel(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); ChartRedraw (); } void CSnakeGame::Deinit() { DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); DeleteControlPanel(); DeleteStatusPanel(); DeleteField(); DeleteHeader(); }

Il Controllo del Gioco

void CSnakeGame::StartGame() { return ; } void CSnakeGame::PauseGame() { return ; } void CSnakeGame::StopGame() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; current_level= 0 ; current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 0 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } void CSnakeGame::ResetGame() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; if (current_lives- 1 ==- 1 )StopGame(); else { current_lives--; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } } void CSnakeGame::NextLevel() { CChartObjectEdit *edit_obj; current_lives=LIVES_SNAKE; if (current_level+ 1 >MAX_LEVEL)StopGame(); else { current_level++; edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 0 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces6+LEVEL_EDIT_TEXT,current_level,MAX_LEVEL)); edit_obj=status_panel_obj_arr.At( 2 ); edit_obj.Description( StringFormat (spaces8+LIVES_EDIT_TEXT,current_lives)); DeleteFood(); DeleteSnake(); DeleteObstacle(); CreateObstacle(); CreateSnake(); CreateFood(); } }

L'Event Handling (codice finale)

CSnakeGame snake_field; int OnInit () { snake_field.Init(); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { snake_field.Deinit(); } void OnTimer () { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME)>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE )==true) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { long x,y; static bool press_key=true; static bool press_button=false; static bool move=false; if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && press_key==false) { if ((lparam==VK_LEFT) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_LEFT && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_RIGHT)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_LEFT); else if ((lparam==VK_RIGHT) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_LEFT && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_RIGHT)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_RIGHT); else if ((lparam==VK_DOWN) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_UP && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_DOWN)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_DOWN); else if ((lparam==VK_UP) && (snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_UP && snake_field.GetDirection()!=DIRECTION_DOWN)) snake_field.SetDirection(DIRECTION_UP); press_key=true; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==START_GAME_BUTTON_NAME && press_button==false) { Sleep ( 1000 ); EventChartCustom ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" ); press_button=true; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==PAUSE_GAME_BUTTON_NAME) { press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==STOP_GAME_BUTTON_NAME) { snake_field.StopGame(); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM && press_button==true) { snake_field.SnakeMoveOnField(); press_key=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM + 1 ) { snake_field.ResetGame(); Sleep ( 1000 ); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM + 2 ) { snake_field.NextLevel(); Sleep ( 1000 ); press_key=true; press_button=false; } else if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG && sparam==HEADER_BUTTON_NAME) { x= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); y= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); snake_field.SetHeaderPos(x,y); snake_field.AllMoveOnChart(); } }

Le Press_key e press_button sono due variabili statiche, definite nella funzione del gestore di eventi OnChartEvent.

L'inizio del gioco è consentito se la variabile press_buttonè falsa. Dopo il clic sul pulsante "Start", la variabile press_button viene impostata su true (proibisce la riesecuzione del codice che avvia il gioco), questo stato rimane lo stesso fino a uno dei seguenti eventi:

Riavvio del livello corrente;

Transizione al livello successivo;

Il gioco è in pausa (è stato premuto il pulsante "Pausa");

Il gioco si ferma (è stato premuto il pulsante "Stop").

Il cambio della direzione del movimento del serpente è possibile se è perpendicolare alla direzione corrente, così come dopo che il serpente si è mosso sul campo di gioco (il valore della variabile press_key lo indica) Queste condizioni vengono prese in considerazione nella funzione di elaborazione dell'evento CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN (evento di pressione dei tasti).

Quindi si sposta l'intestazione, viene generato l'evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG, vengono ridefiniti i campi header_left e header_top della classe CSnakeGame. Il movimento degli altri elementi di gioco è determinato dai valori di questi campi.

Il movimento del campo di gioco è implementato nel modo, presentato nel TradePad_Sample.

Conclusione



In questo articolo abbiamo considerato un esempio di scrittura dei giochi in MQL5.



Abbiamo introdotto le classi della Libreria Standard (le classi di controllo), la classe CArrayObj e abbiamo anche imparato come eseguire la chiamata di funzione periodica con la gestione degli eventi.

Un archivio con i codici sorgente del gioco "Snake" può essere scaricato al riferimento sottostante. L'archivio dovrebbe essere decompresso nella cartella terminal_data_folder.